21/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0025

Payable Date: February 1, 2022

Record Date: January 17, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 14, 2022

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per SV share: $0.02

Payable Date: January 14, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated December 20, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on December 21, 2021, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in each of the provinces in Canada except Quebec. The ordinary shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.



The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were C$30,000,250. (19,355,000 Units at C$1.55 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and half of one Ordinary Share purchase warrant receipt (each whole warrant receipt a "Warrant Receipt"). Each full Warrant Receipt shall be convertible into one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") for no further consideration upon satisfaction of the Shareholder Approval Condition (as defined in the Prospectus). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Ordinary Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the date the Warrants are issued, at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Warrant Share.

The Company is classified as a ''Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining" company. [NAICS: 21223]

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the ordinary shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Australia Capitalization: Unlimited number of ordinary shares with no par value of which

109,349,450 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 0 Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HCH CUSIP Number: Q4681Z 102 Underwriter(s): iA Private Wealth Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. Greenshoe Option: The Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to

purchase an additional 2,445,000 Units to purchase 2,445,000

additional Units at C$1.55 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of

C$3,789,750. Underwriter's Warrants: C$1,952,673.45 cash compensation and 1,259,789 non-

transferable Compensation Options (subject to increase pursuant to

the over-allotment option), each Compensation Option is

exercisable to purchase one ordinary share at a price of C$1.85 per

share for a period of 36 months from the date of Closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 20, 2021.

Company Contact: Mr. Christian Easterday, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: First Floor, 768 Canning Highway Applecross, Perth, Western Australia 6153

Company Phone Number: +61 8 9315 9009

Company Website: http://www.hotchili.net.au

Company Email Address: [email protected]

___________________________________________

NEW MEDIA CAPITAL 2.0 INC. ("NEME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 20, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by British Columbia and Ontario securities commissions dated November 3, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on November 30, 2021, the Company will consolidate its capital on a two and one-half (2.5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'metals and minerals - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,181,134 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 89712R 20 1 (new)

__________________________

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY")

[formerly Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. ("WRY.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

NEX Company

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture and Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from WRY.H to WRY. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and silver ore mining' company (NAICS number 212220).

Capitalization Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 19,072,738

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and earn-in agreement dated August 23, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and non-arm's length party – US Copper Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 14 mineral claims comprising the Warren Property ("the Property"), a property located in Whiteside Township in the District of Cochrane, Timmons, Ontario.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing. Further in order to exercise its option, the Company has to: (i) complete not less than three diamond drilling holes of an aggregate of at least 450 feet on the property and complete a technical report on or before 6 months from the Agreement date, and (ii) issue an additional up to 2,300,000 common shares to the Vendor on or before 15 months from the Agreement date. Additionally, a 1.5% net smelter royalty on the Property will be assumed by the Company, on exercise of the option.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2021 and December 22, 2021.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 4,200,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.125 per common share Warrants: 4,200,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of one year Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Stephen Dunn Y 200,000 834669 Ontario Limited (Stephen Dunn) Y 200,000 1282803 Ontario Inc. Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 23, 2021 and December 22, 2021.

_______________________________________

21/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants to Concept Capital Management Ltd., in consideration of a loan in the amount of $200,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 6% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a one year term.

________________________________________

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to Stanely Fenwick, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $100,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 6% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a one year term.

________________________________________

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus warrants to Mezzo Consulting Services S.A, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $150,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 6% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a one year term.

________________________________________

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non- Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,727,273 shares Purchase Price: $0.11 per share Warrants: 22,727,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,727,273 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a three year period Number of Placees: 82 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Galen McNamara Y 809,091 Brandon Bonifacio Y 227,273 Adrian Rothwell Y 1,000,000 Rony Zimerman Y 45,455 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

4 placees P 1,325,909





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $6,006 cash and 171,300 finder's warrants,

Red Cloud Securities Inc. received 53,782 finder's warrants, Research Capital

Corporation received 141,818 finder's warrants, Haywood Securities Inc.

received $5,784 cash, Eventus Capital Corp. received $14,310 cash and Leede

Gable Jones received $247.50 cash. Each finder warrant is exercisable to

purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.165 for a three year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,418,611 flow-through shares

963,333 non flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.36 per flow-through share

$0.30 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 481,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 481,666 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Lorna MacGillivray Y 69,444 f/t Mark N. J. Ashcroft Y 37,500 f/t

70,000 non-f/t Germaine Coombs Y 69,444 f/t





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 60,000 non-f/t [1 placee]



Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities - $48,000.00

Pollitt & Co. Inc. - $1,080.00



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to a property option agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Highrock Resources Ltd. ("Highrock"), a non-arm's length party, whereby the Company will dispose of up to a 75% interest to Highrock in its Pathfinder Property (the "Property"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Highrock can earn a 51% interest in the Property by making a $5,000 cash payment and issuing 100,000 shares to the Company. Highrock can then earn the remaining 24% interest by making an additional cash payment of $10,000, issuing an additional 100,000 shares to the Company and incurring specified exploration expenditures. Director and officer of the Company Gary Musil is also a director and officer of Highrock.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cash $ Highrock Resources Ltd. (Gary Musil) Y Nil Nil

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2021 and November 26, 2021, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,641,429 shares Purchase Price: $0.28 per share Number of Placees: 5 placees

Finder's Fee:

$39,000 payable to Mine Equities Ltd

$87,500 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated December 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021 with an upsize to the Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,498,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.60 per share Warrants: 5,748,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,748,999 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 59 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Richard Osmond Y 8,334 Paul Jeffrey Johnston Y 8,500 Lexore Capital Corp.

(Patrick Elliot, David Elliot) Y 100,000 David Elliot Y 364,500 Globetrotters Resource Group Inc.

(Richard Osmond, Manuel Montoya, David

Elliot, Clinton Barr, Patrick Elliot) Y 750,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (6 placees) P 641,500





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc - $115,650.00 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp - $612.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2021 and November 25, 2021:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 20,003,669 Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per Flow-Through share Warrants: 10,001,836 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,001,836 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 4,525,002 Non-Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per Non-Flow-Through share Warrants: 2,262,502 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,262,502 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Killian Ruby Y 66,666 Lawrence Page Y 333,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 535,715

Finder's Fee:

$32,301 and 224,210 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$735 and 5,250 finder's warrants payable to Four Points Capital Partners LLC

$53,000 and 353,334 finder's warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc.

$1,050 and 7,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$28,000 and 186,667 finder's warrants payable to Marquest Asset Management Inc.

$60,000 and 400,000 finder's warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.



Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

$59,507 and 396,713 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Each Finder's Warrant payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 22, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_____________________________________

FAIRPLAY VENTURES INC. ("FPY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 21, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on December 22, 2021, commenced trading after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the public offering on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities after (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 22, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

_______________________________________

Forum Energy Metals Corp. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

|TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,846,200 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.26 per flow-through share Number of Placees: 2 placees Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. – $60,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,076,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.125 per share Warrants: 5,538,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,538,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Janice Urata Y 80,000 Richard Mark Y 200,000 Joel Matheson Y 40,000 Len Brownlie Y 40,000 Patrick Donnelly Y 16,000 Christopher Cherry Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

8 placees P 3,080,000













Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $750 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants,

Haywood Securities Inc. received $39,300 cash and 314,400 finder's warrants,

PI Financial Corp. received $6,000 cash and 48,000 finder's warrants, Echelon

Wealth Partners Inc. received $1,500 cash and 12,000 finder's warrants and

Accilent Capital Management Inc. received 151,200 shares and 151,200 finder's

warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at

an exercise price of $0.20 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 2, 2021 between Millennial NV LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Robert L. Foster and Jay C. Winrod (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 51% interest and title of the Ocelot Property. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, currently owns the remaining 49% interest in the Ocelot Property, increasing the Company's interest to 100%. In consideration for the purchase, the Company will pay to the Vendors each $50,000 USD and each an equivalent of $50,000 USD of common shares of the Company at $0.50 representing a 5-day VWAP and USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.2792 (each 127,920 common shares) ("Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance. The Company and Vendors have each agreed to enter into a NSR Royalty agreement, which grants the Vendors a 0.5% Net Return (as defined in the Agreement) royalty on the Property. The Company has the option to purchase the entire NSR from each Vendor for a purchase price of $750,000 USD.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 17, 2021.

_________________________________

NSGOLD CORPORATION ("NSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, Dec.23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­___________________________________________

NSGOLD CORPORATION ("NSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________

_________________________________

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021 and December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares CEYX Properties Ltd. Y 1,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________

RUPERT'S CROSSING CAPITAL INC. ("RUCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 35,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Marc Leduc Y 100,000 Adam Davidson Y 92,000 Phoenix Gold Fund Limited

(David Crichton Watt) Y 10,000,000 Douglas Meirelles Y 28,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

3 Placees P 5,200,000 Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $16,800 cash and 336,000 finder's warrants

and Politt & Co Inc received $77,340 cash and 1,546,800 finder's warrants.

Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of

$0.06 for a period of 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO – Information Circular, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 12, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated February 16 and 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

_____________________________

