7-Eleven Canada Brings the Taste of Hawaii to Canadians During the Dreaded Winter Months

Grown and harvested on the slopes of the Mauna Loa on the Big Island, Kona blend coffee is rich in flavour and fresh from the sun-kissed shores of Hawaii. Every winter, Canadians are invited to indulge in the warm comfort, balanced flavour and smooth finish of 7-Eleven's exclusive Kona Blend, escaping the dreaded Canadian winters, even just for a moment.

"With a long winter still ahead, we want to make our customers days a little brighter by bringing that Hawaiian feeling home." says Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada, Norman Hower. "The majority of Canadians would like to escape the cold climate during the winter, so we are excited to provide our 7Rewards registered members with a chance to win a trip to Hawaii."

Every hot beverage can be fully customized at 7-Eleven's coffee bar with condiments at no extra charge - making morning coffee runs quick and easy. 7-Eleven's coffee is made of 100% premium Arabica beans, hand-selected and small-batch roasted in Canada, making a consistent and delicious cup of coffee, every time.

For a chance to win, customers must be registered as a 7Rewards member. Every registered coffee scan is a chance to win 1 of 7 trips to Hawaii. Customers who are not yet a member can enter in store, download the 7-Eleven app, text KONA to 711247 or sign up at 7-eleven.ca/7rewards/ to get one step closer to winning the grand prize. Click here to learn more about the contest rules.

