67 Local charities across the province supported by Saskatchewan Blue Cross Employee Giving Program

SASKATOON, SK, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce $44,000 in donations to local organizations and charities as part of their Employee Giving Program.

The Employee Giving Program is an opportunity for team members at Saskatchewan Blue Cross to give back to communities across the province. Earlier this year employees were invited to select a health and wellness focused CRA registered charity or organization to receive a $250 donation on their behalf.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees pictured with Lisa Wyatt from Hope's Home. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross) Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees pictured with Laurie O'Conner from the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross) Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees pictured with Karen Linsley from Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"Our employees are committed to giving back to our communities," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Their dedication participating in our Employee Giving Program resulted in 67 different organizations in Saskatchewan receiving donations."

The following organizations benefitted from the Employee Giving Program:

Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan

Autism Services of Saskatoon

Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon Branch Inc.

Branch Inc. Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division) Inc.

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc

Care & Share Saskatoon Inc.

Carmichael Outreach Inc.

Creative Options Regina Inc.

Crohn's and Colitis Canada

Elrose Health Care Auxiliary

Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services

Family Fertility Fund of Saskatchewan

Food Banks of Saskatchewan Corporation

Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan

Global Gathering Place Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Haven Family Connections Incorporated

Healing to The Max

Hope Restored Canada

Hope's Home Incorporated

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Inc.

Inclusion Saskatchewan Inc.

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation Inc

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

The Kidney Foundation of Canada - Saskatchewan Branch

- Branch KidSport Canada - Saskatchewan Branch

Branch Lung Saskatchewan Inc.

MADD Saskatoon

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada

Meewasin Valley Authority

MS Canada SP Canada

OUTSaskatoon Inc

Ovarian Cancer Canada

Parkinson Canada Inc.

Prairie Harm Reduction Incorporated

Regina & District Food Bank Inc.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan

Royal University Hospital Foundation Inc.

Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Sask. Valley Hospital Foundation Inc.

Saskatchewan Abilities Council

Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Inc.

Saskatchewan Epilepsy Inc.

Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation

Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre Inc.

Saskatoon Food Bank Incorporated

Saskatoon Friendship Inn

Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.

Sexual Health Centre Saskatoon Inc.

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation

Sofia House

St. Paul's Hospital Foundation

Hospital Foundation Suicide Grief Support Saskatoon Inc.

Teens Talk Mental Health Advocacy Inc.

The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre Inc.

The Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan

True North Aid

Truly Alive Youth and Family Foundation Inc.

United Way of Saskatoon and area

and area Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation Inc.

Saskatoon Family Young Men's Christian Association

YWCA Prince Albert Inc

YWCA Saskatoon Inc

"RMHC-SK is so very grateful to have such amazing community supporters as Saskatchewan Blue Cross," said Karen Linsley, Director of Development and Communications at Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan. "We could not support Saskatchewan families in the way we do without them!"

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross's donation to our organization underscores their commitment to community support," said Laurie O'Connor, Executive Director, Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre. "We're grateful for their inclusion of employees in such initiatives, fostering a culture of compassion. Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for your partnership and dedication to our community."

"Hope's Home is incredibly thankful to the Saskatchewan Blue Cross for selecting us for their Employee Giving Program and the employees who chose to donate to Hope's Home," said Lisa Wyatt, Chief Operating Officer at Hope's Home. "With the Saskatchewan Blue Cross's ongoing support, we are able to bring medically inclusive child care to our communities, allowing kids with complex medical needs to learn, grow and thrive."

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' commitment to investing in local communities at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

For further information: Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306.260.1147, [email protected]