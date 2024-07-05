24/07/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2043

AC/DC BATTERY METALS INC. ("ACDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – Shares- Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 25, 2024, effective at the opening Monday, July 8, 2024 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2044

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 3, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CUCO 2 African Energy Metals

Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year ended 2023/12/31





Interim financial report for the period ended 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods ended 2023/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods ended 2024/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods ended 2023/12/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods ended 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2045

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 3, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) DAC 2 Datable Technology

Corporation Annual audited financial statements for the

year ended 2023/12/31





Interim financial report for the period ended 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods ended 2023/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods ended 2024/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods ended 2023/12/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods ended 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2046

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: August 08, 2024

Record Date: July 19, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 19, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2047

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the IsoEnergy Ltd. shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on July 8, 2024, under the symbol ("ISO").

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ISO" on the TSX Venture Exchange after the close of business on July 5, 2024, and IsoEnergy Ltd. shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2048

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") of Goldsource Mines Inc. ("Goldsource") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Goldsource.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Goldsource securityholders on June 21, 2024 at a special meeting of securityholders. Goldsource received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 26, 2024 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement each Goldsource shareholder received 0.22 of a common share of Mako for each one Goldsource share held.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Goldsource's Information Circular dated May 9, 2024.

In addition, please refer to Goldsource's news releases dated May 17, 2024 and June 21, 2024 as well as the joint news releases of Goldsource and Mako dated March 26, 2024 and July 3, 2024.

Delist:

In accordance with the above, the common shares of Goldsource Mines Inc. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Friday, July 5, 2024 the common shares of Goldsource Mines Inc. will be delisted.

_______________________________________

24/07/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2049

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $14,301,300.00

Offering: 1,850,000 Common Shares 14,720,000 Flow-Through Shares 23,150,000 Flow-Through Shares





Offering Price: $0.27 per Common Share $0.34 per Flow-Through Share $0.38 per Flow-Through Shares





Non-Cash Commissions: Agent Shares Warrants









Cormark Securities

Inc. 0 0

Paradigm Capital

Inc. 0 0

BMO Capital

Markets 0 0

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 12, 2024, June 20, 2024 and June 21, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2050

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Acquisition Agreement dated May 27, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Sellers"), whereby the Company purchased 100% interest in the 41 claims (57 Units), located in Haines, Lamport and Duckworth Township, southwest of Shebandowan, in the District of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Property in exchange for 600,000 common shares and a cash payment of $84,000 to be issued and paid over the period of three years. Additionally, the Sellers retain 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") and the Company has the option to buyback 0.5% NSR at anytime for $600,000 and a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR in exchange for up to a maximum of $4,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2051

DIAMCOR MINING INC. ("DMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,006,300.00 Offering: 40,126,000 Listed Shares with 40,126,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 1, June 6, 2024, June 18,

2024 and, July 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2052

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 13, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,785,529 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,571,058 flow-through shares with 3,785,529 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 13, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's new release dated June 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2053

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2054

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2055

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2056

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,800,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $340,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party

Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 3 285,000 $0.05 5,700,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024, April 8, 2024, and the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2024 (and filed on SEDAR+).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2057

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that 2,925,552 common shares were issued under the "at-the-market" offering for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, for gross proceeds of C$13,784,148.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 2,925,552 shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Share Price: Average price of C$4.71 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of C$323,927 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022, October 11, 2022, January 10, 2023, July 5, 2023, October 04, 2023, April 3, 2024, and July 3, 2024, and Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, filed on SEDAR+.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2058

ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement with the optionor and the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Optionee") to acquire a 100 per-cent interest of the Weas Property in the Yukon ("the Property") by providing the optionor a total of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company, consisting of 500,000 shares on closing, 500,000 shares on the first anniversary, 500,000 shares on the second anniversary, and 1,500,000 shares on the third anniversary.

Under the terms of the option agreement, upon the exercise of the option, the Optionee will enter into an agreement granting a 1% NSR royalty on the Property to the optionor.

The Property is subject to an underlying obligation to a third party consisting of a 1.0% NSR and bonus payment of $1,000,000, payable by the Optionee if a measured or indicated mineral resource of greater than 1 million ounces of gold is disclosed in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on the Property. Upon exercise of the option in full and issuance of the final 1,500,000 shares, the Optionee and optionor will enter into an agreement granting the optionor a 1% NSR on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2059

PREMIER AMERICAN URANIUM INC. ("PUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-arm's length arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between Premier American Uranium Inc. (the "Company") and American Future Fuel Corporation ("AMPS"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of AMPS by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Under the Agreement, each AMPS shareholder is entitled to receive 0.170 of a common share of the Company, for each common share of AMPS held. Further, the Company will assume all of the outstanding AMPS Warrants and AMPS Options (each an "AMPS Convertible Security") and upon exercise or conversion of an AMPS Convertible Security, the holder thereof will receive the Company common shares based on the exchange ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been AMPS shareholders at the effective time of the Transaction). Each AMPS restricted stock unit (RSU) was deemed to be unconditionally vested, cancelled and settled for one common share of AMPS.

In accordance, 15,540,676 common shares of the Company have been issued under the Agreement on closing. Further, up to an aggregate of 3,200,412 common shares may be issuable on exercise of the AMPS Convertible Securities.

Further, in connection with the acquisition an arms-length finder received $250,000 in cash and 92,319 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, June 24, 2024, May 28, 2024 and March 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2060

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,510,273.92 Offering: 15,689,212 Listed Shares with 15,689,212 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.22 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A 83,250

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for

a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated March 13, 2024, March 27, 2024,

May 14, 2024, and June 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2061

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: AUD$900,000 Offering: 45,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: AUD$0.02 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 18, 2024, and June 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2062

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,510,039.54



Offering: 7,858,333 flow-through shares with 3,929,166 warrants

7,733,522 non-flow-through shares with 3,866,760 warrants



Offering Price: $0.24 per flow-through share

$0.21 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 50,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for

a two-year period until May 30, 2026.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 27, 2024, May 31, 2024 and

June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2063

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,493,450 Offering: 18,668,125 Listed Shares with 9,334,062 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant for a 4-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 5, 2024, May 14, 2024, May

3, 2024 and March 22, 2024

_______________________________________

