7-Eleven Canada Lands at YYC Calgary International Airport

"Whether you are a domestic traveler, an airport employee or are awaiting the arrival of a loved one, we are excited to be adding a convenience factor to the YYC community with these two new locations," says Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada, Norman Hower. "We want to provide travelers and employees with an easy, 24/7 solution for last minute meals, souvenirs, flowers or travel items."

The newly open stores are conveniently located as you arrive to take off for a flight, or as you step off the aircraft offering a wide variety of "hot from the oven in minutes" pizza, wings and hot snacks, fresh to go sandwiches and meals, and thirst-quenching beverages. Travelers, visitors and airport employees can enjoy an endless variety of hot beverages at 7-Eleven's coffee bar and can grab a classic Slurpee for the road. Freshly cut flowers from fellow airport retailer, A Touch of Petals, are also conveniently available at these stores for family and friends greeting loved ones.

"We are so happy to celebrate the arrival of 7-Eleven Canada at YYC. The brand is globally recognized and has close community ties to Calgary - being home to a Slurpee's first pour in Canada 50 years ago," says Rob Palmer, CFO and Vice President Finance, The Calgary Airport Authority. "Our guests asked for changes to our Eat and Shop options and one of the ways we're delivering is with this partnership with 7-Eleven."

7Rewards is 7-Eleven's loyalty program that allows customers to earn points for every purchase, enjoying perks including every 7th beverage free, earning bonus points on select snacks and drinks, and redeeming these points for free food and beverages. 7Rewards loyalty program will be available in these YYC Calgary International Airport locations - for members to continue earning points and experiences towards free food and drinks. Not a member? Simply download 7Rewards from the App Store or Google Play Store, or text "join" to 711247 to register.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.

The Calgary Airport Authority

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit organization incorporated under the Regional Airports Authorities Act of Alberta. The Calgary Airport Authority is responsible for the management, operation and development of YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport (YBW). YYC is an important economic engine for the city, region and province, which welcomed 17.3 million passengers in 2018, supporting more than 50,000 jobs and generating billions of GDP per annum in economic activity.

