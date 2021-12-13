21/12/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 7, 2021, NowVertical Group Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Prospectus dated December 7, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 9,473,700 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.95 per Unit (the "Offering"), excluding the underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the Offering will occur on December 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $10,350,018 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that will be exercised in full).

Offering: 10,894,756 Units. Each Unit will consist of one Class A subordinate

voting share (the "Subordinate Voting Share") and one-half of one

subordinate voting share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant

being exercisable into one Subordinate Voting Share at an exercise

price of $1.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing

date of the Offering. Offering Price: $0.95 per Unit. Underwriter(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $724,501 in cash and 762,632 non-transferrable broker

warrants. Each broker warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Unit

at an exercise price of $0.95 for a period of 24 months following the

closing date of the Offering.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the subordinate voting share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, subject to the confirmation of closing. The Company is classified as a "Data Processing Services" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: up to 5,828,694 subordinate voting share purchase

warrants created and authorized, of which 5,447,378

will be issued and outstanding Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NOW.WT CUSIP Number: 67013H114

These warrants will be issued under a warrant indenture to be executed on December 15, 2021, pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated December 7, 2021. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Subordinate Voting Share of the Company at a price of $1.25 until December 15, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated December 7, 2021, and news releases dated November 10, 2021 and November 11, 2021. The Company will issue a press release on closing.

______________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO.H")

[formerly OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of December 15, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OTSO to OTSO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued December 3, 2021, trading will remain halted pending clarification of Company Affairs.

_____________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SMRV")

[formerly SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated November 23, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 15, 2021, the common shares of Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

24,674,794 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SMRV New CUSIP Number: 83268K207 New

________________________________________

21/12/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 10, 2021, the terms of the Agents Warrants issuable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. should be as follows:

Agents' Warrants: 1,440,000 non-transferable warrants are exercisable into units (each comprised

of one common share and one-half of one warrant) at $1.00 per unit for a 24-

month period. The units have the same terms and conditions as the units sold

under the Offering.

________________________________________

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:24 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,180,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2019 (amended to December 29, 2021) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,180,000 flow-through common shares with 2,180,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 5, 2018.

__________________________________________

ARGENTINA LITHIUM AND ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021 and November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,260,337 shares Purchase Price: $0.45 per share Warrants: 13,260,337 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,260,337 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 96 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Marie Constance Norman Y 25,000 Nikolaos Cacos Y 225,000 Joseph Grosso Y 222,220 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 228,000 [4 placees]



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $11,025.00 and 24,500 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $12,285.00 and 27,300 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $54,778.50 and 121,730 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. Frank Hoegel - $13,895.22 and 30,878 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. Haywood Securities Inc. - $11,655.00 and 25,900 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. CM-Equity AG (Michael Kott) - $10,048.50 and 22,330 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. Amandla SA (Jorge Nunez) - $126,960.75 and 282,135 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. David Skarica - $1,610.00 and 3,578 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period. Hugo Fabian Valenti - $11,592.00 and 25,760 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 10, 2021, November 26, 201 and December 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,216,000 flow-through "B" shares

1,920,000 flow-through "A" shares

12,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $1.42 per flow-through "B" share

$1.25 per flow-through "A" share

$1.00 per share Warrants: 16,068,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,068,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.55 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 77 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 502,667 F/T B [1 placee]

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $845,601.12 and 674,856 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a two year period. Sprott Capital Partners LP - $845,601.12 and 674,856 Compensation Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a two year period. Cormark Securities Inc. - $483,200.64 and 385,632 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a two year period. Clarus Securities Inc. - $241,600.32 and 192,816 Compensation Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 10, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 740,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 17, 2020 to December 16, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. (Nev Cheema)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,075,547 bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.095 with an expiry date of November 13, 2022 to the following Insider in consideration of the extension of a US$294,655.20 loan extension. The loan matures on November 13, 2022, and bears interest at 8% per annum.



