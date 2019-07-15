7-Eleven Canada Celebrates National Wing Day for the Whole Weekend by Giving Fans a Chance to Win a $25 Delivery Coupon for a Free Wing Delivery

Voters who are having trouble deciding on their favourite wing flavour can head to their neighbourhood 7-Eleven to get 10 Naked Pub Style or Dressed Wings for just $9 or can choose to have them delivered straight to their door. To learn more, visit https://7-eleven.ca/delivery/ .

7-Eleven Canada's serves chicken raised by Canadian farmers who follow the highest standards in food safety, animal care, and sustainability. With no added steroids or hormones, like all chicken in Canada, 7-Eleven's chicken wings are fried fresh in select stores and hot from the oven in minutes in others. Available 24/7, choose from a variety of wings including Naked Pub Style, Honey Garlic, Hot Sauce or Spicy Thai.

Who: Ages 13 and up

What: Vote for your favourite wing style at https://7-eleven.ca/nationalwingweekend/ and be entered for a chance to win a wing delivery to the value of $25!

Where: Vote online at https://7-eleven.ca/nationalwingweekend/

When: Voting is open Monday July 15th - Monday, July 29th

As a bonus, 7Rewards members celebrating National Wing Weekend will receive 1000 7Rewards Bonus Points when they scan their 7-Eleven App with the purchase of 10 wings for $9 from Saturday, July 27th to Monday, July 29th. Not a member? Head to www.7Rewards.ca to register.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Dallas, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 7-Eleven stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.

