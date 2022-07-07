22/07/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario and Quebec Securities Commissions on July 6, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ("SFX") 2 Sphinx Resources Ltd. Annual Financial Statements 2022/02/28





Annual Activity Report 2022/02/28





Certification of Annual Filings 2022/02/28

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: August 5, 2022

Record Date: July 22, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 21, 2022

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):



Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: July 18, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 15, 2022

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 11, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

22/07/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 526,883 shares at a price of $0.54 for 450,000 shares, $0.70 for 31,169 shares, and $0.35 for 45,714 shares to settle outstanding debt for $281,706. All dollar values are expressed in Canadian Dollars.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Deep-South Resources Inc. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated March 28, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and World Class Mineral Ventures Limited (Kavumba Ngoma, Nathan Sabao and Chisunka Chileya Mpundu), whereby the Company can acquire an 80% interest in three copper large scale exploration licences (the "Licences") in the center of the Zambian Copper belt.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 51% interest in the Licenses by (i) making cash payments of USD$60,000 over a one-year period (USD$30,000 of which has been paid), (ii) issuing 750,000 common shares (500,000 of which have been issued) and (iii) conducting an agreed-upon work program. The Company can earn an additional 29% interest in the Licenses by (i) making additional cash payments of USD$90,000 over a three-year period following the second anniversary of the Agreement, (ii) issuing an additional 1,000,000 common shares over a four-year period and (iii) incurring at least USD$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to mining exploration data agreement dated March 28, 2022 between the Company and Nathan Sabao, whereby the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares over a one-year period as consideration for the acquisition of certain exploration data related to the Licences.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of 350,000 common shares to Gestion Karl Mansour Inc. (Karl Mansour) in connection with these transactions. The finder's fee will be paid in two stages (300,000 common shares and 50,000 common shares) which correspond to the Company satisfying its obligations under the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 7, 2022, April 14, 2022 and July 6, 2022.

GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. ("GOST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter of Intent dated November 22, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Gold State Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Hatum Minas SAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Peruvian Metals Corp. (D. Mark Appleby et al.) (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Panteria Project, comprised of several mineral concessions covering an area of 2,700 hectares believed to be situated in the northern extension of the Southern Coastal porphyry belt of Peru (the "Panteria Project"), from the Vendor (the "Acquisition").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price will be satisfied via (i) CDN $263,000 cash payment and (ii) issuance of an aggregate 9,275,000 common shares at deemed price of $0.05 per share. The Vendor is also entitled to up to a maximum of CDN $1,500,000 milestone payments (the "Milestone Payment") subject to the achievement of certain milestones. The Milestone Payment is payable in either cash or common share issuance.

The Vendor will retain a 1.0$ net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Panteria Project and the Company will have a right of first refusal in the event the Vendor receives a third-party offer to purchase the NSR on the same terms and conditions.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2021 and April 21, 2021.

GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. ("GOST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $275,000

Conversion Price: 275 Convertible Debenture Units were issued at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit.

Each Convertible Debenture Unit consisting of $1,000 in principal of unsecured convertible

debentures and 6,666 common share purchase warrants. Each Convertible Debenture is

convertible into 20,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 per Share.

Maturity date: 90 days from closing date

Warrants Each warrant may be exercised at an exercise price of $0.05 for a term of 1 year from the date of closing.

Interest rate: 10%

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 7, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on May 1, 2020. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ending June 30, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of $180,281.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns, PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc.,

BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

Offering: 20,170 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Share Price: Varying prices between $8.69 and $9.04 during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds raised, being $4,507 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,991,700 flow-through shares

909,091 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $ 0.06 per flow-through share

$0.055 per non-flow-through share

Warrants: 3,900,791 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,900,791 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 416,700 flow-through shares

[ 2 placee(s)]

Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $8,400 cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $1,260 cash and 21,000 Broker Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $2,590.14 and 43,169 Broker Warrants

Each Broker Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.08 per

share for a two-year term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on July 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 6, 2022, June 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,050,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 20,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,050,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.225 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 62 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Kenneth MacLeod Y 1,166,667

Western Investments Ltd. (John Darch) Y 1,366,667

Stephen Kenwood Y 150,000

Koios Corporate Financial Services Ltd. Y 93,333

(Salil Dhaumya)

Quiriego Gold SA de C.V. Y 1,826,661

(Jorge Alberto Diaz Avalos)

Melvin Herdrick Y 263,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,066,666

[ 5 placee(s)]

Finder's Fee:

iA Capital Markets - $10,500 cash and 70,000 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $13,824.99 cash and 96,167 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,767.50 cash and 58,450 finder's warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $3,507 cash and 23,380 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one share at $0.225 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on July 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2022 and May 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,570,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit

Warrants: 11,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,570,000 common shares

Warrant Price: $0.20 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing, if the common shares trade at a price equal to or greater than $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision may be triggered.

Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units

Shaun Chin P 650,000

Finder's Fees: $24,400 cash commission and 244,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$1,600 cash commission and 16,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$9,025 cash commission and 90,250 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to PI Financial Corp.

$2,800 cash commission and 28,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to

Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for

$0.10 per share expiring the day before the first year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 16, 2022.

NEX COMPANIES:

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2022, June 1, 2022 and June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

John McCleery Y 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 946,544 shares to settle outstanding debt for $236,636.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Murray Oliver Y $2,878 $0.25 11,512

Nick Furber Y $6,290 $0.25 25,160

William Murray Y $2,568 $0.25 10,272

Optimum Project Services Ltd.

(William Murray) Y $140,000 $0.25 560,000

Pemcorp Management Inc.

(William McCartney) Y $82,500 $0.25 330,000

WMC Equities Inc.

(William McCartney) Y $2,400 $0.25 9,600

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 9:32 a.m. PST, July 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

