MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - As 2025 draws to a close, the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction is reporting very positive results from the modernization of Quebec's deposit-return system. Public engagement around the deposit-return system continues to grow, while the network maintains strong expansion momentum across the province.

Citizen participation at the heart of success

Since the start of the deposit-return system's modernization, citizens have returned over 580 million containers at Consignaction and Consignaction+ return locations. On March 1, 2024, the deposit system was expanded to include plastic beverage containers ranging from 100 mL to 2 L, which marked a major turning point, giving new momentum to an already well-established culture of civic engagement.

"More than half a billion containers returned to our locations represents the sum of simple actions repeated daily by citizens who have incorporated the modernized deposit system into their habits," said Normand Bisson, President and Chief Executive Officer of QBCRA/Consignaction. "This collective mobilization takes place on a daily basis thanks to our team's rigorous work and our partners' commitment."

This momentum is also reflected in the growing adoption of the network's digital tools. The Consignaction mobile application now has more than 215,000 active users. The app allows citizens to receive refunds electronically, track their returns, and use services such as express return, all of which provide a smoother and more user-friendly return experience.

A modernized network that continues to grow

The opening of new return locations has accelerated in recent weeks, with several recent inaugurations, notably in Montérégie, Estrie, Mauricie, and Chaudière-Appalaches. More than 240 modernized sites, including 121 Consignaction and Consignaction+ return locations, are currently operating across Quebec, with many additional openings planned in the coming months.

This growth is supported by key structural levers, including a $207M financing agreement recently concluded with strong financial partners. Led by Desjardins, with the support of BMO, RBC, TD Bank Group, and Investissement Québec, this agreement will facilitate the opening of new return locations, on-the-ground operations, and the ongoing integration of cutting-edge technologies, benefiting citizens throughout Quebec.

As 2026 approaches, the modernized deposit-return system is becoming an increasingly ingrained reflex across the province. Driven by citizen participation and a constantly expanding network, the system continues to gain in efficiency and local presence.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, Consignaction programs have been promoting recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca.

