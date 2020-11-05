7-Eleven Canada donates 125,000 face masks and 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Manitoba Government

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - 7-Eleven Canada has donated 125,000 masks and 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Government of Manitoba for use in schools and other high-priority areas. Supplies of face masks and hand sanitizer are needed for teachers, students, and other front-line staff to keep them safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Across Canada, 7-Eleven Canada is offering over 1.3 million face masks and 77,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in the five provinces we serve: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

"7-Eleven Canada is proud to support our Manitoba students, educators, front-line staff and school boards where possible with additional face masks and hand sanitizer to keep them safe," said Norman Hower, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. " As a leading convenience industry employer, we welcome the opportunity to do our part and contribute to the communities we serve."

The Manitoba Government is to be commended for safely returning students, educators and staff to in-person learning, and 7-Eleven Canada is committed to complementing their efforts with this personal protective equipment (PPE) donation.

"We would like to thank the Government of Manitoba, especially the Ministry of Education, for their commitment to keeping students, teachers and staff safe, and for Manitoba Central Services' efforts in distributing these donated PPE products to where they are needed most," said Hower.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7-Eleven Canada has taken steps to enhance store safety for its customers and staff. To create a safer shopping experience, enhanced health and safety measures have been implemented at all 634 corporate-run locations from B.C. through to Ontario (57 stores in Manitoba), that are compliant with and exceed all provincial health and safety standards.

To support Canadians in need, 7-Eleven Canada has also donated approximately 350,000 meals since January to Food Banks Canada and continues to work toward its goal of 500,000 meals.

