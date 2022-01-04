22/01/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A subordinate voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: January 31, 2022

Record Date: January 17, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 14, 2022

________________________________________

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP. ("OZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 6, 2022 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

58,370,530 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 683,750 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: OZ CUSIP Number: 69002L 10 6



Company Contact: Chris Donaldson Company Address: 700 – 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 3V7 Company Phone Number: (604) 900-3450 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

22/01/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,736,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 868,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 868,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 47,125,926 shares Purchase Price: $0.01 per share Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brian Cole Y 2,000,000 The MDH Trust (Matt Hardisty) Y 200,000 UT International Pte Ltd. (Evan Jones) Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 2,000,000 Finder's Fee: International Research Corporation Pty Ltd. (Mark Lewis) - $6,255.56

Avalancia Pty Ltd. (Tom Grove) - $3,600.00

Research Capital Corporation - $1,200.00

Parkwise Corporation Pty Ltd. (Alf Wilson) - $2,400.00

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited - $12,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,161,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants: 1,580,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,580,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 159,000 Finder's Fee: $5,057.60 payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on December 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by enCore Energy Corp (the "Company") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX: AZZ) ("Azarga") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Azarga on September 7, 2021.

In connection with the Arrangement, Azarga shareholders will receive 0.375 common shares of the Company for each one (1) Azarga common share held.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on December 16, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 7, 2021 October 21, 2021, November 17, 2021, December 23, 2021 and January 4, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,451,600 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 4, 2022, February 7, 2022 and March 7, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 4, 2024, August 7, 2024 and September 7, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,143,200 shares with 6,571,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 9, 2021 and September 19, 2021.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 29, 2021, the following information is amended:

Number of Shares: 2,274,000 flow through shares Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 2 placees P 35,000 Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received $5,950 cash and 23,800 finder's warrants.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, January 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,402,119 shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for CAD$192,169.50 (USD$150,000). The debt settlement relates to an amendment of the option agreement dated June 27, 2018 between the Company and Allegiant Gold Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated December 31, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,096,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.19 per share Warrants: 5,048,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,048,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, Jan.4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,895,794 flow-through common shares and 5,496,000 non-flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through common share

$0.15 per non-flow-through common share

Warrants: 9,391,794 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,391,794 non-flow-through common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Clare Y 117,647 Joseph Del Campo Y 70,000 Trygve Hoy Y 60,000 Linda Brennan Y 50,000 John Keating Y 30,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 750,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 375,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for an 18 month period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Intermark Capital Corp. (David Wolfin) Y 40,000 Nathan Harte Y 30,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 150,000 Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $5,250 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Jan.4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, January 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,375,499 shares Purchase Price: $0.68 per share (US$0.55) Warrants: 1,375,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,375,499 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.93 for a one year period (US$0.75) Number of Placees: 21 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 24, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

