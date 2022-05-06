22/05/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUIVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 05, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) YVR.P 2 Badger Capital Corp. Interim financial report for the period.



2022/02/28





Management's discussion and analysis for

the period.



2022/02/28





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2022/02/28

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, May 12, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 16, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 16, 2022

TRADE DATES

May 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: one Contingent Value Rights per common share

Payable Date: June 7, 2022

Record Date: May 18, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: May 17, 2022

For further information, please refer to the company's news release dated May 3, 2022.

VORTEX METALS INC. ("VMS")

[Formerly VICTORY CAPITAL CORP. ("VIC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Victory Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a merger and amalgamation agreement dated February 5, 2021 (as amended on December 23, 2021 and on March 31, 2022 ), the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of Acapulco Gold Corp. ("Acapulco") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 6,744,102 common shares to the shareholders of Acapulco, of which 4,118,440 are subject to escrow;





(as amended on and on ), the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of Acapulco Gold Corp. ("Acapulco") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 6,744,102 common shares to the shareholders of Acapulco, of which 4,118,440 are subject to escrow; Pursuant to a property purchase and sale agreement dated November 20, 2020 (as amended on March 16, 2022 ), the Company has acquired the Acapulco Property composed of the Riqueza Marina Project, the Zaachila Project and the Rescate Project for 26,587,205 common shares (inclusive of 1,587,205 common shares issued to certain arm's length finders in connection with the completion of the transaction), which have all been subject to escrow.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022 and to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2022.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Acapulco and the Company completed a private placement, in the aggregate, of 21,660,000 subscription receipts (20,215,000 Acapulco Subscription Receipts and 1,445,000 Company's Subscription Receipts), which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 21,660,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share Number of placees: 191 placees Insider / Pro group participation: None Commission: Finders collectively received $346,560 in cash and 1,732,800 common shares

purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 2 years.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placements in its news releases dated October 14, 2021 and December 9, 2021.

Name Change

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Victory Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

60,080,057 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 31,905,645 common shares (including the CPC escrowed shares)

of which 3,190,564 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VMS (new) CUSIP Number: 92905U106 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS: 21222).

Reinstated for Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 27, 2019, the securities of the Resulting Issuer will be reinstated to trade at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 under the symbol "VMS".

Company Contact: Vikas Ranjan, CEO and Director Company Address: Suite 1500, 409 Granville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2 Company Phone Number: 416-605-7024 Company Email Address: [email protected]

22/05/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,035,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 3,017,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,017,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Steven Brassard Y 80,000 Ulrich Trogele Y 100,000 Graeme Lempriere Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

3 placees P 58,000

Finder's Fee:

$10,425 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 5, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC. ("CTEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 87,500 shares at a deemed price of $1.60, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 19, 2021.

The Company issued a news release when the shares were issued on November 22, 2021.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated April 14, 2022 pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Marketing Impact Limited ("MIL") for a purchase price of $10,000,000 ("Total Consideration"), subject to customary adjustments, payable to certain arm's length vendors ("Vendors"). The Total Consideration will be satisfied by providing the Vendors with $9,000,000 in cash payments and further issuing 235,294 common shares at a deemed price of $4.25 per common share.

As per the terms of the Agreement, the Vendors will also be entitled to receive up to $1,500,000 in additional cash payments upon MIL achieving certain earning targets over the next three years following closing of this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 18, 2022.

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, May 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, May 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 160,000 bonus shares to 2039395 Ontario Ltd. (William Loucks) at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $40,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 1.5% per annum.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2022.

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated September 6, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") and an Assignment and Amending Agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement"), between Infinitum Copper Corp. (the "Company"), Walnut Mines LLC (the "Owner") and a non-arm's length private company (the "Assignor"), whereby the Company has reimbursed the Assignor for cash payments made to the Owner and expenditures incurred by the Assignor, in exchange for assuming the rights and obligations of the Assignor under the Option Agreement, entitling the Company to acquire a 100% interest in certain minerals claims (the "Hotbx Project"), located in Arizona, USA.

To earn a 100% interest in the Project, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $693,000 over a four year period ($95,000 of which has been paid), issue an aggregate of 3,125,000 common shares and incur an aggregate of $5,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period. The Owner will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20, 2022.

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced in news releases dated January 17, 2022, February 10, 2022, March 02, 2022, April 04, 2022 and May 02, 2022:

Number of Securities: 30,762,500 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.75 per subscription receipt



Subscription Receipts: Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit (each, a "Unit"),

without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of

the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of certain escrow

release conditions. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company

and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each

whole Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company

at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of 24 months following the

closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 116 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group =

P # of subscription receipts Gregory Bowes Y 100,000 Donald Christie Y 100,000 Sabita Raman Y 130,000 Dave Marsh Y 100,000 John McNeice Y 25,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 5,000,000





Broker's Fee:

Aggregate of $1,384,312.5 in cash and 1,845,750 non-transferable broker

warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP, Cormark Securities Inc.,

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP. Each broker warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.75 for a 24-

month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closing of the Private Placement on February 10, 2022 and May 02, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Abingdon Capital Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

