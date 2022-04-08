22/04/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Apr 08, 2022, 19:23 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMEGO CAPITAL CORP. ("MEGO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated April 6, 2022, effective at market open on April 12, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on April 8, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (1,500,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 28, 2022.
________________________________________
EVOCATI CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("EVOC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated April 7, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Lavras Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") Listing Application dated April 1, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
The Company is classified as a "Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
none
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LGC
|
CUSIP Number:
|
51949L100
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated April 1, 2022 and news release dated April 8, 2022 available on Sedar.
|
Company contact:
|
Hemdat Sawh, CFO
|
Company address:
|
1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 1700, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9
|
Company phone number:
|
416-671-4966
|
Company E-mail address:
_____________________________________________________
REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")
[formerly Intema Solutions Inc. ("ITM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 4, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Intema Solutions Inc. to React Gaming Group Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the common shares of React Gaming Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Intema Solutions Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Data processing, hosting, and related services" company (NAICS Number: 518210).
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company – Montreal and Toronto
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RGG (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
75526E106 (NEW)
REACT GAMING GROUP INC. (« RGG »)
[Anciennement Intema Solutions Inc. (« ITM »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 avril 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 4 janvier 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Intema Solutions Inc. à React Gaming Group Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.
Les actions ordinaires de React Gaming Group Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 12 avril 2022 et les actions ordinaires de Intema Solutions Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « traitement des données, hébergement de données et services connexes » (numéro de SCIAN : 518210).
|
Capitalisation :
|
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 167 124 934
|
Titres entiercés :
|
Aucun
|
Agent des transferts :
|
Compagnie Trust TSX – Montréal et Toronto
|
Symbole au téléscripteur :
|
RGG (NOUVEAU)
|
Numéro de CUSIP:
|
75526E106 (NOUVEAU)
__________________________________
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")("SNM.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to Shareholders of record on April 13, 2022, Rights to purchase common shares of the Company (each a "Share"). One (1) Right will be issued for each share held. Four (4) Rights and $0.06825 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is May 20, 2022. As at April 5, 2022, the Company had 2,232,969,658 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, April 12, 2022, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.
|
Summary:
|
Basis of Offering:
|
Four (4) Rights exercisable for One (1) share at
|
Record Date:
|
April 13, 2022
|
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
|
April 12, 2022
|
Rights Called for Trading:
|
April 12, 2022
|
Rights Trade for Cash:
|
May 18, 2022
|
- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.
|
Rights Expire:
|
May 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST.
|
May 18, 2022 to settle May 19, 2022
|
Rights Trading Symbol:
|
SNM.RT
|
Rights CUSIP Number:
|
819320128
|
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Authorized Jurisdictions:
|
All provinces and territories in Canada and
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated April 5, 2022.
The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.
________________________________________
SOLID IMPACT INVESTMENTS CORP. ("SOLI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated January 13, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 14, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the common shares will
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on April
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
5,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,600,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SOLI.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
83422P100
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
300,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 13, 2022.
Company contact: Gabriel Kabazo, Chief Financial Officer
Company Address: Suite 409, 221 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 3J3
Company Phone Number: 604-833-6820
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
22/04/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
63,762,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
63,762,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 63,762,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $320,000.00, 1,025,000 common shares and
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.)
________________________________________
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2022:
|
Convertible Advance:
|
USD$35,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 14,462,809 common shares at USD$2.42 purchase price until
|
Maturity date:
|
September 10, 2023
|
Interest rate:
|
9.7% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Principal Amount
|
Frontera Energy Corporation
|
Y
|
USD$35,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per Unit and $0.05 per FT Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
3,507,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,507,000 shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.075 exercisable until March 24, 2024 being a period of two years from the
|
Forced Exercised Provision:
|
The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Company gives
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Joanne Price
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Jeremy Strautman
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Brian Testo
|
Y
|
320,000
|
Grizzly Gold Inc.
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fees:
|
$4,002 in cash payment and 80,040 Finder's Warrants issued to Canaccord
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 24, 2022 and April 7, 2022.
__________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an intellectual property license agreement dated March 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between iSign Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length party - SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the exclusive worldwide license to the Vendor's contact tracing technology that provides smart location analytics and other services.
Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the license, the Company will issue 19,100,000 common shares to the Vendor. In addition, as part of the Agreement, the Company will issue 3,390,000 common shares to the Vendor to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$169,500 owed.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2022.
________________________________________
KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered and Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 8, 2022 and March 9, 2022:
|
Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,375,000 charitable flow though shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.08 per share
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
260,417 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.92 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Claudia Tornquist
|
Y
|
14,000 FT
|
Nancy Curry
|
Y
|
23,500 FT
|
Tony Ricci
|
Y
|
39,063 FT
|
Steven Krause
|
Y
|
13,021 FT
|
Chris Taylor
|
Y
|
78,125 FT
|
Broker's Fee:
|
Cormark Securities Inc. received $322,230 cash and Paradigm Capital Inc.
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $7,500 cash and Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
5,216,665
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 27, 2022
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 27, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
Number of Warrants:
|
7,782,667
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 21, 2022
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 21, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,999,332 common shares with 12,999,332 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 22, 2020.
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,583,333 flow-through shares and
|
4,580,000 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.36 per flow-through share
|
$0.30 per non flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commission of $5,400 and 33,000 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 4, 2022 and April 6, 2022.
________________________________________
PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 23, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% right, title and interest in three mineral tenures known as the Ramsay Brook West, Rogers Brook and Murray Brook claims located near Route 180 in New Brunswick (collectively known as, the "Properties"). As consideration, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Properties and the Company holds the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time and holds the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2022 and April 8, 2022.
________________________________________
ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective March 25, 2022, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 24, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 30, 2022 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $2,266,965.
|
Agents:
|
Paradigm Capital Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Offering:
|
4,533,930 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.50 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$0.70 per common share exercisable until 4:30 pm (Calgary Time) on the date
|
Agents' Commission:
|
$181,357.20 in aggregate cash commission
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Company granted the Agents an Over-Allotment Option in connection with
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus and news releases dated February 28, 2022 and March 30, 2022.
________________________________________
