50% of consumers say the pandemic has made them more willing to share personal data

More consumers are seeking out organizations that use their data to help others

54% of consumers have more awareness about data privacy than before the pandemic

45% of Millennials have shared COVID-19 health data, compared with 21% of Boomers

63% say secure collection and storage is the most important factor when sharing data

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - According to the EY Global Consumer Privacy Survey, 50% of consumers say that the pandemic has made them more willing to part with their personal data, especially if they know it's contributing to research efforts and community wellness. Though, that vigilance varies by generation: 45% of Millennials and 49% of Generation Z have shared COVID-19 health data with an organization, compared with just 21% of Baby Boomers.

"The discussion around data sharing and how it can help fight the virus has created more consumer awareness about how organizations are using their data and the potential benefit it delivers in return," says Nicola Vizioli, EY Canada Privacy Leader. "As the pandemic ushers in a new normal for data exchange, organizations must rethink data privacy to meet evolving consumer expectations and anticipate their future needs."

The global survey reveals 54% of consumers say they are more conscious of the personal data shared through digital communication than they were before the start of COVID-19. Respondents say high-profile breaches (43%) and measures taken as a result of the pandemic (43%) — such as health-tracking apps — are the biggest drivers of data privacy awareness.

As awareness increases, security, control and trust remain key. When asked about the most important factor when choosing to share personal data with an organization, consumers point to secure collection and storage (63%), control over what data is being shared (57%) and trust in the company collecting their data (51%).

"The pandemic is shifting consumers' expectations of data privacy," says Vizioli. "Organizations that want to maximize the collection of personal data need to align data privacy policies with the value-exchange imperative. Those that cannot provide a clear benefit, data security and transparency assurances may start to see customers go elsewhere."

Going forward, these expectations will be met with renewed regulations. The Strengthening the protection of personal information for Canadians report shares that Bill C-11 will enact a new privacy law, the Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA), that aims to modernize protections to Canadians' personal information and give individuals more control and transparency.

"While not yet law, the CPPA sends a strong signal that Canada is keeping trust and privacy a priority," says Vizioli. "As businesses juggle to meet health and safety needs while delivering a captivating experience for consumers, they should start working to understand and plan for the operational impact and opportunities arising from new expectations and regulations. Planning ahead will allow companies to design and implement the necessary privacy controls that address the trust, transparency and benefit that today's consumers are demanding.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Victoria McQueen, [email protected], 416 943 3141; Chiara Battaglia, [email protected], 514 833 3337; Dina Elshurafa, [email protected], 416 941 1818

Related Links

www.ey.com

