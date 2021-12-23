21/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0025
Payable Date: February 1, 2022
Record Date: January 17, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: January 14, 2022
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per SV share: $0.02
Payable Date: January 14, 2022
Record Date: December 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021
________________________________________
HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated December 20, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on December 21, 2021, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in each of the provinces in Canada except Quebec. The ordinary shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were C$30,000,250. (19,355,000 Units at C$1.55 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and half of one Ordinary Share purchase warrant receipt (each whole warrant receipt a "Warrant Receipt"). Each full Warrant Receipt shall be convertible into one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") for no further consideration upon satisfaction of the Shareholder Approval Condition (as defined in the Prospectus). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Ordinary Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the date the Warrants are issued, at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Warrant Share.
The Company is classified as a ''Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining" company. [NAICS: 21223]
Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the ordinary shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Australia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of ordinary shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
0
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HCH
|
CUSIP Number:
|
Q4681Z 102
|
Underwriter(s):
|
iA Private Wealth Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc.
|
Greenshoe Option:
|
The Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to
|
Underwriter's Warrants:
|
C$1,952,673.45 cash compensation and 1,259,789 non-
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 20, 2021.
Company Contact: Mr. Christian Easterday, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: First Floor, 768 Canning Highway Applecross, Perth, Western Australia 6153
Company Phone Number: +61 8 9315 9009
Company Website: http://www.hotchili.net.au
Company Email Address: [email protected]
___________________________________________
NEW MEDIA CAPITAL 2.0 INC. ("NEME.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 20, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by British Columbia and Ontario securities commissions dated November 3, 2021 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on November 30, 2021, the Company will consolidate its capital on a two and one-half (2.5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'metals and minerals - mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow
|
nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TR (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
89712R 20 1 (new)
__________________________
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY")
[formerly Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. ("WRY.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
NEX Company
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture and Symbol Change
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from WRY.H to WRY. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and silver ore mining' company (NAICS number 212220).
|
Capitalization
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 19,072,738
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and earn-in agreement dated August 23, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and non-arm's length party – US Copper Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 14 mineral claims comprising the Warren Property ("the Property"), a property located in Whiteside Township in the District of Cochrane, Timmons, Ontario.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing. Further in order to exercise its option, the Company has to: (i) complete not less than three diamond drilling holes of an aggregate of at least 450 feet on the property and complete a technical report on or before 6 months from the Agreement date, and (ii) issue an additional up to 2,300,000 common shares to the Vendor on or before 15 months from the Agreement date. Additionally, a 1.5% net smelter royalty on the Property will be assumed by the Company, on exercise of the option.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2021 and December 22, 2021.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,200,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,200,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 per share for a period of one year
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Stephen Dunn
|
Y
|
200,000
|
834669 Ontario Limited (Stephen Dunn)
|
Y
|
200,000
|
1282803 Ontario Inc.
|
Y
|
100,000
Finder's Fee: None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 23, 2021 and December 22, 2021.
_______________________________________
21/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants to Concept Capital Management Ltd., in consideration of a loan in the amount of $200,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 6% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a one year term.
________________________________________
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to Stanely Fenwick, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $100,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 6% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a one year term.
________________________________________
A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus warrants to Mezzo Consulting Services S.A, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $150,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 6% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a one year term.
