22/04/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2022, transferable rights (each, a "Right") to purchase common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for each Share held. 1.5917452 Rights and $0.15 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is May 12, 2022. As at April 11, 2022 the Company had 47,752,356 Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening April 18, 2022, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Basis of Offering: 1.5917452 Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.15 per Share.

Record Date: April 19, 2022

Shares Trade Ex-Rights: April 18, 2022

Rights Called for Trading: April 18, 2022

Rights Trade for Cash: May 10, 2022 to May 12, 2022

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.

Rights Expire: May 12, 2022, 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

TRADE DATES

May 10, 2022- TO SETTLE - May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 - TO SETTLE - May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE - May 12, 2022

Rights Trading Symbol: CRBK.RT

Rights CUSIP Number: 14168C136

Subscription Agent and Trustee: TSX Trust Company

Authorized Jurisdiction(s): Any Province or Territory in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated April 11, 2022.

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: April 30, 2022

Record Date: April 20, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 19, 2022

TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 17, 2020, and the news release issued by Trillium Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") on March 24, 2022, effective at the opening, Monday, April 18, 2022, the securities of the "Company will resume trading.

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 18, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday April 18, 2022, the common shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,925,112 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VRB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 921428207 (new)

NEX COMPANY :

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 16, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, April 18, 2022, the common shares of Health Logic Interactive Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,724,192 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CHIP.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 42227N 20 7 (new)

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, April 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, April 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 22, 2022, the Company's Prospectus dated March 22, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing occurred on March 25, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for proceeds of $29,999,998.26 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Clarus Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. Offering: 19,607,842 units (each a "Unit"), including full exercise of the Over-Allotment

Option described below. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the

Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company

(each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is

exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company. Unit Price: $1.53 per Unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.00 per common share exercisable until 4.00pm PST on March 25, 2024. Underwriters' Commission: Clarus Securities Inc. – $1,135,199.95 cash and 737,746 compensation

warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $301,537.49 cash and 210,784 compensation warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $149,962.49 cash and 105,392 compensation

warrants



Each compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share at an

exercise price of $1.53 until March 25, 2024. Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,557,544

additional Units. The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full at closing.

For further details, please refer to the company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 22, 2022 and news releases dated March 1, 2022, March 2, 2022, March 7, 2022 and March 25, 2022, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 21, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Pursuant to the Royalty Agreements, the Company may re-purchase 50% of the royalties granted thereunder for $1,850,000 in the case of the Shaw Dome Royalty Agreement and $1,500,000 in the case of the Groves Royalty Agreement.

There are no other changes to previously disclosed terms.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2022 and April 4, 2022.

GFG Resources Inc. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 23, 2022 between the Company and International Explorers and Prospectors Inc. (Lionel Bonhomme, Peter Colbert and James White) (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Wilkie, Walker, Coulson and Carr Properties located in Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by (i) issuing up to 7,885,636 shares over a four-year period (the "Share Consideration") (of which 1,016,949 were issued on closing at a deemed price of $0.1475), (ii) incurring $2.0 million in exploration expenditures on the property over a four-year period, (iii) transferring $400,000 in assessment credits within a four-year period and (iv) paying $1.0 million in cash or, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance at the time of issuance, shares upon the occurrence of certain milestones. The Share Consideration will have an aggregate deemed value of $1.0 million with the minimum deemed price of any share issuance in respect thereof being $0.12375 per share. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, of which 1% may be repurchased by the Company for $1.0 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 24, 2022, March 30, 2022 and April 13, 2022.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2021:



Convertible Debenture: US$300,000 principal amount







Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,500,000 common shares at US$0.12 per share until maturity







Maturity date: 24 months from the issuance







Interest rate: 8% per annum, payable quarterly







Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.12 per share for a period of 24 months







Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Cantone Asset Management, LLC Insider=Y/ProGroup=P P # of Shares (on conversion) 2,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated April 11, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 8, 2022:



Number of Shares: 1,435,480 common shares







Purchase Price: $1.70 per share







Number of Placees: 7 placees







Finder's Fees: $89,515.20 cash commission payable to Blue Deer Capital Partners Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 8, 2022 and April 11, 2022.

ROYAL FOX GOLD INC ("FOXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2022:



Number of Shares: 8,333,334 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.06 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares JB Mining

Corporation (Bradley Humphrey) Y 666,667 Adree DeKazzer Y 166,667 Simon Marcotte Y 3,400,000 Frank Guillemette Y 700,000 Victor Cantore Y 3,400,000 Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:02 p.m. PST, April 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated March 31, 2022 between Storex Capital Investments Corp. (David Smith and Darryl Jones) and the Company with respect to the Ignace REE Property located in the Thunder Day Mining Division, Ontario. The Company has been granted, assigned, transferred the rights, title, benefit, interest and obligations in and to a property option agreement dated April 12, 2021 between Storex, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources that was assigned to Solstice Gold Corp. The aggregate consideration payable to Solstice is $87,000 over a two-year period and 400,000 common shares issuable over a one-year period. Storex will be issued 4,200,000 common shares over a two-year period.

The property is subject to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty of which 33.33% can be repurchased from the underlying owner for $500,000 and thereafter, the Company shall have the right of first refusal to purchase the royalty from the underlying owner.

