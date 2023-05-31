OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves good oral health care, yet one-third of Canadians are unable to visit an oral health professional because they do not have dental insurance. Last December, as the first step to help improve access to dental care, the Government of Canada launched the Canada Dental Benefit that allows eligible families to receive the financial support they need to help cover dental care expenses for children under 12 years of age.

Today, we crossed a major milestone. As of now, the Canada Dental Benefit has helped more than 300,000 children get brighter smiles and healthier teeth. Dental care for those who need it most is now accessible for a whole generation of children in Canada who will enjoy the health benefits for many years to come.

The first benefit period will be ending on June 30, 2023. Children must have received dental care between October 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, so book an appointment now to ensure you are eligible for the first benefit period.

Beginning July 1, 2023, families can apply for the second benefit period. Families who meet the eligibility criteria can once again receive up to $650, depending on their income, for each eligible child under 12 for dental care services received between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The Benefit is a key part of the Government of Canada's work to improve access to dental care for Canadians. However, we know that children are not the only ones who deserve access to affordable dental care. This is why Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing to implement the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. Once implemented, it will support up to nine million uninsured Canadians who have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000, with the oral health care they need. The plan is expected to begin rolling out by the end of 2023 with an aim of full implementation by the end of 2025.

No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills at the end of the month. Canadians deserve access to quality dental care, which we know is important not only for oral health, but for overall health.