________________________________________
ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non- Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,727,273 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per share
|
Warrants:
|
22,727,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,727,273 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.165 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
82 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Galen McNamara
|
Y
|
809,091
|
Brandon Bonifacio
|
Y
|
227,273
|
Adrian Rothwell
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Rony Zimerman
|
Y
|
45,455
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,325,909
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $6,006 cash and 171,300 finder's warrants,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,418,611 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.36 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
481,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 481,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Lorna MacGillivray
|
Y
|
69,444 f/t
|
Mark N. J. Ashcroft
|
Y
|
37,500 f/t
|
Germaine Coombs
|
Y
|
69,444 f/t
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
60,000 non-f/t
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Laurentian Bank Securities - $48,000.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________________
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to a property option agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Highrock Resources Ltd. ("Highrock"), a non-arm's length party, whereby the Company will dispose of up to a 75% interest to Highrock in its Pathfinder Property (the "Property"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Highrock can earn a 51% interest in the Property by making a $5,000 cash payment and issuing 100,000 shares to the Company. Highrock can then earn the remaining 24% interest by making an additional cash payment of $10,000, issuing an additional 100,000 shares to the Company and incurring specified exploration expenditures. Director and officer of the Company Gary Musil is also a director and officer of Highrock.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Cash $
|
Highrock Resources Ltd. (Gary Musil)
|
Y
|
Nil
|
Nil
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2021 and November 26, 2021, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,641,429 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Finder's Fee:
$39,000 payable to Mine Equities Ltd
$87,500 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated December 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021 with an upsize to the Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,498,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,748,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,748,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.85 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
59 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Richard Osmond
|
Y
|
8,334
|
Paul Jeffrey Johnston
|
Y
|
8,500
|
Lexore Capital Corp.
|
Y
|
100,000
|
David Elliot
|
Y
|
364,500
|
Globetrotters Resource Group Inc.
|
Y
|
750,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (6 placees)
|
P
|
641,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc - $115,650.00 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
______________________________
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2021 and November 25, 2021:
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,003,669 Flow-Through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
10,001,836 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,001,836 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,525,002 Non-Flow-Through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per Non-Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,262,502 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,262,502 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Killian Ruby
|
Y
|
66,666
|
Lawrence Page
|
Y
|
333,334
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
535,715
Finder's Fee:
$32,301 and 224,210 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$735 and 5,250 finder's warrants payable to Four Points Capital Partners LLC
$53,000 and 353,334 finder's warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc.
$1,050 and 7,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
$28,000 and 186,667 finder's warrants payable to Marquest Asset Management Inc.
$60,000 and 400,000 finder's warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.
$59,507 and 396,713 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Each Finder's Warrant payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 22, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_____________________________________
FAIRPLAY VENTURES INC. ("FPY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 21, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on December 22, 2021, commenced trading after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the public offering on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities after (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 22, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
_______________________________________
Forum Energy Metals Corp. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
|TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,846,200 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.26 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Accilent Capital Management Inc. – $60,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,076,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,538,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,538,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Janice Urata
|
Y
|
80,000
|
Richard Mark
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Joel Matheson
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Len Brownlie
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Patrick Donnelly
|
Y
|
16,000
|
Christopher Cherry
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
3,080,000
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $750 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_____________________________
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 2, 2021 between Millennial NV LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Robert L. Foster and Jay C. Winrod (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 51% interest and title of the Ocelot Property. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, currently owns the remaining 49% interest in the Ocelot Property, increasing the Company's interest to 100%. In consideration for the purchase, the Company will pay to the Vendors each $50,000 USD and each an equivalent of $50,000 USD of common shares of the Company at $0.50 representing a 5-day VWAP and USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.2792 (each 127,920 common shares) ("Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance. The Company and Vendors have each agreed to enter into a NSR Royalty agreement, which grants the Vendors a 0.5% Net Return (as defined in the Agreement) royalty on the Property. The Company has the option to purchase the entire NSR from each Vendor for a purchase price of $750,000 USD.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finders' Fees:
|
None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 17, 2021.
_________________________________
NSGOLD CORPORATION ("NSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, Dec.23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
___________________________________________
NSGOLD CORPORATION ("NSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________
_________________________________
PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021 and December 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
CEYX Properties Ltd.
|
Y
|
1,500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_________________________________
RUPERT'S CROSSING CAPITAL INC. ("RUCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
35,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Marc Leduc
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Adam Davidson
|
Y
|
92,000
|
Phoenix Gold Fund Limited
|
Y
|
10,000,000
|
Douglas Meirelles
|
Y
|
28,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
5,200,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. received $16,800 cash and 336,000 finder's warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: RTO – Information Circular, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 12, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSXV bulletin dated February 16 and 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.
_____________________________
