22/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 06, 2022, 22:34 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
FRDY
|
2
|
Friday's Dog Holdings Inc.
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2022/03/31
|
Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period.
|
2022/03/31
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2022/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PSYF.P
|
2
|
GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc.
|
interim financial statements for the period.
|
2022/03/31
|
management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period.
|
2022/03/31
|
certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
LRC.H
|
NEX
|
Lovitt Resources Inc.
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2022/03/31
|
Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period.
|
2022/03/31
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2022/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
EVERGREEN GAMING CORPORATION ("TNA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")
[Formerly Letho Resources Corp. ("LET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 08, 2022, the securities of Letho Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on December 30, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on May 11, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a reverse takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 08, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of June 08, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from LET to LET.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
______________________________________________
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
2,282,994 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated May 27,
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$2.00 per share until February 16, 2025.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LBNK.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
53681T127
Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $2.00 per share and will expire on February 16, 2025.
These Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of 4,565,989 special warrants that closed on Sept. 27, 2021 and October 15, 2021. For further details, please refer to the company's long form prospectus dated March 1, 2022 and news releases dated May 27, 2022 and June 3, 2022.
________________________________________
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0005
Payable Date: June 30, 2022
Record Date: June 10, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: June 09, 2022
________________________________________
22/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on March 29, 2022:
|
Number of Securities:
|
16,750,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
16,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,750,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 per share for a period of three years following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Decochib inc. (Renaud Hinse)
|
Y
|
6,650,000
|
François Mestrallet
|
Y
|
400,000
|
SARL MF (François Mestrallet)
|
Y
|
4,600,000
Finder's Fee: None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 31, 2022.
MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 juin 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 29 mars 2022:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
16 750 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,10 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
16 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 16 750 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,15 $ par action pour une période de trois ans suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
8 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Decochib inc. (Renaud Hinse)
|
Y
|
6 650 000
|
François Mestrallet
|
Y
|
400 000
|
SARL MF (François Mestrallet)
|
Y
|
4 600 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse datés du 31 mai 2022.
________________________________________
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 96,272,918 shares at $0.12 per share and 96,272,918 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $11,552.750.16 (US$9,171,033.00).
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Uranium Energy Corp.
|
Y
|
$11,552,750.16
|
$0.12
|
96,272,918
|
Warrants:
|
96,272,918 share purchase warrants to purchase 96,272,918 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a five-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:43 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the company was halted Pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,385,714 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Thomas Astle
|
Y
|
71,428
|
James Becker
|
Y
|
142,857
|
Rembert De Villa
|
Y
|
357,143
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees)
|
P
|
130,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.- $36,750 cash and 105,000 finder's warrants
Raymond James Ltd.- $14,700 cash and 42,000 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on April 06, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
101,866,666 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
50,933,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 50,933,333 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.09 per share until April 06, 2024
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Units
|
Groupe Lune Rouge
|
Y
|
5,000,000
Finder's Fee: None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 06, 2022.
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 juin 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 6 avril 2022:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
101 866 666 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,06 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
50 933 333 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 50 933 333 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,09 $ par action jusqu'au 6 avril 2024
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
8 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Noms
|
ProGroup=P
|
# d'actions
|
Groupe Lune Rouge
|
Y
|
5 000 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 avril 2022.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 16, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 11, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 11, 2022. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on May 19, 2022, with subsequent full exercise of the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $9,775,057.50.
|
Offering:
|
3,007,710 common shares
|
Share Price:
|
$3.25 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,503,855 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,503,855 common
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.75 for a period of 24 months
|
Underwriter's Commission:
|
An aggregate of $586,503.45 and 180,462 non-transferrable
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The underwriter was granted an over-allotment option in connection with
For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 16, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated May 12, 2022, May 13, 2022 and May 19, 2022.
________________________________________
FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated June 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Freeman Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Vineyard Gulch Resources, LLC (Ralph C. Roe, Randall B. Roe and Kent M. Roche) (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire mining claims located in Township 26 North, Range 21 East, Lemhi County, Idaho, known as the Moon #100 and Moon #101 claims, together with all buildings, fixtures and other improvements located on the claims (the "Moon Claims"). The Agreement, a subsequent to a purchase and sale agreement dated September 4, 2020 between the Company and Kent M. Roche, was entered into to resolve mineral title matters.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will (i) make US$100,000 cash payment to the Seller and (ii) issuing 375,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.33 per share to the Seller to settle the mineral title matters.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022.
________________________________________
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 5, 2022 and May 6, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,666,700 flow-through common shares
15,294,200 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per flow-through common share
|
$0.425 per non-flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $630,003.30 and 1,317,654 compensation options payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 26, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
____________________________________
HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 33,704 shares to settle outstanding debt for A$56,169.04.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:38 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced March 30, 2022:
|
Convertible Debentures:
|
US$ 4,000,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 19.67 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
|
Maturity date:
|
Five years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news release dated April 5, 2022 announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated May 24, 2022, the Bulletin should have indicated "Agent's Fee: up to 3% of the gross proceeds" instead of "Agent's Fee: 4% of the gross proceeds in cash". There is no other change to the bulletin dated May 24, 2022.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus, Correction
DATE DU BULLETIN: 6 juin 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 24 mai 2022, le bulletin aurait dû se lire «Commission à l'agent : jusqu'à 3 % du produit brut en espèces» plutôt que «Commission à l'agent : 4 % du produit brut en espèces». Les autres renseignements au bulletin du 24 mai 2022 demeurent les mêmes.
