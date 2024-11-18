TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is proud to announce its partnership with Machool, an innovative shipping platform that leverages tech and AI technology to provide retailers with customized, cost-effective, and sustainable shipping solutions.

With 50% of consumers now expecting free and fast shipping*, Machool helps retailers of all sizes streamline logistics and secure top rates with no volume commitments.

"Shipping is more than just moving products – it's an opportunity to enhance customer experience, meet business goals, and drive growth," said Santo Ligotti, Retail Council of Canada's VP Marketing and Member Services. "Machool's tech and AI platform allows retailers to compare real-time shipping rates, align shipping choices with their strategic goals, and access unbeatable rates, leveraging RCC's collective buying power across 20+ shipping partners".

"We're thrilled to partner with the Retail Council of Canada," said Kamyar Asadibeiky, CEO, President & Founder of Machool Technologies Ltd. "At Machool, we're committed to providing innovative shipping solutions that truly benefit retailers from coast to coast. Our tech and AI-driven platform moves beyond the traditional 'more volume, better rates' approach, delivering seamless, hassle-free shipping at the best rates for every member. From small shops to large retailers, Machool is here to support businesses across Canada with reliable, cost-effective shipping strategies."

With the holiday season approaching, Machool's platform is an essential tool for retailers. Its features empower retailers to:

Compare and Save: Compare real-time rates across multiple partners to find the fastest, greenest, or most cost-effective solution.





Access the Best Rates, With No Commitment: Take advantage of pre-negotiated rates without any volume requirements.





Easily Integrate: Effortlessly connect e-commerce platforms via API or plugin to start shipping online with no fees.





: Effortlessly connect e-commerce platforms via API or plugin to start shipping online with no fees. Gain Complete Control: Manage tracking, invoicing, and reporting in one place with advanced tools, and customize Machool's portal to match a retailer's brand with white label solutions.

Machool is free to join with no license fees.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.retailcouncil.org/membership/machool-rcc/.

*RCC X Leger 2024 Holiday Shopping Survey

About Machool

Machool is an AI driven dynamic technology platform that transforms the way businesses manage shipping and logistics. With access to a diverse network of trusted carriers, Machool empowers businesses to simplify and optimize their shipping operations, from small e-commerce companies to large retailers. Through the Machool platform, users can seamlessly compare rates, manage shipments, and access exclusive discounts, ensuring cost-effectiveness and scalability for their logistics needs.

Machool is dedicated to providing flexible, reliable solutions, fostering strong partnerships to support Canadian and global businesses alike. Notably, Machool's recent collaborations with industry leaders like Air Canada Cargo highlight its commitment to delivering enhanced e-commerce services that respond to a rapidly changing market. Headquartered in Canada, Machool's mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to connect with customers worldwide efficiently. https://www.machool.com/

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2023, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $502 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide. retailcouncil.org.

