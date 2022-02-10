22/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at market open on February 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 10, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.
________________________________________
IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated December 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective December 20, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Monday, February 14, 2022, the common shares
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
9,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
6,100,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
IKC.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
45174R105
|
Agent:
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
210,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 17, 2021.
Company Contact: Sonny Chew
Company Address: 905 - 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 2Y3
Company Phone Number: 604 689-2646
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 28, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 31, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Monday, February 14, 2022, the common shares
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
4,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,400,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MRKI.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
587330101
|
Agent:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 28, 2022.
Company Contact: Joel Arberman, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 10th Floor, 595 Howe St., Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5
Company Phone Number: (516) 299-9092
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at the open of market February 14, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at the open of market February 14, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
22/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2022, between 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company, in connection with acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 25 additional claims on its Native Copper Project (the "Property"), located in the southern part of the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 400,000 common shares of its stock capital to the Vendors.
The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2022.
_____________________________________________
AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,800,000 shares at a price of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $285,000.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.
|
Y
|
$210,000.00
|
$0.075
|
2,800,000
|
Paul Kuhn
|
Y
|
$75,000
|
$0.075
|
1,000,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, February 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GFG Resources Inc. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021 and November 30, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,501,514 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.145 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,925,752 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,925,752 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Number of Placees:
|
60 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Brian Skanderbeg
|
Y
|
935,294
|
Patrick Downey
|
Y
|
256,000
|
Brian Booth
|
Y
|
103,448
|
Arnold Klassen
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Richard Johnson
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,580,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Echelon Capital Markets – $7,833 cash.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 30, 2021 and February 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated January 4, 2022 between the Company, and Julia Cyr and Michael DiDuca (collectively, the "Vendors") of Bud Room Inc. ("Bud Room"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bud Room and outstanding shareholder loans in return for an aggregate consideration of 674,650 common shares of the Company, valued at $3,600,000 calculated at a deemed price of $5.3361 per share based on the 10-day VWAP prior to closing.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finders' Fees:
|
None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 5, 2022 and February 10, 2022.
________________________________________
HOSHI RESOURCES CORP. ("HRC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 19,157 shares at a deemed price of USD$3.915 (CAD$4.939) per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company by BLIC Holdings LLC (Federico Urdaneta) for a three month period ending January 31, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated February 18, 2021.
For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 7, 2022.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 1,111,111 common shares at $1.80 per share for a
|
Maturity date:
|
2 years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
6.5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Principal Amount
|
Nicolas Blitterswyk
|
Y
|
$46,000
Broker/Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $90,000 in cash.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
