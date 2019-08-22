7-Eleven Canada Introduces Beyond Meat® Pizza in Convenience Stores

Canadians are shifting their food habits and attitudes towards more sustainable and humanitarian products. By offering a new plant-based protein such as Beyond Meat, 7-Eleven Canada hopes to satisfy that undeniable pizza craving with a plant-based protein alternative.

"By expanding the fresh food assortment offered to our customers, we hope to provide options for every preference," says Doug Rosencrans, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. "Beyond Meat has created excitement around plant-based protein alternatives and with the introduction of the Beyond Sausage and Roasted Veggie Pizza, we are providing our customers with what they want."

The hand panned, Beyond Sausage and Roasted Veggie Pizza is made with Beyond Meat Italian Sausage Crumbles, fire-roasted vegetables and delicious Canadian cheese. Those who are looking to satisfy a pizza craving can get it hot from the oven 24/7 in-store, or take it home to bake and enjoy. Delivery is available from select stores by Foodora or Uber Eats.

"This partnership marks our entrance into the c-store category and an exciting opportunity to partner with one of the largest global brands," commented Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer at Beyond Meat. "Accessibility is a top priority for us and 7-Eleven Canada locations, from urban to rural, are a prominent fixture in all communities."

Try 7-Eleven Canada's new Beyond Sausage and Roasted Veggie Pizza by grabbing your free sample at select Urban Toronto stores every Monday and Friday between August 26th and September 13th during traditional lunch and dinner hours. Select store list can be found here https://7-eleven.ca/beyond-sausage-veggie-pizza/ . 7Rewards members can find a $5 off coupon towards a large Beyond Sausage and Roasted Veggie Pizza in their wallet. Not a member? Visit https://7-eleven.ca/7rewards/ and start saving today.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Dallas, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 7-Eleven stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of using simple, plant-based ingredients applied in fresh ways to replicate the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while offering the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based proteins, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 53,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

For further information: Gemma Goulder, gemma@boojemedia.com, 604.809.9845