22/06/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

22/06/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition of mining rights agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 29, 2022, between Wayne Holmstead (the "Vendor") and 1844 Resources Inc. (the "Company"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 7 claims on its Native Copper Project (the "Property"), located in the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and a cash consideration of $5,000 to the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 24, 2022.

________________________________________

AMG ACQUISITION CORP ("AMG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2022, April 29, 2022 and May 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,434,375 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.064 per share Warrants: 4,217,187 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,217,187 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.096 per share for a 48-month period, subject to acceleration Number of Placees: 3 Placees Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$2800 in cash and 43,750 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.064 for a 60-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("COV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 24, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,296,433 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement dated May 6, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") and Strongbow Alaska, Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired 1.0% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") at the Sleitat Mountain Tin-Silver deposit in Southwestern Alaska.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Royalty by (i) making $100,000 cash payment to the Vendor and (ii) issuing 1,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per share to Cornish Metals Inc., an affiliate of the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2022 and May 30, 2022.

________________________________________

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2022 and May 09, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,774,922 Common shares

2,500,000 Flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share (Common shares)

$0.16 per share (Flow through shares)



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares ECEE Money Limited Y 1,437,500 flow through (W. Douglas Eaton)

2,076,923 common shares Strategic Metals Ltd Y 3,846,153 common shares W. Douglas Eaton Y 187,500 flow-through Glenn Yeadon Y 62,500 flow-through Larry Donaldson Y 625,000 flow-through Matthew Turner Y 100,000 common shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Share Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated March 29, 2022 among the Company, Joel Stevens ("Vendor"), and Livonit Foods Inc. ("Bud Heaven"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bud Heaven from the Vendor. Total consideration for the purchase will be a total of $2,828,924 through the issuance of 564,092 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $5.015 per Share, plus closing adjustments to be paid in cash.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2022 and June 1, 2022.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, June 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("RGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 common shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units Hugh Zhen Y 4,000,000 David Malicki Y 500,000 Lyn T. Jones Y 500,000

Finder's Fees: None.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 10, 2022 and June 2, 2022.

__________________________________

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to the share purchase agreement dated May 26, 2022 (the "Agreement") among Royalty North Partners Ltd. ("Royalty North"), its subsidiary, 1363013 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), a non-arm's length party to Royalty North, whereby the Purchaser acquired 49,672,515 shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (the "Entrée Shares") from Sandstorm. Pursuant to the Agreement, consideration for the Entrée Shares is C$43,215,088, in respect of which the Purchaser has issued a promissory note to Sandstorm.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nolan Watson is a Director of each of Royalty North and Sandstorm.

The acquisition of the Entrée Shares was completed on May 31, 2022. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated February 17, 2022 and February 18, 2022, trading in the shares of Royalty North will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation in respect of the previously-announced RTO transaction with Sandstorm.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022, May 2, 2022, May 26, 2022 and June 1, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:33 a.m. PST, June 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, June 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,139,370 shares at a price of $0.60 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,883,622.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $196,000 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures. Conversion Price: Convertible into 326,666 common shares of the Company at $0.60 per share of principal outstanding. Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of issuance. Forced Conversion: At the option of the Company, after 3 years from the date of issuance, the Company may redeem the convertible debentures (principal only), in whole or in part, by providing a 30-day notice in writing to the Holder or notice by way of a press release duly disseminated. Interest Rate: Higher of 7.0% per annum or the Bank of Canada Prime Rate plus 3.5% per annum, payable annually in cash. Number of Placees: 5 placees Finder's Fee: $1,340 cash commission payable to Sentinel Financial Management Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement, setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

SEBASTIANI VENTURES CORP. ("SBS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 shares Purchase Price: $0.075 per share Warrants: 3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,333 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Ackerman Y 1,333,333

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

