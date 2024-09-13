38 new supportive homes coming to Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia announced over $14 million in funding to help build 38 new supportive housing units in Halifax.

The funding is going to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Supportive Housing to help fund Ozanam Place.

Located at 2445 Brunswick Street, Ozanam Place will be a 38-unit residential building with on-site clinical support services. The tenants will have access to peer support individuals, case managers, human services counsellors, social workers, registered nurses, and housing support coordinators. Located near various transit routes and several services and amenities including Hope Cottage and the North End Community Health Centre, the homes are for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Individuals currently on the province's By-Name list will be prioritized for these units.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$11.02 million through the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative

through the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative $3.56 million through the Government of Nova Scotia , capital funding

through the Government of , capital funding Annual operational funding through the Government of Nova Scotia

The federal government recently invested an additional $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This additional investment will quickly create more new units of permanent affordable housing across the country for those in severe housing need, or those experiencing, or at imminent risk of homelessness.

Exceeding its initial target, this round of RHI is expected to help build over 5,200 new homes in Canada. The total number of homes that will be created with the support of RHI is over 15,500.

Quotes:

"All levels of government must work to ensure the most vulnerable among us can remain safe and housed. Today's announcement of 38 new permanently affordable, supportive homes in Halifax is exactly how we do it. By partnering together, we're making a big difference for the families who will soon call Ozanam Place home. I'm grateful to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for their leadership on this project and their many decades of service to Haligonians." – Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're pleased to support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul with this development that will provide safe, affordable and supportive housing for vulnerable Nova Scotians. This is another great example of how government and community partners are working together to bring more affordable, supportive housing solutions to Nova Scotians, faster." – The Honourable Brendan Maguire, Nova Scotia's Community Services Minister and MLA for Halifax Atlantic

"These housing units offer not only a safe and supportive place for people to live, they offer hope and dignity. Through the dedicated work of Saint Vincent de Paul, and their partners, some of our most vulnerable residents will have an opportunity for more permanent housing and well-being." – Mayor Mike Savage, City of Halifax

"The Society of Vincent de Paul is an international lay Catholic charity, which has operated in Nova Scotia since 1853. Its purpose is to serve those in need. Ozanam Place will have 38 deeply affordable supportive housing units. This project is an extension of the mission of Saint Vincent de Paul to help those in need in all possible ways. We are grateful for the funding from our partners including the federal and provincial governments, the Halifax Regional Municipality, and the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS)." – Ray Burke, President, Society of St. Vincent de Paul Halifax Particular Council

"Seniors who experience homelessness struggle with chronic health conditions and have not been successful in remaining housed because of the lack of support. We are excited to be part of a team that will be providing these individuals with dignified and supportive housing. As with all our housing and support, we will prioritize people from African Nova Scotian, Indigenous, Trans and Gender Diverse communities, as well as those folks experiencing chronic homelessness." – Marie-France LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer, North End Community Centre

Quick facts:

The announcement was made by Lena Metlege Diab , Member of Parliament for Halifax West, the Honourable Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services, and Lindell Smith , councillor for City of Halifax .

The Rapid Housing Initiative is part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

RHI On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments proposed in Budget 2024.

, the federal government released Solving the housing crisis: Housing Plan, supported by new investments proposed in Budget 2024. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS , including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

