22/04/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

[formerly, COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trade

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange"') has accepted for filing CoTec Holdings Corp. ("CoTec) Change of Business (the "COB") and related transactions, all as principally described in its filing statement dated April 6, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). The COB includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2022:

Number of Securities: 8,170,152 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.55 per subscription receipt



Warrants: Each subscription receipt is convertible, for no additional consideration, into one

share and one warrant



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Subscription Receipts Martha Jonker (Braam Jonker) Y 200,000 Damien Forer Y 72,727 John Conlon Y 130,909 Julian Treger Y 200,000 Kings Chapel International

(Ian Ferguson) Y 1,698,299 Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese Y 272,727

Finder's Fee:

$39,817 and 72,395 compensation warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$13,500 and 24,545 compensation warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$13,695 and 24,900 compensation warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each compensation warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.55 per share for a period of 36 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 10, 2022 and April 5, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Private Placement-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2022:



Number of Securities: 3,220,441 subscription receipts







Purchase Price: $0.55 per subscription receipt







Warrants: Each subscription receipt is convertible, for no additional consideration, into one

share and one warrant







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

Agent's Fee:

$88,330 and 160,600 compensation warrants payable to Odeon Capital Group LLC

Each compensation warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.55 per share for a period of 36 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 10, 2022 and April 5, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX Reactivation:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on open of trading on April 19, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening of trading on Tuesday , April 19, 2022 the trading symbol for the Company will change from CTH.H to CTH. The Company is classified as an investment company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,448,912 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 12,881,673 common shares subject to Tier 1 Value escrow

3,798,151 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CTH (NEW) CUSIP Number: 22165A102 (Unchanged)

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced April 7, 2022 and April 14, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY")

[formerly Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. ("DOGS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening April 19, 2022, the trading symbol for Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. will change from ('DOGS') to ('FRDY'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Electronic shopping and mail-order houses' company.

________________________________________

FRNT FINANCIAL INC. ("FRNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- IPO Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

FRNT Financial Inc.'s ("FRNT" or the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Final Prospectus dated March 4, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on March 7, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of their respective Securities Act.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the IPO were $6,000,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $1.50 per share).

The Company is classified as an "Investment Banking and Securities Dealing" company (NAICS 523110).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada

Capitalization: An unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 35,149,329 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Securities: 23,342,349 common shares, 490,000 stock options and 100,000 warrants are subject a 36-month staged release escrow agreement.

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FRNT

CUSIP Number: 30322H 100

Agents: PI Financial Corp. (Lead Agent), Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.

Agents Fees: An aggregate of $420,000 cash commission, a corporate finance fee of $200,000 and 200,000 broker warrants exercisable at $1.50/common share until April 12, 2025 were paid to the Agents.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated March 4, 2022 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Company Contact: Stéphane Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 49 Wellington St E, Unit 200 Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5E 1C9

Company Phone Number: (416) 505-3362

Company Website: www.frnt.io

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement between Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") and LaSalle Exploration Corp. ("LaSalle") dated January 5, 2022 (the "Agreement"). On April 13, 2022, pursuant to the Agreement, Harfang completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of LaSalle by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each LaSalle shareholder received 0.1813 of a post-consolidation Harfang common share for each common share of LaSalle held. Harfang has consolidated its capital on a 2.1554 old shares for one (1) new share basis, as described below.

The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of LaSalle at a special meeting of the shareholders held on March 30, 2022. The Transaction was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on April 1, 2022 and the transaction closed on April 13, 2022.

For further information in connection with the arrangement, please refer to LaSalle Information Circular, dated as of February 28, 2022, which is available on SEDAR and the Harfang press releases dated January 6, 2022, March 30, 2022, April 4, 2022 and April 13, 2022.

Delisting of LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Monday, April 18, 2022.

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on April 6, 2022, Harfang has consolidated its capital on a 2.1554 old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of Harfang has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the common shares of Harfang will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. Harfang is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 57,727,060

common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 166,895 common shares.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: HAR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 412379208 (NEW)



Harfang Contact: Marc Pothier, Corporate Secretary Harfang Address: 1100, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal,

Québec, H3B 2S2



Harfang Phone Number: (514) 272-7331 Harfang Fax Number: (514) 221-2028 Harfang Email Address: [email protected] Harfang Website: http://www.harfangexploration.com

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. (« LSX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Plan d'arrangement, Radiation de la cote, Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Plan d'arrangement :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à une convention d'arrangement entre Harfang Exploration Inc. (« Harfang ») et LaSalle Exploration Corp. (« LaSalle ») datée du 5 janvier 2022 (la « convention »). Le 13 avril 2022, conformément à la convention, Harfang a complété l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de LaSalle par voie de plan d'arrangement en vertu de la loi de la Colombie-Britannique intitulée Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (« l'opération »). En vertu de la convention, chaque détenteur d'actions de LaSalle a reçu 0,1813 action d'Harfang post-regroupement pour chaque action ordinaire de LaSalle détenue. Harfang a complété un regroupement de son capital-actions sur la base de 2,1554 anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action comme décrit ci-dessous.

