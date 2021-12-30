21/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("AMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Correction

Reference is made to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated December 23 and 24, 2021.

A new CUSIP number has been assigned to the Ordinary Shares of Hot Chili Limited (the "Company") in connection with a consolidation (50 for 1) completed before the closing of the Initial Public Offering.

The consolidation took effect on November 15, 2021 and trading of Ordinary Shares on the Australian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis commenced on November 17, 2021.

The issue price for the Units qualified pursuant to the Initial Public Offering is presented on a post-Consolidation basis.

CUSIP Number: Q4681Z 201 (New)

New Listing-IPO-Shares

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated December 20, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on December 21, 2021, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in each of the provinces in Canada except Quebec. The Ordinary Shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were C$30,000,250. (19,355,000 Units at C$1.55 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one Ordinary Share in the capital of the Company (a "Ordinary Share") and half of one Ordinary Share purchase warrant receipt (each whole warrant receipt a "Warrant Receipt"). Each full Warrant Receipt shall be convertible into one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") for no further consideration upon satisfaction of the Shareholder Approval Condition (as defined in the Prospectus). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Ordinary Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the date the Warrants are issued, at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Warrant Share.

The Company is classified as a ''Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining" company. [NAICS: 21223]

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the Ordinary Shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Australia Capitalization: Unlimited number of ordinary shares with no par value of which

109,349,450 Ordinary Shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 0 Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HCH CUSIP Number: Q4681Z 201 Underwriter(s): iA Private Wealth Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. Greenshoe Option: The Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to

purchase an additional 2,445,000 Units to purchase 2,445,000

additional Units at C$1.55 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of

C$3,789,750. Underwriter's Warrants: C$1,952,673.45 cash compensation and 1,259,789 non-transferable

Compensation Options (subject to increase pursuant to the over-

allotment option), each Compensation Option is exercisable to

purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of C$1.85 per share for a

period of 36 months from the date of Closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 20, 2021.

Company Contact: Mr. Christian Easterday, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: First Floor, 768 Canning Highway Applecross, Perth, Western Australia 6153

Company Phone Number: +61 8 9315 9009

Company Website: http://www.hotchili.net.au

Company Email Address: [email protected]

____________________________________________

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT")

[formerly Partner Jet Corp. ("PJT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover - Completed, New Listing-Warrants, Private Placement - Brokered, Consolidation, Name Change and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX VENTURE Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover of Partner Jet Corp. (the "Company") as described in the Company's Information Circular dated November 14, 2021, which includes the following transactions:

The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. ("Volatus") by way of an amalgamation of the Company and Volatus in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated June 30, 2021, and issued an aggregate of 100,157,882 post-consolidated common shares of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares"), 412,376 preferred shares of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Preferred Shares"), 11,048,095 warrants of the Company and 1,286,347 broker warrants in exchange for an equal number of common shares in the capital of Volatus ("Target Common Shares"), an equal number of class A preferred shares of the Target ("Target Preferred Shares"), an equal number of common share purchase warrants of Target and an equal number of broker warrants, including those issued pursuant to the financing described below.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 77,724,144Resulting Issuer Shares, 412,376 Resulting Issuer Preferred Shares, 3,750 Listed Warrants (as defined below) and 169,232 options to purchase Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement. 115,385 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer (NAICS Number: 336410).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated November 14, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated March 2, 2021, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on May 25, 2021 and August 4, 2021. The Financing included 14,051,932 subscription receipts at a price of $0.65 for the gross proceeds of $9,133,755.80. Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted, without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof, into one Target Common Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Target (each whole warrant, a "Target Receipt Warrant"). Each Target Receipt Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Target Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 (the "Warrant Exercise Price") at any time prior to the date that is 24 months following the closing of the Transaction. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Target Common Shares and Target Receipt Warrants issued to the holders of the Subscription Receipts were automatically exchanged for an equal number of Resulting Issuer Shares and common share purchase warrants of the Resulting Issuer (the "Listed Warrants"). Each Listed Warrant is exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one Corporation Share for the Warrant Exercise Price at any time prior to the date that is 24 months following the closing of the Transaction.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 14,051,932 Purchase Price: $0.65 per consolidated share Number of Placees: 227 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Michael Herman Y 100,000 and 50,000 warrants 21 Pro Group Participants P 619,646 shares and 309,823 warrants

In consideration for the services performed by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as the agent and certain finders of the Financing, Volatus (i) paid aggregate cash consideration of $636,362.90 and (ii) issued 979,019 broker warrants, each of which converted into one broker warrant of the Company (each, a "Broker Warrant") pursuant to the Transaction; Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share until December 22, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via press release dated June 30, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated November 14, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Name Change

Pursuant to the Transaction, at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholder held on December 14, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's name change, from Partner Jet Corp. to Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Partner Jet Corp. will be delisted.

Consolidation

Pursuant to the Transaction, at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholder held on December 14, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's capital consolidation on a 2.95454 old share for 1 new share basis. The figures below reflect the share capital of the Company on a post-Transaction basis (including the consolidation of the Company's common shares existing immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

101,834,964 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 77,839,529 common shares Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto office) Trading Symbol: VOL (new) CUSIP Number: 92865G105 (new)

New Listing-Warrants



Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the Listed Warrants of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: 7,025,966 warrants are issued and outstanding Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: VOL.WT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 92865G113



These warrants are issued under a warrant indenture dated June 30, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Resulting Issuer Common Share at a price of $0.75 per share expiring on December 22, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated November 14, 2021.

Issuer Contact: Abhinav Singhvi

Issuer Address: 60 Airport Road, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, Oro-Medonte, Ontario L0L 2E0.

