67 Local charities across the province supported by Saskatchewan Blue Cross Employee Giving Program

SASKATOON, SK, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce $44,000 in donations to local organizations and charities as part of their Employee Giving Program.
The Employee Giving Program is an opportunity for team members at Saskatchewan Blue Cross to give back to communities across the province. Earlier this year employees were invited to select a health and wellness focused CRA registered charity or organization to receive a $250 donation on their behalf.
"Our employees are committed to giving back to our communities," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Their dedication participating in our Employee Giving Program resulted in 67 different organizations in Saskatchewan receiving donations."
The following organizations benefitted from the Employee Giving Program:
- Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan
- Autism Services of Saskatoon
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon Branch Inc.
- Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division) Inc.
- Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc
- Care & Share Saskatoon Inc.
- Carmichael Outreach Inc.
- Creative Options Regina Inc.
- Crohn's and Colitis Canada
- Elrose Health Care Auxiliary
- Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services
- Family Fertility Fund of Saskatchewan
- Food Banks of Saskatchewan Corporation
- Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan
- Global Gathering Place Inc.
- Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan
- Haven Family Connections Incorporated
- Healing to The Max
- Hope Restored Canada
- Hope's Home Incorporated
- Hospitals of Regina Foundation Inc.
- Inclusion Saskatchewan Inc.
- Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation Inc
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- The Kidney Foundation of Canada - Saskatchewan Branch
- KidSport Canada - Saskatchewan Branch
- Lung Saskatchewan Inc.
- MADD Saskatoon
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada
- Meewasin Valley Authority
- MS Canada SP Canada
- OUTSaskatoon Inc
- Ovarian Cancer Canada
- Parkinson Canada Inc.
- Prairie Harm Reduction Incorporated
- Regina & District Food Bank Inc.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan
- Royal University Hospital Foundation Inc.
- Sandra Schmirler Foundation
- Sask. Valley Hospital Foundation Inc.
- Saskatchewan Abilities Council
- Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Inc.
- Saskatchewan Epilepsy Inc.
- Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation
- Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre Inc.
- Saskatoon Food Bank Incorporated
- Saskatoon Friendship Inn
- Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.
- Sexual Health Centre Saskatoon Inc.
- Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation
- Sofia House
- St. Paul's Hospital Foundation
- Suicide Grief Support Saskatoon Inc.
- Teens Talk Mental Health Advocacy Inc.
- The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre Inc.
- The Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan
- True North Aid
- Truly Alive Youth and Family Foundation Inc.
- United Way of Saskatoon and area
- Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation Inc.
- Saskatoon Family Young Men's Christian Association
- YWCA Prince Albert Inc
- YWCA Saskatoon Inc
"RMHC-SK is so very grateful to have such amazing community supporters as Saskatchewan Blue Cross," said Karen Linsley, Director of Development and Communications at Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan. "We could not support Saskatchewan families in the way we do without them!"
"Saskatchewan Blue Cross's donation to our organization underscores their commitment to community support," said Laurie O'Connor, Executive Director, Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre. "We're grateful for their inclusion of employees in such initiatives, fostering a culture of compassion. Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for your partnership and dedication to our community."
"Hope's Home is incredibly thankful to the Saskatchewan Blue Cross for selecting us for their Employee Giving Program and the employees who chose to donate to Hope's Home," said Lisa Wyatt, Chief Operating Officer at Hope's Home. "With the Saskatchewan Blue Cross's ongoing support, we are able to bring medically inclusive child care to our communities, allowing kids with complex medical needs to learn, grow and thrive."
Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' commitment to investing in local communities at sk.bluecross.ca/community.
