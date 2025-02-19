"Our customers expect constant advancement and improvements every year, even more than any other powersports product," said Pascal Vincent, Director Global Product Strategy, Snowmobiles. "It's recognizing and embracing the passion of the customer mindset that drives Ski-Doo to keep pushing further with new ideas and reinventing products, like you see with the 32-inch ski stance on the Summit X with Expert package and the redesign of the Expedition."

While the Ski-Doo Expedition models already led the wide-track crossover segment, the newest iteration increases the gap significantly. It moves onto the REV Gen5 platform that brings the newest technologies and up-to-the-minute styling in addition to increasing both comfort and performance. Versatility and functionality are key for riders and the Expedition delivers thanks in part to the new uMotion rear suspension for great on and off-trail performance. This new suspension also brings unexpected levels of comfort and capability. Versatility attributes are extended with the Multi LinQ Plate to access the complete LinQ accessory ecosystem, and the redesigned Cargo Box that lets owners quickly and easily adapt their snowmobile to their needs day in and day out. Buyers in this segment now have access to one of the most complete and competent snowmobiles, plus a luxury look and feel!

In the deep snow world, Ski-Doo models continue to offer mountain riders targeted choices as the 2026 models evolve and push concepts further. With lighter weight and a new industry leading 32-inch ski stance on the forward-thinking Summit X with Expert package, it's clear product development doesn't rest at BRP. Redesigned chassis components including shorter tunnels and heat exchangers contribute to wet weight reductions on all Freeride and Summit packages of up to 14 pounds for specific configurations - with each change targeted to meet the intended riders' needs. The Summit X features the most weight loss with the highest number of lightweight components for increased agility and playfulness that targets the largest cross section of deep snow riders.

The constant improvement continues across the lineup as spring only available Renegade models get their own version of the RAS RX front suspension for increased cornering prowess and stability. Backcountry buyers now have a choice of narrow RAS X or wide RAS RX front suspensions in most models, with the X-RS, X and Adrenaline packages also featuring the Pilot RX skis for the wide option.

To cap off the 2026 lineup, all Sport and Neo models will move to the REV Gen5 platform – delivering one of the finest riding experiences at the most affordable prices. Refined performance with ease of use and low levels of sound and vibration make for all day enjoyment. The most current styling that includes LED lighting for improved nighttime vision with top-of-the-line fit and finish brings a sense of pride and sophistication to owners. This speaks to the brand's commitment to make winter experiences the best they can be for all riders.

On the connected riding experience, the Group Ride capability, available in North America, takes a step further in its development. It is now added to the built-in GPS on snowmobiles equipped with the 10.25-inch touchscreen display and can be used with or without a phone or network connection to see other riders in your group. In addition to the intuitive Group Ride function, riders can see topographic maps and snowmobile trails,* view their position with compass orientation, record the current trip, show or hide previous rides and experience enhanced Vibe system communications. Those choosing to connect with the BRP GO! application can access a richer experience with constant improvements being added. The 10.25-inch display is available across Ski-Doo's most popular segments and models so everyone can enjoy 2026 enhancements.

For complete details on all the 2026 Ski-Doo news and models visit www.ski-doo.com.

*In supported regions

