7-Eleven Canada launches contest to win first-ever Slurpee Tetris handheld game

Get ready for the collab of the season, 1800 handheld games for Canadians to win

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Introducing a contest for people who love Slurpee and for people who love Tetris. (Wait, that's everyone. Right?) Instantly iconic, the 1800 handheld games can only be won from May 1, 2024 until June 25, 2024. Only at 7-Eleven Canada. And only with 7Rewards.

Every 7Rewards scan is a chance to win this collectible game device in the shape of 7-Eleven's famous refreshment device: Slurpee! And with a retail value of $50 CAD, it's money.

For a limited-time, 7-Eleven & Tetris fans can shop the must-have, 7-Eleven + Tetris merch collection (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

7Rewards members get five bonus entries for any participating product scan including Coca-Cola 500mL, Gatorade, gaming cards, pizza, Big Bite, Slurpee, iced coffee, So Delicious non-dairy single ice-cream bars, Jack Link's Jerky and more! Plus 10 bonus entries for 7Now delivery and pick up orders and Mobile Checkout purchases. Get all the details here.

"This year is the 40th anniversary of Tetris, a game so great it's obsessively played by Gen X, millennials and Gen Z alike," said Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager 7-Eleven Canada, "We are thrilled to partner with another popular brand and bring this fun, unique contest to our over 6M 7Rewards Members."

"As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations," said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. "This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris."

For a limited-time, 7-Eleven & Tetris fans can shop the must-have, 7-Eleven + Tetris merch collection – shop now – choose from, shirts, hats, totes and more!

To celebrate World Tetris Day on June 6, 2024 7-Eleven Canada is also offering a Medium Slurpee for only $1 for all 7Rewards Members. Slurpee fans can try new flavours like Strawberry Lemonade, where sweet meets sour, or Brisk Mango.

Not a 7Rewards member? Join now. Because all the pieces are falling into place. Tetris pieces, of course. Download 7-Eleven App for your chance to win.

About 7-Eleven Canada

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, bakery goods made fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® made fresh in-store daily. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand with 7-Select products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with over 6 million Canadian members, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile Checkout. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. After more than 35 years, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million copies have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment, and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit: https://tetris.com

Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/Tetris ) and follow Tetris on Twitter ( @Tetris_Official ) and Instagram ( @Tetris_Official ).

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Alex Cerelli, StrategyCorp, [email protected], 647-395-5530