____________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an application between Nova Royalty Corp. (the Company) and two arm's length vendors (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a portion of a 0.5% of a Net Profit Interest Royalty (the Royalty) on the Josemaria project in San Juan, Argentina. The Vendors are expected to hold 33.33% of the Royalty once the estate of the deceased current holder is settled and have agreed to sell the Company 50% of their interest. The Vendors have agreed to a first advanced payment in either cash or shares, with one Vendor choosing to receive 3,941 shares and US$10,166 cash, whereas the other Vendor will receive an all cash payment of US$16,666.
Completion of the acquisition may require more than 12 months due to the estate portioning process in Argentina.
Consideration for the full Royalty is US$13,712,000 plus advanced payments totaling US$100,000. The Company's pro rata portion payable will be calculated once the estate is settled.
For full details, please see the Company's news release dated May 24, 2022.
________________________________________
PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.53 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
207,240,960 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
207,240,960 share purchase warrants to purchase 207,240,960 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a six month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
105 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Pease
|
Y
|
666,666
|
Troy Fierro
|
Y
|
666,667
|
Christopher Haubrich
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Mark O'Dea
|
Y
|
8,000,000
|
Philip Smerchanski
|
Y
|
266,667
|
Graeme Currie
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Maryse Belanger
|
Y
|
666,666
|
Lendard Boggio
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Bryan Wilson
|
Y
|
666,666
|
Anglo Gold Ashanti International Exploration
|
Y
|
22,168,000
|
Holdings Ltd.
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Tamesis Partners LLP $339,003 cash payable.
|
Redplug Inc. $37,800 cash payable.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $37,500 cash payable.
|
Sprott Capital Partners LP $23,580 cash payable.
|
PI Financial Corp. $16,650 cash payable.
|
Haywood Securities Inc. $14,640 cash payable.
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $13,500 cash payable.
|
Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. $12,000 cash payable.
|
Pollitt & Co. Inc. $9,000 cash payable.
|
Research Capital Corporation $7,119 cash payable.
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,800 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,617,701 shares at CAD$0.30 per share to a creditor to settle US$4,198,356.16 (CAD$5,285,310.58) of debt, consisting of the entire outstanding principal amount of the convertible debenture in the amount of US$4,000,000, accrued interest in the amount of US$109,589.04 and a prepayment fee of US$88,767.12.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release disseminated on April 20, 2022.
________________________________________
TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED ("TK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
50,563,210 common shares.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per common share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA
|
Y
|
9,770,669
|
Nexa Resources SA
|
Y
|
40,792,541
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 31, 2022.
__________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the following: (i) Purchase and Sale Agreement dated December 14, 2021 (the "TGM Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Imagine Lithium Inc. ("Imagine"); (ii) Amended and Restated Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "TRLGO Purchase Agreement") between the Company's subsidiary, Trillium Red Lake Gold Ontario Inc. ("TRLGO") and Imagine; (iii) Royalty Purchase Agreement dated April 25, 2022 (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Perry English; and (iv) Assignment, Assumption and Termination Agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "Assignment and Assumption Agreement") among TRLGO, Imagine and Pegasus Resources Inc. ("Pegasus").
Pursuant to the terms of the respective agreements, the Company will acquire: (i) interest in certain option agreements and mining claims in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario pursuant to the TGM Purchase Agreement; (ii) interest in certain other option agreements and mining claims in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario pursuant to the TRLGO Purchase Agreement; (iii) a 2% NSR royalty on certain mining claims in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario pursuant to the Royalty Purchase Agreement; and, (iv) all of Pegasus' carried interest under the applicable option agreements pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement.
The Company will provide the following consideration: (i) cash payments of CAD$123,661 and issue 1,978,400 common shares of the Company to Imagine pursuant to the TGM Purchase Agreement; (ii) cash payments of CAD$51,339 and issue 821,600 common shares of the Company to Imagine pursuant to the TRLGO Purchase Agreement; (iii) cash payments of CAD$50,000 and issue 60,000 common shares of the Company to Perry English pursuant to the Royalty Purchase Agreement; and, (iv) issue 100,000 common shares of the Company to Pegasus pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement.
Pursuant to the option agreements being assigned to and assumed by the Company under to the TGM Purchase Agreement, the Company must pay a total of $186,000 in option payments over approximately 2 years in order to earn into and exercise the options. Pursuant to the option agreements being assigned to and assumed by TRLGO under the TRLGO Purchase Agreement, TRLGO must pay a total of $20,000 to Pegasus as optionor in order to earn into and exercise the options.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 19, 2021, December 15, 2021 and April 27, 2022 for further details.
______________________________________________
VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (''VENZ'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,065,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,065,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,065,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
937,500
|
Broker/Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received an aggregate fee of
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2022, April 6, 2022 and May 6, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article