7-Eleven Canada Gives Loyal Customers the Chance to Win 1 of 10 PlayStation 5 Consoles

7-Eleven is providing their 7Rewards members a chance to win the highly sought after PlayStation 5 console. 7-Eleven Canada's 7Rewards loyalty program provides customers with the opportunity to earn points on everyday purchases and convert points to save money on purchases or redeem points for free snacks and drinks. 7Rewards program also offers members with exclusive member only perks and access to exciting events and contests.

"The gaming community is heavily represented in our customer demographic, so what better way to reward our loyal members for their everyday purchases than with the chance to win the highly sought after PS5 console," says Norman Hower, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. "We are happy to provide our customers with something exciting to look forward to this winter, especially while we all spend more time at home."

To win the series of prizes, customers can download the 7Rewards app, and register for the 7Rewards program online or sign up for the program in-store at their local 7-Eleven. Once a member, customers can scan 7Rewards with any purchase when visiting a participating 7-Eleven location. Every scan is valid for one entry, with participating products including Coca-Cola® 2L/1L/500ml, Rockstar 473ml energy drinks, Slurpee Frozen Beverages, 7-Eleven Hot Beverages, Pizza and Crispy Classic Chicken earning 5 additional entries for more chances to win. Gamers can add even more bonus entries by playing 7Rewards' in-app AR game, Slurpee Rush, where they will receive up to 5 additional entries per day of playing.

To learn more about 7-Eleven Canada's 7Rewards For The Win PS5 Contest, including the Official Rules, click here. For additional perks and points, customers are encouraged to scan 7Rewards every time they checkout in-store with qualifying items to earn more points and save money with 7Rewards Pay With Points. Customers who are not yet a member can download the 7-Eleven app by texting APP to 711247 or sign up at 7-eleven.ca/7rewards/.

*Unless cancelled, PS Now subscription will auto-renew every month for $12.00 + applicable tax. See play.st/PSNowTerms for full terms.

**Account for PlayStation™ Network required. See terms in vouchers for details.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

For further information: Gemma Goulder, [email protected]