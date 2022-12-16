7-ELEVEN CANADA ADDS BEER & WINE TO ITS RESTAURANT MENU WITH NEW LIQUOR SALES LICENCE IN LEAMINGTON

LEAMINGTON, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - 7-Eleven Canada will soon be serving of-age customers beer and wine with their meal in Leamington, having secured a liquor sales license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The liquor sales licence for the location at 138 Erie Street in Leamington is a first for 7-Eleven Canada in Ontario, and the beginning of a wider provincial expansion.

7-Eleven restaurant in Leamington will soon be serving Ontario beer, wine, and coolers (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

Products for dine-in will include a variety of chilled beer, wines, and coolers, including local Ontario-made products. The licensed restaurant complements 7-Eleven Canada's focus on fresh and prepared foods. Trained cooks prepare Crispy Classic Chicken wings cooked fresh in the store's commercial-grade kitchen. Chicken strips, chicken sandwiches and potato wedges are also prepared fresh in-store daily, as well as pizza hot from the oven in minutes – 24/7, Big Bite Hotdogs, hot and cold sandwiches made locally and delivered fresh daily, crispy taquitos, and more.

"Fresh food drives our business," said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "With the addition of beer and wine, we're excited to offer our adult patrons a full-menu dining experience – not unlike the thousands of other restaurants in Ontario. We're pleased to be creating new employment opportunities and investing in local Ontario communities, like Leamington, home to 7-Eleven since 1999."

The licensed restaurant at Leamington now features a full remodel and an enclosed dining area. Similar investments in 7-Eleven locations have led to nine new licensed restaurants this year in Alberta.

7-Eleven Licenced Restaurants: Key Details

Service in the licensed dining area will be overseen by Smart Serve trained employees.

Alcohol products will be secured in locked cabinets and coolers, accessible only by employees.

7-Eleven Canada's responsible service policy is to ID anyone who looks 30 years old or younger.

Limited hours of operation for beverage alcohol will be from noon until 11:00 p.m.

Licencing of the Leamington location followed the AGCO's long-standing liquor licencing process, which includes a 30-day public comment period, as well as approvals and inspections from the local Public Health Unit, building and fire departments, and the AGCO.

Stay tuned for the Leamington opening date announcement.

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Canada opened its first Ontario location in 1979 and now owns and operates 60 locations across the province, employing nearly 1,000 people. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]