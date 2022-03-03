22/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANY

EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC. ("EFV")

[formerly PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors of the Company on February 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Paleo Resources, Inc. to EF EnergyFunders Ventures, Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 7, 2022, the common shares of EF EnergyFunders Ventures, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Paleo Resources, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

543,284,697 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: EFV (new) CUSIP Number: 26843R 10 6 (new)

22/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2022 and February 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,666,667 shares Purchase Price: $0.075 per share Warrants: 16,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,667 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.

(Mark T. Brown) Y 198,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 2,700,000 Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $11,250.00 and 150,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for an 18-month period.

Richardson Wealth - $2,250.00 and 30,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for an 18-month period. Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,687.50 and 22,500 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for an 18-month period.

PI Financial Corp. - $5,625.00 and 75,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.075 per share for an 18-month period.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $10,125.00 and 135,000 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:48 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:13 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:18 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a letter agreement dated February 9, 2022 between Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Merrill Palmer (the "Lessor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the 295 Federal Lode Claims located in La Paz County, Arizona referred as the Yuma King Property.

As consideration, the Company may make an aggregate payments totaling U.S.$350,000 in lease payment, U.S.$2,500,000 in cash payment and issue 1,250,000 common shares ("Shares Issuance") at a deemed price of CDN$0.47 per share over a five-year period ending November 15, 2025 to the Lessor. Alternatively, the Company may pay up to an additional US$720,000 in lieu of the Shares Issuance.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 14, 2022.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement between DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL" or the "Company") and Engagement Labs Inc. ("EL"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated August 12, 2021, as amended on November 29, 2021, December 21, 2021, and February 23, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of EL common shares (the "EL Shares") will receive, for each EL Share held at the closing of the Arrangement, 0.1136 shares of DGTL ("DGTL Shares"). The Arrangement has resulted in 5,419,173 DGTL Shares being issued.

A Finder's Fee was paid to Oberon Securities, LLC in connection with the transaction. On closing, the Company issued 280,000 common shares and 13,750 warrants exercisable into 13,750 DGTL Shares at an exercise price of $0.405 per share for a period of five years following the closing date. Furthermore, DGTL issued to Mr. Ed Keller, CEO and Director of EL, 261,500 warrants exercisable into 261,500 DGTL Shares at an exercise price of $0.405 per share for a period of five years following the closing date.

The Exchange has been advised that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on February 16, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement has closed on March 1, 2022, and the full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in EL's Information Circular dated January 7, 2022, which is available under EL's profile on SEDAR.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value and unlimited

preferred shares issuable in series, of which 45,242,266

common shares and 4,178,100 preferred shares are issued

and outstanding. Only common shares are listed for trading. Escrow: 4,590,000 common shares

986,040 preferred shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DGTL (no change) CUSIP Number: 23343T104 (no change)

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2021:

Convertible Debenture 1,068 subscription receipts at $1,000 per subscription receipt. Each subscription

receipt entitling the holder to receive one unsecured Convertible Debenture. Conversion Price: Each Convertible Debenture is convertible into 3,333 common shares at a

conversion price of $0.30 per common share Maturity date: 2 years from the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions Interest rate: 7% Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Subscription Receipts John-David Belfontaine Y 200 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[6 placees] P 160

Finder's Fee:

$49,000 and 81,659 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common shares at $0.40 per share for a 36-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 7, 2021 and January 10, 2022 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 346,018 common shares at a deemed price of $0.289 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $100,000:

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 1, 2022.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 3 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 346 018 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,289 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 100 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 7 créanciers Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2022.

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 18, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to additional Share Purchase Agreements (the "Agreements"), between Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (the "Company") and shareholders of Real Time Medical Inc., a private Ontario company ("RTM"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company acquired additional minority equity interest in RTM in exchange for 425,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 85,000 common share purchase warrants payable to shareholders of RTM. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 29, 2021 and February 15, 2022, and the Exchange bulletin dated January 18, 2022.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:28 p.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2022:

Number of Units: 6,670,000 units Purchase Price: CDN$0.30 per unit Warrants: 3,335,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,335,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.45 per share for a two (2) year period Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 28, 2021 (the "Agreement") among Northwest Copper Corp. (the "Company"), Kwanika Copper Corporation ("KCC") and POSCO International Corporation ("POSCO"), the Company will acquire POSCO's 31.02% interest in KCC, which owns 100% of the Kwanika Project located northwest of Fort St. James in British Columbia (the "Property"), for a total consideration of $11 million in shares. The consideration shares will be issued in three closings, the first closing of 5,194,805 shares ($4 million) will be issued within 3 business days from the final Exchange approval date, the second closing of $4 million in shares (the "Tranche 2" shares) are to be issued 60 days after the first closing and the final tranche of $3 million in shares (the "Tranche 3" shares) are to be issued 120 days after the first closing.

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding term sheet dated February 11, 2022 between Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("OR") and Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company"), whereby the Company is granting a further 1% NSR, from 2% to 3%, on the Pine Point Project located in the Mackenzie Mining Division of Northwest Territories to OR for a cash consideration of $6.5 million. The transaction is non arm's length.

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,333,332 bonus warrants to the following insiders in consideration of providing their personal guarantees of the Company's obligations under certain loan facilities provided by the Bank of Montreal for an aggregate principal amount of $8,683,000. The guarantees are for a period of three years for an aggregate amount of $3,000,000. Each non-transferrable bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.36 for a three-year period.



Warrants David Richardson 3,472,222 Peter Lacey 3,472,222 Christopher Halsey-Brandt 1,388,888

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2022.

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 32,525,000 shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.53 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares AngloGold Ashanti International

Exploration Holdings Ltd. Y 32,525,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 15, 2022.

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 26,423,000 shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.53 per share Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Pease Y 84,000 Troy Fierro Y 338,000 Christopher Haubrich Y 179,000 Mark O'Dea Y 1,488,000 Big Fish Enterprises Ltd.

(Mark O'Dea) Y 200,000 Terrence Smith Y 253,000 Philip Steven Smerchanski Y 89,000 Graeme Currie Y 179,000 Underwriters Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $522,712.50 payable to National Bank

Financial Inc., Clarus Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., PI

Financial Corp. and Stifel GMP.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 15, 2022.

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated January 1, 2022 between the Company and a third-party vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all right, title, estate and interest in and to certain assets, including, but not limited to, petroleum and natural gas rights and tangibles. As consideration of the purchase, the Company has provided the Vendor with $7,900,000 in net cash payment. No transfer of securities are included in consideration of this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022 and February 28, 2022.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 317,759 common shares at $1.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for $378,548.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2022.

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated February 25, 2022, between Tower Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and David James Piggin (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Vendor's interest in 7 minerals claims near Kamloops, B.C. known as the West Afton Claims, covering 1,148.0920 hectares located to the east of the Company's Rabbit North Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 cash to the Vendor on receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange, and pay the remaining $10,000 cash and issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to the Vendor on a closing date on which all the closing conditions have been satisfied.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022.

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2022 and February 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,753,586 non-flow-through common shares



4,036,220 flow-through common shares



4,118,490 charity flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $ 0.53 per non-flow-through common share



$ 0.60 per flow-through common share



$ 0.75 per charity flow-through common share

Warrants: 5,954,148 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,954,148 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 30 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dynamic Precious Metals Fund (Robert Cohen) Y 4,800,000 shares Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $450,000 cash and 714,497 broker's warrants

Each broker's warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one common

share at a price of $0.53 per common share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on March 2, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX COMPANY:

PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

