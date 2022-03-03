22/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 03, 2022, 18:53 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANY
EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC. ("EFV")
[formerly PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors of the Company on February 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Paleo Resources, Inc. to EF EnergyFunders Ventures, Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, March 7, 2022, the common shares of EF EnergyFunders Ventures, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Paleo Resources, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
NIL shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EFV (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
26843R 10 6 (new)
________________________________________
22/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2022 and February 23, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,666,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,667 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.125 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.
|
Y
|
198,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
2,700,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $11,250.00 and 150,000 Finder's Warrants that are
|
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,687.50 and 22,500 Finder's Warrants that are
|
|
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:48 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:13 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:18 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a letter agreement dated February 9, 2022 between Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Merrill Palmer (the "Lessor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the 295 Federal Lode Claims located in La Paz County, Arizona referred as the Yuma King Property.
As consideration, the Company may make an aggregate payments totaling U.S.$350,000 in lease payment, U.S.$2,500,000 in cash payment and issue 1,250,000 common shares ("Shares Issuance") at a deemed price of CDN$0.47 per share over a five-year period ending November 15, 2025 to the Lessor. Alternatively, the Company may pay up to an additional US$720,000 in lieu of the Shares Issuance.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 14, 2022.
________________________________________
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement between DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL" or the "Company") and Engagement Labs Inc. ("EL"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated August 12, 2021, as amended on November 29, 2021, December 21, 2021, and February 23, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").
Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of EL common shares (the "EL Shares") will receive, for each EL Share held at the closing of the Arrangement, 0.1136 shares of DGTL ("DGTL Shares"). The Arrangement has resulted in 5,419,173 DGTL Shares being issued.
A Finder's Fee was paid to Oberon Securities, LLC in connection with the transaction. On closing, the Company issued 280,000 common shares and 13,750 warrants exercisable into 13,750 DGTL Shares at an exercise price of $0.405 per share for a period of five years following the closing date. Furthermore, DGTL issued to Mr. Ed Keller, CEO and Director of EL, 261,500 warrants exercisable into 261,500 DGTL Shares at an exercise price of $0.405 per share for a period of five years following the closing date.
The Exchange has been advised that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on February 16, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement has closed on March 1, 2022, and the full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in EL's Information Circular dated January 7, 2022, which is available under EL's profile on SEDAR.
Post - Arrangement:
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value and unlimited
|
Escrow:
|
4,590,000 common shares
|
986,040 preferred shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DGTL (no change)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
23343T104 (no change)
PRIVATE PLACEMENT
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
1,068 subscription receipts at $1,000 per subscription receipt. Each subscription
|
Conversion Price:
|
Each Convertible Debenture is convertible into 3,333 common shares at a
|
Maturity date:
|
2 years from the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions
|
Interest rate:
|
7%
|
Number of Placees:
|
41 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Subscription Receipts
|
John-David Belfontaine
|
Y
|
200
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
160
Finder's Fee:
$49,000 and 81,659 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common shares at $0.40 per share for a 36-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 7, 2021 and January 10, 2022 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 346,018 common shares at a deemed price of $0.289 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $100,000:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
|
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 1, 2022.
CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 3 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 346 018 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,289 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 100 000 $ :
|
Nombre de créanciers:
|
7 créanciers
|
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2022.
________________________________________
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 18, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to additional Share Purchase Agreements (the "Agreements"), between Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (the "Company") and shareholders of Real Time Medical Inc., a private Ontario company ("RTM"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company acquired additional minority equity interest in RTM in exchange for 425,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 85,000 common share purchase warrants payable to shareholders of RTM. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 29, 2021 and February 15, 2022, and the Exchange bulletin dated January 18, 2022.
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:28 p.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2022:
|
Number of Units:
|
6,670,000 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.30 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
3,335,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,335,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.45 per share for a two (2) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 28, 2021 (the "Agreement") among Northwest Copper Corp. (the "Company"), Kwanika Copper Corporation ("KCC") and POSCO International Corporation ("POSCO"), the Company will acquire POSCO's 31.02% interest in KCC, which owns 100% of the Kwanika Project located northwest of Fort St. James in British Columbia (the "Property"), for a total consideration of $11 million in shares. The consideration shares will be issued in three closings, the first closing of 5,194,805 shares ($4 million) will be issued within 3 business days from the final Exchange approval date, the second closing of $4 million in shares (the "Tranche 2" shares) are to be issued 60 days after the first closing and the final tranche of $3 million in shares (the "Tranche 3" shares) are to be issued 120 days after the first closing.
________________________________________
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding term sheet dated February 11, 2022 between Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("OR") and Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company"), whereby the Company is granting a further 1% NSR, from 2% to 3%, on the Pine Point Project located in the Mackenzie Mining Division of Northwest Territories to OR for a cash consideration of $6.5 million. The transaction is non arm's length.
________________________________________
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,333,332 bonus warrants to the following insiders in consideration of providing their personal guarantees of the Company's obligations under certain loan facilities provided by the Bank of Montreal for an aggregate principal amount of $8,683,000. The guarantees are for a period of three years for an aggregate amount of $3,000,000. Each non-transferrable bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.36 for a three-year period.
|
Warrants
|
David Richardson
|
3,472,222
|
Peter Lacey
|
3,472,222
|
Christopher Halsey-Brandt
|
1,388,888
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2022.
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
32,525,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.53 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
AngloGold Ashanti International
|
Y
|
32,525,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 15, 2022.
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,423,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.53 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Pease
|
Y
|
84,000
|
Troy Fierro
|
Y
|
338,000
|
Christopher Haubrich
|
Y
|
179,000
|
Mark O'Dea
|
Y
|
1,488,000
|
Big Fish Enterprises Ltd.
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Terrence Smith
|
Y
|
253,000
|
Philip Steven Smerchanski
|
Y
|
89,000
|
Graeme Currie
|
Y
|
179,000
|
Underwriters Fee:
|
Aggregate cash commissions of $522,712.50 payable to National Bank
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 15, 2022.
________________________________________
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated January 1, 2022 between the Company and a third-party vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all right, title, estate and interest in and to certain assets, including, but not limited to, petroleum and natural gas rights and tangibles. As consideration of the purchase, the Company has provided the Vendor with $7,900,000 in net cash payment. No transfer of securities are included in consideration of this transaction.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finders' Fees:
|
None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022 and February 28, 2022.
________________________________________
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 317,759 common shares at $1.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for $378,548.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2022.
________________________________________
TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated February 25, 2022, between Tower Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and David James Piggin (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Vendor's interest in 7 minerals claims near Kamloops, B.C. known as the West Afton Claims, covering 1,148.0920 hectares located to the east of the Company's Rabbit North Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 cash to the Vendor on receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange, and pay the remaining $10,000 cash and issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to the Vendor on a closing date on which all the closing conditions have been satisfied.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022.
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2022 and February 10, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,753,586 non-flow-through common shares
|
4,036,220 flow-through common shares
|
4,118,490 charity flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$ 0.53 per non-flow-through common share
|
$ 0.60 per flow-through common share
|
$ 0.75 per charity flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,954,148 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,954,148 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.80 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Dynamic Precious Metals Fund (Robert Cohen)
|
Y
|
4,800,000 shares
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $450,000 cash and 714,497 broker's warrants
|
Each broker's warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one common
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on March 2, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article