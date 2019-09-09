7-Eleven Canada Pours Free Hot Beverages on the 7th and 11th of Every Month

Fans can try the limited edition, tasty assortment of hot beverages available at 7-Eleven Canada this fall including: Pumpkin Spice Latte, Hershey's SKOR Hot Chocolate and Mexican Hacienda Miravalles Organic Coffee. Back by popular demand, customers will also be able to enjoy 7-Eleven's Rainforest Alliance Certified 100% Caldas Colombian Coffee, and come November, the delicious Peppermint Mocha. With no extra charge for endless customizations at the 7-Eleven coffee bar, Canadians can make their beverage exactly how they like, every time. Not only are 7-Eleven's premium 100% Arabica beans hand-picked and ethically sourced, they are also small-batch roasted locally to ensure a more consistent and fresher cup of coffee. With the added benefit of no lineups, customers can quickly grab a hot beverage while on the go.

The 7Rewards program allows loyalty members to earn free food and drinks by earning and redeeming points. Every 7th cup (any size) is free and by claiming a free hot beverage on the 7th and 11th of every month, 7Rewards members get one step closer to earning that 7th free drink.

To learn more about 7-Eleven Canada's Hot Beverage Program, click here .

Who: Registered 7Rewards members.

What: A Free Small hot beverage (12 oz /355 ml) on the 7th and 11th of each month in 2019.

Where: Participating 7-Eleven stores across Canada.

When: The 7th and 11th of every month, until the end of 2019.

Customers who are not yet a 7Rewards member can sign up at https://7-eleven.ca/7rewards/ and download the 7-Eleven App to receive 1000 welcome points and instantly claim their free hot beverage on the next 7th or 11th day of the month. Download the 7-Eleven App by texting APP to 711247 or pick up a 7Rewards card in-store. For additional perks and points, customers are encouraged to scan their app every time they checkout to start redeeming points for free rewards.

