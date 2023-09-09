21st Annual Princess Margaret Walk to Conquer Cancer Takes to the Streets of Toronto

Participants from across Canada take part in the country's largest single fundraising walk

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - More than a thousand enthusiastic Walkers came together today to take part in The Princess Margaret's 21st annual Walk to Conquer Cancer. The passionate commitment of Walkers, donors, and supporters from across Canada and the United States led to over $3.4 million raised for life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret.

Over a thousand Walkers from across Canada and the United States crossed the starting line at Toronto’s Harbourfront for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s 21st annual Walk to Conquer Cancer. This year the half-marathon walk raised over $3.4 million for life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret. Thanks to the passionate commitment of Walkers, donors and supporters, the Walk to Conquer Cancer has raised $192 million since its inception. (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and that number is expected to rise. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death globally. These funds enable The Princess Margaret – one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world – to remain at the forefront of research. Every dollar raised accelerates revolutionary breakthroughs with a global impact.

Starting at Toronto's Harbourfront, event participants took part in a 21 km walk, a distance equivalent to a half-marathon. While every Walker has their own connection to the cause and their own reason for participating, they are all striding towards the same goal of Conquering Cancer In Our Lifetime.

"The Walk to Conquer Cancer is a testament to the camaraderie, passion, and dedication of our community to change the future of cancer. It is their efforts that enable the over 1,300 researchers and scientists at The Princess Margaret to pursue creative approaches to cancer research that will push boundaries and forge new paths, providing hope to patients and their loved ones," says Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The Princess Margaret has been home to several "world firsts" in cancer research. The support of our community will enable us to continue on this path as we collectively move towards our vision to Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime."

Event participants walked through some of Toronto's most iconic neighbourhoods, with a stop at Queen's Park and University Avenue at the historic Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, before returning to Harbourfront.

"Going 21 years strong, the Walk to Conquer Cancer is a memorable and empowering event. Together, we're putting one foot in front of the other to make a profound and lasting impact," says Steve Merker, Vice President, Corporate and Community Partnerships. "Through the fundraising efforts of our community, we're proud to share the event has raised an incredible $192 million since its inception."

Known for his signature pink moustache in honour of the event, Phil Bound has proudly participated since the event's inception. "I'm a big believer in giving back to the community, and the event holds a special place in my heart. We've all been touched by cancer in one way or another. I want to do my part to help Conquer Cancer, and I think by supporting The Princess Margaret the future of cancer research is very bright."

For more information about the 2023 Walk to Conquer Cancer and to register for next year's event, please visit www.walk2conquer.ca.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and around the world. www.thepmcf.ca

For more information about the event or to coordinate interviews, please contact:

Kenzie Broddy

Director, Communications

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Marina Jimenez,

Director, Communications

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

SOURCE Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation