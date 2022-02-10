22/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at market open on February 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 10, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.

________________________________________

IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated December 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective December 20, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, February 14, 2022, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

February 14, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the

confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 6,100,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: IKC.P CUSIP Number: 45174R105 Agent: Research Capital Corporation Agent's Warrants: 210,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 17, 2021.

Company Contact: Sonny Chew

Company Address: 905 - 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 2Y3

Company Phone Number: 604 689-2646

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 28, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 31, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, February 14, 2022, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Monday, February 14, 2022. A further notice will be published

upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,400,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MRKI.P CUSIP Number: 587330101 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Joel Arberman, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 10th Floor, 595 Howe St., Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5

Company Phone Number: (516) 299-9092

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at the open of market February 14, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at the open of market February 14, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2022, between 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company, in connection with acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 25 additional claims on its Native Copper Project (the "Property"), located in the southern part of the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 400,000 common shares of its stock capital to the Vendors.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2022.

_____________________________________________

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,800,000 shares at a price of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $285,000.00.



Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares

Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.

(Mark T. Brown) Y $210,000.00 $0.075 2,800,000

Paul Kuhn Y $75,000 $0.075 1,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, February 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GFG Resources Inc. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021 and November 30, 2021:



Number of Shares: 6,501,514 common shares

6,261,676 flow-through shares

5,350,000 charitable flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.145 per common share

$0.17 per flow-through share

$0.207 per charitable flow-through share

Warrants: 5,925,752 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,925,752 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Number of Placees: 60 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Brian Skanderbeg Y 935,294

Patrick Downey Y 256,000

Brian Booth Y 103,448

Arnold Klassen Y 100,000

Richard Johnson Y 100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

5 placees P 1,580,000

Finder's Fee: Echelon Capital Markets – $7,833 cash.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. – $1,000 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 30, 2021 and February 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated January 4, 2022 between the Company, and Julia Cyr and Michael DiDuca (collectively, the "Vendors") of Bud Room Inc. ("Bud Room"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bud Room and outstanding shareholder loans in return for an aggregate consideration of 674,650 common shares of the Company, valued at $3,600,000 calculated at a deemed price of $5.3361 per share based on the 10-day VWAP prior to closing.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 5, 2022 and February 10, 2022.

________________________________________

HOSHI RESOURCES CORP. ("HRC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 19,157 shares at a deemed price of USD$3.915 (CAD$4.939) per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company by BLIC Holdings LLC (Federico Urdaneta) for a three month period ending January 31, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated February 18, 2021.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 7, 2022.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2021:



Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 1,111,111 common shares at $1.80 per share for a

period of two years.

Maturity date: 2 years from issuance

Interest rate: 6.5% per annum

Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Principal Amount Nicolas Blitterswyk Y $46,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $90,000 in cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