Issuer Phone Number: 514-447-7986

Issuer email: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("AMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has received and accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 32,708,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Larry Howard Y 4,608,557 Martin Andrew Lyon Y 3,182,488 Michael Walker Y 3,015,678 Robert Price Y 1,000,000 Finder's Fee: NIL

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,692,500 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow-through common share Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 183,667





Finder's Fee: Topleft Securities Ltd.- $36,000 cash

Odlum Brown Limited - $1,440 cash

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $13,800 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on December 24, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 14, 2021, among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the Tony M, Daneros and Rim mines in Utah, as well as the Sage Plain property and eight DOE Leases in Colorado (collectively, the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property by paying US$2,000,000 in cash on closing and issuing 11,860,101 common shares. Additionally, the Company is required to pay CDN$3,000,000 in cash in 18 months from closing and another CDN$3,000,000 in cash in 36 months from closing (collectively, "Mandatory Cash Payments"). Furthermore, the Company will have to make several production payments if, as and when any such mine shall attain commencement of commercial production status: (i) Tony M mine - CDN$3,000,000; (ii) Rim mine – CDN$1,000,000; (iii) Daneros mine – CDN$1,000,000.

Furthermore the Agreement gives a right to the Vendors to elect satisfaction of Mandatory Cash Payments with common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Right"), if the Company conducts private placement to raise funds of at least CDN$1,000,000 (the "Threshold Financing") and upon exercising of their Acceleration Right, as such term is defined in the Agreement, on the same terms as securities to be issued under the Threshold Financing.

Additionally, the Company engaged Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as its financial advisor in connection with the acquisition. Pursuant to such engagement, the Company has agreed to pay an advisory fee comprised of $450,623.98 in cash and 83,786 common shares at a deemed price of $2.90 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 15, 2021 and October 27, 2021.

________________________________________

FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021 and December 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,043,642 non-flow-through common shares

16,373,732 flow-through common shares

4,283,552 charity flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $ 0.21 per non-flow-through common share

$ 0.23 per flow-through common share

$ 0.29 per charity flow-through common share Warrants: 29,514,060 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,514,060 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two year period Number of Placees: 90 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Devinder Randhawa I 434,800 Flow-through shares Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $276,363.11 cash and 1,152,903 broker's warrants

Each broker's warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.21 per common share for a two-year period Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,787.50 cash and 21,250 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $10,500 cash and 5,000 finder's warrants

Ocean Wall Limited - $124,920.99 cash and 594,861 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.21 per common share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on December 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,950,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share Number of Placees: 10 placees Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $ 3,500 cash.

Bonaventure Explorations Limited (Michael Ballanger) - $8,400 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,503,644 shares to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate of $240,583.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares C. Fraser Elliott Y $44,000 $0.16 275,000 Peter Quintiliani Y $44,000 $0.16 275,000 Meirong Yuan Y $40,000 $0.16 250,000 Yungang Wu Y $37,583 $0.16 234,894 Parviz Farsangi Y $40,000 $0.16 250,000 Demin Huang Y $35,000 $0.16 218,750

For more information, refer to the news release issued on December 20, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2021, September 30, 2021, and October 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 flow-through shares and 10,518,060 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.025 per flow-through share and $0.02 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 13,268,060 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,268,060 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period. Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision. Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 4,250,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. – $800 cash and 40,000 broker warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $2,400 cash and 96,000 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $12,000 cash and 520,000 broker warrants

Each broker warrant has the same terms as warrants attached to the units in the private placement

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 11, 2021 between Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") and Wade Kornik (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100% interest in 87 claims known as the "Jackpot Lithium Expansion Claims" located in the Barbara Lake Area in Ontario. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $225,000 and will issue a total of 5,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.16 per share to the vendor. In the event that the claims are demonstrated to contain a NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource in excess of 5,000,000 tons of Li2O, the Company shall make a bonus payment of 5,000,000 common shares. The vendor will retain a royalty consisting of a 2.5% Net Smelter Return. The Company, at its discretion, can purchase 1% of the royalty for cancellation for a purchase price of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2021.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,076 shares at US$3.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$75,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,480,083 shares Purchase Price: CAD $9.4265 (USD $7.418352) per share Number of Placees: 1 placee Finder's Fee: Howard L. Margulis PLLC (Howard L. Margulis) – USD $5,000,000 cash and

336,877 finder's warrants.

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at a price of CAD $11.09 per share for a two-year period until November 30, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on December 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Lease Agreement between Trigon Metals Inc. (the "Company"), and Kombat Village Properties (Proprietary) Limited (the "Lessor"), whereby the Company will lease the land in and around the Company's Kombat mine area. In consideration, the Company will pay $1,961,606 in three tranches by July 18, 2022, and transfer a 10% interest and shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Gazania Investment Nine (Proprietary) Limited, valued at $50,000 to Texel Mining and Exploration (Proprietary) Ltd, the nominee of the Lessor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 9, 2021.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,406,250 common shares ("Shares"). Purchase Price: $0.16 per Share Number of Placees: 10 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,000,001 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share Warrants: 13,000,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,000,001 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a one year period and $0.25 in the second year, subject to an

acceleration provision which is triggered at a price of $0.31. Number of Placees: 4 placees Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $93,000.01 and 620,000 non-

transferable warrants, where each warrant is exercisable on the same terms as

above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the project acquisition agreement ("Agreement") dated December 3, 2021 between the Company and Glenn Griesbach (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire three non-contiguous lithium properties (known together as the Cyr-Kapiwak Project) in return for a consideration of $25,000 in cash payment and 250,000 Units of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company at a deemed price of $0.40 and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. A 2% net smelter return ("NSR") is retained by the Vendor. The Company has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for the cash sum of $1,000,000 at any time

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 9, 2021.

________________________________________

