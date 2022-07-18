The event raised over $1 million to fund lifesaving heart and brain research

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - On June 5, 6,000 people from coast-to-coast rode, ran or walked and fundraised to help beat heart disease and stroke during the annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart. The support of both individual participants and corporate teams has resulted in this year's event raising over $1.1 million to date.

Ride for Heart is celebrating 35 years of getting active to help support heart and stroke research, health promotion and advocacy efforts to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery. Since its inception, the event has raised over $79 million.

"We want to extend our thanks to the thousands of people who joined us on June 5 for the virtual Ride for Heart," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "This year marks a special milestone for the event, with it being Ride for Heart's 35th anniversary. I am continuously moved by participants' shared passion for supporting Heart & Stroke to fund research, awareness and advocacy work that will help us beat heart disease and stroke – especially during this critical time."

Participants stayed connected from coast-to-coast using the Ride for Heart mobile app.

Those who joined from across Canada in this year's virtual Ride for Heart were able to stay connected through the Ride for Heart mobile app, which tracked participants' fundraising and fitness goals, allowed them to use a heart-shaped map on event day, offered exclusive event day content and provided fundraising tips. The app was also home to a free, five-week healthy living challenge, The Road to Health and Wellness, presented by Manulife.

"We are so grateful for our title sponsor, Manulife, whose team is committed to the sustained health and well-being of communities across Canada," says Roth. "They were right there with us in 1988 when Ride for Heart launched, and their support has been instrumental to the success of Ride for Heart over the last 35 years."

More than two years of grinding disruption due to the pandemic has strained our healthcare system and set us back years in critical heart and brain research. It's urgent that lost ground is regained for those who continue to live with the reality of heart disease and stroke. The funds raised from this year's Ride for Heart will advance care and pursue breakthroughs that will save lives.

