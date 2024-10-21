HAMILTON-NIAGARA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Brantford Police Service, in collaboration with RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment, executed search warrants at five southwestern Ontario locations resulting in three individuals from Brantford being charged.

The searches uncovered 6.3kg of cocaine, with a street value of $170,000 and approximately $2,000,000 in Canadian currency, which has been seized as suspected proceeds of crime.

A number of electronic communications devices were also seized. Additional arrests and charges may follow.

Three individuals are facing charges:

Bhavandeep GILL (36 yrs.), Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Vikram KUMAR (23 yrs.), Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Sandeep KAUR (24 yrs.), Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

The individuals are scheduled to appear in Brantford Court on December 19, 2024.

The success of this investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General in which the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO) supported this joint force investigation.

We would also like to thank the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Canada's financial intelligence unit, for its vital role in supporting this investigation. Disclosures from FINTRAC helped uncover evidence of alleged money laundering and proceeds of crime by tracing financial transactions and identifying patterns. FINTRAC's collaboration with the RCMP facilitated the understanding of the complex financial networks involved. The investigation's outcome underscores the importance of interagency cooperation in combating organized crime.

"Drug trafficking has widespread and devastating effects on multiple levels. At its core, it contributes to violence and undermines public health with increased addiction rates and overdoses. Thanks to the Brantford Police Service and all of our partner agencies for the excellent collaboration which resulted in more than 6kg of cocaine taken off of our streets."

– Inspector Vance Morgan, Officer in Charge RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Detachment

"This is another successful joint project helping to minimize the threat to our communities caused by the distribution of controlled substances, and organized criminal activity related to drug trafficking. By disrupting the operation of criminal networks, our goal is to assist our community by reducing the violence surrounding the trade of illicit substances.

In support of the search warrants and arrests related to this project, the Brantford Police Service would like to recognize the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario, for their continued funding and dedication in keeping communities safe in Ontario."

- Interim Chief Jason Saunders, Brantford Police Service

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