L'opération a été approuvée par les actionnaires de LaSalle à une assemblée extraordinaire des actionnaires tenue le 30 mars 2022. L'opération a été approuvée par la Cour Suprême de la Colombie-Britannique le 1 avril 2022 et a clôturée le 13 avril 2022.

Pour de plus amples renseignements relativement à l'arrangement, veuillez référer à la circulaire d'information de LaSalle datée du 28 février 2022 qui est disponible sur SEDAR et les communiqués de presse des 6 janvier 2022, 30 mars 2022, 4 avril 2022 et 13 avril 2022.

Radiation de la cote de LaSalle Exploration Corp. :

Suite à la clôture de l'opération, les actions ordinaires de LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV : LSX) seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires lundi le 18 avril 2022.

Regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les administrateurs d'Harfang datée du 6 avril 2022, Harfang a complété le regroupement de son capital-actions sur la base de 2,1554 anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale d'Harfang n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires d'Harfang seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 19 avril 2022. Harfang est catégorisée comme une société d'« extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro SCIAN 212220).

Capitalisation après regroupement : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

57 727 060 sont émises et en circulation.



Actions entiercées : 166 895 actions ordinaires.



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur HAR (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 412379208 (NOUVEAU)



Contact d'Harfang : Marc Pothier, secrétaire corporatif Adresse d'Harfang : 1100, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Bureau 300,

Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2



Téléphone d'Harfang : (514) 272-7331 Télécopieur d'Harfang : (514) 221-2028 Courriel d'Harfang : [email protected] Site Internet d'Harfang : http://www.harf

angexploration.com

_______________________________________

US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")

[formerly Holly Street Capital Ltd. ("HSC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing, Holly Street Capital Ltd.'s ("Holly Street" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement dated March 31, 2022, (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

Pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") dated January 7, 2022 and amended March 31, 2022 between of Holly Street, US Critical Metals Corp. ("USCM") and the shareholders of USCM (the "USCM Shareholders") and warrantholders of USCM (the "(USCM Warantholders") and, together with the USCM Shareholders, the ("USCM Vendors"), Holly Street has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding securities of USCM from the USCM Vendors for a consideration of:

1 common share of the Resulting Issuer (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) for every 1 common share of USCM held by each USCM Shareholder; and 1 common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer for each 1USCM common share purchase warrant (each a "USCM Warrant") held by each USCM Warrantholder, on the same terms and conditions as the USCM Warrants.

The qualifying property, Haynes Cobalt Project, is located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. The material property, Clayton Ridge Lithium Deposit, is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.

A finder's fee of 1,467,857 shares will be paid to Dragon Alternative Fund Inc.; in connection with the Business Combination Agreement.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board of Directors on January 6, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.5 old for 1 new basis.

Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced : February 25, 2022



Number of Shares: 17,142,858 shares







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 17,142,858 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,142,858 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 204 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Johnathan Dewdney Y 398,571 Canaccord Genuity Corp.( Stephen Endacott) P 400,000 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC TR AC

EPA0384T (Christine Young) P 15,000 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC TR AC

E12CE532A (Steven Sirbovan) P 15,000 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC TR

E-12-CANQ-E (Dorothy-Anna Orser) P 28,500 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC TR

E12-DHR0-Q (Stuart G Cornie) P 28,500 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC TR

E12-0505-A (Palmer S Heighington P 28,500 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC TR

E12-A202-A (Dietmar Neuhaus) P 28,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

7 placees Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $156,636.19 and 447,532 finder warrants payable as follows: (a) Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $87,617.24 and 250,335 finder warrants

(b) Haywood Securities Inc. - $418.95 and 1,197 finder warrants

(c) Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $49,000 and 140,000 finder warrants

(d) iA Private Wealth Inc. - $19,600.00 and 56,000 finder warrants

Each Finder Warrant exercisable for one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.35 per Resulting Issuer Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company announced the closing of the private placement in its news release dated April 12, 2022 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

51,617,481 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 15,000,100 shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

10,000,000 shares underlying Financing Warrants subject to Tier 2

Value Escrow

10,000,000 shares issued for <$0.05 subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow



15,000,000 shares underlying Financing Warrants subject to a 4 month hold resale restrictions Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: USCM (new) CUSIP Number: 90366H101 (new)

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Holly Street on January 6, 2022 and the Certificate of Name Change dated April 11, 2022, Holly Street has changed its name from Holly Street Capital Ltd. to US Critical Metals Corp.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the common shares of US CRITICAL METALS CORP will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Holly Street Capital Ltd will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.



