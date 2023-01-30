40th Annual AME Roundup Conference Attracts Nearly 6,000 Diverse Delegates

Representation from 39 countries at the global gathering of the mineral exploration industry in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Last week, the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) held the 40th annual AME Roundup conference, the largest global gathering of the mineral exploration industry. More than 5,850 geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, Indigenous partners, suppliers, and government representatives from 39 countries gathered in Vancouver to make deals, discover talent and set trends. Delegates from all 13 Canadian provinces and territories were among the attendees.

Kendra Johnston, President and CEO, Association for Mineral Exploration, said: "Responsible mineral exploration and development are critical to addressing our global challenges. AME Roundup 2023 proved that all facets of our industry – mineral exploration, development and mining companies, governments and Indigenous and community partners – recognize the minerals and metals we discover are Critical to our Future."

"The transition to a low-carbon future starts with us," continued Johnston. "Minerals found in BC — especially critical minerals like copper, molybdenum, zinc, and nickel — create an opportunity for the province to be a key player in the global energy transition. Mineral explorers are searching for critical minerals on more than 230 projects located in all regions of BC, including 178 copper exploration projects."

On Monday, January 23, British Columbia Premier, the Hon. David Eby announced record-breaking exploration expenditures of $740.4M in 2022, which surpassed the previous record from a decade ago ($681M in 2012).

The Hon. Josie Osborne, BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said: "Over the past year, I have had several opportunities to meet with and learn about AME, and I know that AME plays a foundational role in supporting mineral exploration and mining in this province. Our collaborative spirit positions British Columbia as a place to invest, a jurisdiction whose mineral exploration and mining sector is not only thriving but also helping to build the clean, innovative economy of the future."

Key political speakers at AME Roundup 2023 included:

Hon. David Eby , Premier of British Columbia

, Premier of Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister of Natural Resources Canada

, Minister of Natural Resources Canada Hon. Jeanie McLean , Yukon Deputy Premier

, Deputy Premier Hon. Josie Osborne , BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

, BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Hon. George Heyman , BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

, BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy Hon. Murray Rankin , BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

, BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Hon. Brenda Bailey , BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

, BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Hon. Nathan Cullen , BC Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

, BC Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Hon. George Pirie , Ontario Minister of Mines

, Minister of Mines Hon. Caroline Wawzonek , NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

, NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Sarah Kirby-Yung , Deputy Mayor, City of Vancouver

Deputy Mayor, Hon. Pierre Poilievre , Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Indigenous leaders who addressed delegates included:

Regional Chief Terry Teegee , British Columbia Assembly of First Nations

British Columbia Assembly of First Nations Spokesperson Charmaine Thom , Taku River Tlingit First Nation

, Taku River Tlingit First Nation Naa Shaade Hani (Chief) Eric Morris , Teslin Tlingit Council

, Teslin Tlingit Council Deputy Haa Shaa du Hen (Deputy Chief) Darla Jean Lindstrom , Carcross /Tagish First Nation

On Wednesday, January 25, AME held its 111th Annual General Meeting and first Board Meeting of 2023. Each year, AME members elect six of the 18 elected directors and six directors are appointed. AME congratulates newly elected directors Andrea Ross, Carmen Jensen, Jessica Van Den Akker and Laura MacNeil, and re-elected directors Andy Randell and Paul Jago. AME also congratulates newly appointed directors Nick Fitzpatrick and Sunny LeBourdais and returning appointed directors Chris Cochrane, Harpreet Dhaliwal, Trish Jacques and Bernie Kreft. AME thanks outgoing directors Diana Benz, Don Bragg, Jody Shimkus, Lana Eagle, Martha Manuel and Steve de Jong for their years of service to the Board, particularly Don Bragg, who served for 47 years. Jill Tsolinas returns as Chair of the AME Board of Directors, supported by vice-chairs Tara Hassan and Justin Himmelright, with Enoch Kong as Treasurer.

AME is proud to head into 2023 with a diverse Board of Directors that is gender balanced (52% women), equitably represents our membership and contains the skills and experience to grow the Association and champion the work of over 5,000 explorers in BC, across Canada and around the world as leaders in responsible and robust mineral exploration activity.

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional, unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations and brings together thousands of participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government and Indigenous partners from around the world. AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. Content is relevant and timely, delivered by high-calibre speakers, engaging exhibitors and inspiring presenters.

