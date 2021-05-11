7-Eleven Canada Announces "Sev's 360 Summer - Roll With Us" Campaign Coming To Your Neighbourhood

Norman Hower, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada, says: "This year continues to be challenging for many Canadians and our goal is to provide ways to make this summer enjoyable and easy for all. As Canadians head out to the beaches and parks to make the most of the outdoors, they can have meals, snacks, and drinks delivered to wherever they may be, or available to pick up on the go, and Sev's 360 Summer Roll With Us campaign will add extra fun to the occasion."

7Rewards members can enter for a chance to win by scanning 7Rewards with every purchase or placing an order with 7NOW delivery and can earn an additional 5 entries by scanning partnered products. Rockstar Energy® Drinks is one of the partnering drinks, along with refreshing Slurpee frozen beverages, Crispy Classic Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Wings, Fresh from the Oven in Minutes 24/7 Pizzas and delicious snacks like Old Dutch Chips and McSweeney Beef Jerky are also a part of the 7Rewards 360 Summer – Roll With Us contest to keep your summer days fueled.

Only at Sev, fill up an exclusive Canada Skateboard Slurpee Collectible Cup with limited time flavours including; delicious Pink Grapefruit Lemonade, Fanta Dragon Fruit, MTN Dew® Blue Shock ™ and Slurpuccino (yes, it's back). For more chances to win great prizes, play the Hide and Seek game on the Canada Skateboard Slurpee Collectible Cups, featuring the 2021 Canada Skateboard National Team, and the Sticker Slap AR game on the 7Rewards app.

Click here to see more details on Sev's 360 Summer- Roll With Us campaign.

To learn more about all the events and contests coming up with Sev's 360 Summer - Roll With Us campaign, click here or visit 7-Eleven Canada's Instagram Page . Customers who are not yet a 7Rewards member can download the 7Rewards app by texting APP to 711247 or sign up at 7-eleven.ca/7rewards/ . Fans are also encouraged to check out 7-Eleven Canada's new 7Now® Delivery App, where Canadians can get 24/7 around the clock pick-up and delivery within 30 minutes on groceries, necessities, meals, snacks, drinks and treats – like Slurpee drinks. Every order through 7Now is one automatic entry in the 360 Summer – Roll With Us contest and with over 900 items to choose from, members will earn 7Rewards points with every order.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 73,000 stores in 16 countries, including 12,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