Company Contact: Darren Collins

Company Address: 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2300, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2B5

Company Phone Number: 1-786-633-1756

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

WESTERN METALLICA RESOURCES CORP. ("WMS")

[formerly Orcus Resources Ltd. ("ORCS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Orcus Resources Ltd.'s, (now Western Metallica Resources Corp., the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated March 31, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to an agreement dated December 23, 2022 (the "Agreement") among the Company and Western Metallica Corp.,a private company incorporated in Ontario ("Western PrivCo"), the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Western PrivCo.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 15,299,998 common shares of the Company to former Western PrivCo shareholders. In addition, 2,000,000 common shares of the Company were issued at closing of the QT in connection with the acquisition of Asminarq S.L., which holds the Penedela Property in Spain.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2021, November 22, 2021, December 23, 2021, and March 17, 2022.

Private Placement-Brokered:

In connection with the QT, Western PrivCo completed a brokered financing on November 23, 2021 (the "Financing"). Pursuant to the Financing, Western PrivCo and the Company engaged an agent to act as lead agent. The Financing comprised 26,667,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of $8,000,100.

Each Subscription Receipt has automatically converted into one common share and one-half warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 until November 23, 2023.

Name Change, Symbol Change:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the common shares of Western Metallica Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Orcus Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

50,466,998 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 11,387,035 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: WMS (new)

CUSIP Number: 95861P102 (new)







Company Contact: Greg Duras, CEO

Company Address: 93 Ridley Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario

M5M 3L6







Company Phone Number: (416) 576-3136

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM") ("SNM.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 8, 2022, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Rights Offering announced April 5, 2022.

Rights Expire: May 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST.

________________________________________

22/04/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2022:



Number of Shares: 33,540,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 33,540,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,540,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the Company's shares trade greater than $0.12 per share

for 10 non-consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares CCS Climate Control Systems Inc.

(Calvin Dirks) Y 400,000 Omni Marketing Global Ltd.

(Robert Bruce Mebruer) Y 6,800,000 RMB Holdings Ltd.

(Robert Bruce Mebruer) Y 2,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 1placee(s)] P 100,000 Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $4,900.00 and 98,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 374,441 common shares at a deemed value of $2.684 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,005,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2022.

________________________________________

Essex Minerals Inc. ("ESX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 13, 2021 between the Company, KNX Resources Ltd. ("KNX") and the shareholders of KNX (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of KNX. The Vendors consisted of 25 persons, each of whom was arm's length to the Company and which included Lee Keith Spencer, Adriani Susilo, Capala Holdings Pty Ltd. (Ray Perkes and Mary Scanlan), Reginald Lee Spencer, J D W Investments Pty Ltd (John Watkins) and Charles Edward Watson. The principal assets of KNX are interests in the Cumberland, Compass Creek and Mt. Turner projects.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired KNX by issuing to the Vendors in the aggregate (i) 5,000,000 shares and (ii) 5,000,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share for a two-year period at an exercise price of $0.20, subject to an acceleration right.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 9, 2021 and April 7, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDBANK MINING CORPORATION ("GLB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,030,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 3, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,330,000 flow-through shares and 1,700,000 non-flow-through shares with 4,030,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 8, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2022.

________________________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 359,807 common shares at a deemed value of $4.66 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,676,015.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2022.

________________________________________

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Prospectus Offering:

# of Warrants: 6,273,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 20, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 20, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 12,546,500 shares with 6,273,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on November 27, 2020.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,558,550 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 20, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 20, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,117,100 shares with 1,558,550 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on October 30, 2020.

________________________________________

Zacatecas Silver Corp. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 28, 2022 between the Company and Minas De Oro Nacional, SA. De C.V. (the "Vendor") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Esperanza Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Esperanza Silver"). The principal asset of Esperanza Silver is a 100% interest in the Esperanza Gold Project located in Morelos State, Mexico (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired Esperanza Silver by (i) making USD$5.0 million in cash payments on closing, (ii) issuing 12,140,000 shares on closing, (iii) agreeing to incur USD$7.5 million in exploration expenditures on the Property over a three-year period and (iv) agreeing to pay USD$39.0 million in cash or, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval at the time of issuance, shares upon certain milestones being met. In connection with the closing of the transaction, the Company also entered into a stream agreement and an investor rights agreement with Alamos.

The Company paid a USD$500,000 finder's fee to Specialist Exploration Services Inc. (Jake Garland) in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2022, March 8, 2022 and April 12, 2022.

Private Placement Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 28, 2022 and March 04, 2022. The private placement raised $19,151,521.40 through the issuance of 17,410,474 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $1.10 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one share and one-half of one warrant on closing of the transaction:

Number of Shares: 17,410,474 shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Warrants: 8,705,237 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,705,237 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 161 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Bryan Slusarchuk Y 132,000 Charles Hethey Y 25,000 Anjel Superannuation Fund

(John Lewins, Trustee) Y 45,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

13 placees P 542,482





Agent's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. - $449,422.20 cash and 408,566 broker warrants

Eventus Capital Corp. - $299,614.80 cash and 272,377 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.- $49,935.80 cash and 45,396 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.- $199,743.20 cash and 181,585 broker warrants



Each broker warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common

share at a price of $1.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing

date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 22, 2022 and April 12, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]