7-Eleven Canada Announces Jam-Packed Summer with Canada Skateboard and the National Team

Norman Hower, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada says: "As Canadians head outside to enjoy their summer, we are excited to kick-start the celebrations with a host of skateboarding activities in local communities - instore and online. We know our customers enjoy skateboarding and our hope is to make the summer even better for our fans by teaming up with Canada Skateboard, and bringing them awesome skateboard themed events online."

7-Eleven Canada's Sev's 360 Summer - Roll With Us campaign celebrates the skateboarding community and it is just one of the many chances to get involved in this summer's activities. 7-Eleven Canada will be giving away one Slurpee Skateboard deck a day, every day all summer long. Customers can enter to win by scanning the 7Rewards app. Slurpee is also introducing new and exclusive summer flavours, which include refreshing Pink Grapefruit Lemonade, Fanta Dragon Fruit, MTN Dew® Blue Shock ™, and Slurpuccino. You can fill them in the exclusive Slurpee Canada Skateboard Collectible Cups, featuring Canada Skateboard's 2021 National Team and a Hide and Seek game to play. The 7Rewards AR game Sticker Slap is another way to have fun this summer.

Ben Stoddard, Chairman and President of Canada Skateboard says: "Canada Skateboard is beyond thrilled to be a part of 7-Eleven's 360 Summer campaign. When we think of what an epic Canadian summer feels like, skateboards and Slurpee are the first things that come to mind. It's truly the perfect pairing."

7-Eleven Canada will also work with two community skateboard parks to host pop-up murals this summer, featuring work by local artists. The first location will be featured in Cloverdale, Surrey for the month of May. Tara Cleave, Manager of Support Services and Accessibility at the City of Surrey says: "We are excited to host such a fun and active initiative here in Cloverdale, Surrey and we want to thank 7-Eleven Canada for giving back to the community with the gift of art."

For those looking to expand and perfect their tricks, Slurpee will also have their own Slurpee Trick Library over on the 7-Eleven Canada website, perfect for both beginners and seasoned skateboarders.

To learn more about all the events and contests with Sev's 360 Summer - Roll With Us campaign, visit 7-Eleven.ca. Customers who are not yet a 7Rewards member can download the 7Rewards app by texting APP to 711247 or sign up at 7-eleven.ca/7rewards/. Fans are also encouraged to check out 7-Eleven Canada's new 7Now® Delivery App, where Canadians can get 24/7 pick-up and delivery within 30 minutes on groceries, necessities, meals, snacks, drinks and treats – like Slurpee drinks. Every order through 7Now is one automatic entry in the 360 Summer – Roll With Us contest and with over 900 items to choose from, members will earn 7Rewards points with every order.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 73,000 stores in 16 countries, including 12,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