Warrants E.L. II Properties Trust

(Robert C. Kopple as the Trustee) 4,075,547

For additional details please see the Company's news releases dated November 10, 2021 and December 13, 2021.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5 and November 16, 2021:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 8,961,539 shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per share Warrants: 4,480,769 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,480,769 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per share until May 25, 2023

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per share until May 25, 2023 Number of Placees: 67 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Fletcher Morgan Y 150,000 Tim Thiessen Y 164,961 Finder's Fee: $9,000 and 69,231 finder's warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. $10,680 and 98,077 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,100 and 21,000 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $21,990 and 183,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $6,330 and 57,000 finder's warrants payable to iA Private Wealth $10,860 and 89,077 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 until May 25, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on November 29, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 29, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,163,782 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 15, 2021 to December 14, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2021.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021 between the Company and AGORA Internet Relations Corp. for advertising services. Consideration is $75,000 plus HST that will be payable in common shares in five quarterly payments upon completion of the services provided.

Pursuant to the initial services provided to the Company, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 169,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.10.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated November 29, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:12 p.m. PST, Dec. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec.09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to settle total outstanding indebtedness of $54,643.17 to an arm's length creditor through the issuance of 360,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and a cash payment of $15,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,634,597 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.175 per share Warrants: 4,817,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,817,298 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period, on or before December 6, 2023 Number of Shares: 6,256,884 charitable flow though shares Purchase Price: $0.21 per share Warrants: 3,128,442 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,128,442 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period, on or before December 6, 2023 Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Y 1,750,000 (Robert Cohen)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,312,598 5 placees



Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $196,490 cash and 1,056,404 finder's

warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $1,750 cash. Each finder's warrant

is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.175, at any time

on or before December 6, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 flow-through shares and

5,600,000 non flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 10,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,600,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive agreement ("Agreement") dated December 6, 2021 between the Company and Minex, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has purchased the option to acquire the Vendor's interest in the Black Horse Property (the "Property") located in White Pine County, Nevada. The total consideration to the Vendor will be as follows:

US$1.5 million ("Initial Payment") will be satisfied by providing US$1.0 million in cash payments and 1,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company; An additional US$10 million in cash payments ("First Payment") will be paid out within 18 months after the Initial Payment; and An additional US$10 million in cash payments ("Second Payment") will be paid out within 12 months after the First Payment, which upon completion, will result in the initial 50% interest in the Property to be transferred and assigned to the Company.

The remaining 50% interest in the Property will be assigned to the Company once final material permits on the Property have been received. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company will obtain a right of first refusal on any assignment or transfer of interest on the Property by the Vendor. Upon the Company acquiring 100% of the right, title and interest in the Property, the Vendor will retain the following production royalties:

US$50 for every ounce of gold production for the first 400,000 ounces of gold production from the Property;

for every ounce of gold production for the first 400,000 ounces of gold production from the Property; 2% NSR for any gold production after the first 400,000 ounces of gold production from the Property; and

2% NSR for any silver production from the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the news releases dated October 14, 2021, December 6, 2021 and December 13, 2021.

________________________________________

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XYBION DIGITAL INC ("XYBN")

[formerly GRAVITAS ONE CAPITAL CORP ("GONE.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol – Correction, Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated November 16, 2021, Xybion Digital Inc ("Xybion") closed a brokered private placement on August 6, 2021 in Xybion BC Finco Ltd ("Finco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xybion. The private placement was for 696,404 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a purchase price of $3.20 per subscription receipt (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $2,228,492.80.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, each subscription receipt was exchanged into a Xybion Unit, with each Xybion Unit consisting of one subordinate voting share ("SVS") and one–half of one warrant (a "Xybion Warrant"). Each Xybion Warrant is exercisable to purchase one SVS at a price of $3.85 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The private placement was completed with Stifel GMP, as sole bookrunner (the "Sole Bookrunner"), Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Gravitas Securities Inc. (together with the Sole Bookrunner, the "Agents"). The Agents received a cash commission of $132,101.80, of which $66,050.90 was paid upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction. The Agents also received 41,255 compensation options ("Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one SVS at $3.20 for a period of 24 months following the completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

The remainder of the bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 12:18 p.m. PST, Dec.10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

