Together with its franchisees across the country, McDonald's Canada recognizes that current employees are an excellent source for recruiting new talent, and has introduced Olivia by Paradox, a conversational AI assistant that makes it easy for team members to connect their friends with jobs simply by sending a quick text message. This technology is both the first step towards a new leading-edge hiring system, and part of a wider transformation of the McDonald's restaurant employee experience that will further advance the brand into the digital age.

"At McDonald's, we are always hiring and looking to grow our team, and together with our franchisees, we currently have thousands of open positions across Canada," said Stephanie Hardman, Chief People Officer at McDonald's Canada. "Olivia, our new conversation assistant, makes it easier than ever for those who already work at a McDonald's restaurant to refer a friend and bring energetic and motivated people onto the team as we build an exciting future together."

Olivia has helped McDonald's Canada and its franchisees generate 1,784 referrals in the past year. Through a short text exchange, Olivia provides crew members with an easy way to share a job opening at their specific restaurant or invite a friend to conduct their own search. From there, the referred friend simply completes their application, which is reviewed by the hiring manager. Referral incentives are common but vary by restaurant and franchisee organization.

"One of the best things about working at McDonald's is the interesting people you meet and the lasting friendships you can make," said franchisee Ryan McCullough, of McCullough Family Restaurants in Winnipeg, Manitoba. "Our crew members know that, and Olivia is helping them spread the word about the great opportunities that exist for self-starters looking for a challenging and fun role in a great team atmosphere. So far Olivia has helped us significantly increase referrals from our crew as we start to bounce back from the impacts of the Pandemic."

As one of Canada's top youth employers, McDonald's restaurants offer young people a place to build valuable skills like teamwork, leadership, agility, resiliency, and decision-making in a safe, inclusive and fun environment – all of which can help lead to better jobs and a higher earning power later in life. The company further recognizes the importance of flexibility, offering part-time positions to help balance school, sports, community work, and life while working.

A first job at McDonald's has served as a springboard to exciting and diverse careers for many successful people. McDonald's Leadership Development Program also provides a pathway to management and exciting careers for those individuals interested in a long term career with McDonald's restaurants.

Those interested in learning more about available roles and applying should visit the McDonald's careers website.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

