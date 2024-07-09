All-new CX-50 Hybrid bolsters Mazda's electrified line-up in Canada

Mazda CX-50 Hybrid returns an estimated 6.2 L/100km combined, allowing drivers to go further

All CX-50 models receive enhancements to Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE safety features and driver assistance technology

CX-50 has a starting MSRP of $39,950 , CX-50 Hybrid models start at $42,950

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announces pricing for the 2025 Mazda CX-50. This dependable compact SUV is purpose built for the active lifestyles of our customers.

2025 is an exciting year for CX-50 with the introduction of CX-50 Hybrid, which broadens the compact SUV's appeal to a wider audience in the compact SUV (C-SUV) segment by combining Mazda's design and driving dynamics with greater fuel efficiency and the ability to go further and engage with outdoor activities.

Electrification comes in different forms, and Mazda offers a variety of choices to best suit customer needs. Returning an estimated 6.2 litres per 100 kilometres (L/100km) combined, CX-50 Hybrid offers significantly improved driving range compared to the standard CX-50 2.5L models based on the combined fuel economy rating from NRCan.

The 2025 CX-50 is available in eight packages across three capable, confidence-inspiring powertrain choices with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), allowing customers to find the right CX-50 model for them, and for the adventures that lie ahead.

CX-50 GS-L

CX-50 GS-L models are powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with cylinder deactivation and i-stop, producing 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque on regular 87-octane fuel. This engine is paired to a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission.

The CX-50 GS-L comes standard with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive and Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive, with Sport and Off-Road modes. Drive modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive control and will help the SUV perform naturally and confidently in a wide variety of driving conditions, or while towing up to 907 kg (2,000 lb) when equipped with Mazda genuine towing accessories.

New for 2025, all CX-50 models now benefit from the inclusion of Alexa Built-in, allowing the driver to make certain hands-free, voice commands for prompts like changing the temperature, or radio station, to controlling their smart home devices while in the vehicle. The CX-50 GS-L serves as an impressive entry point to the CX-50 line-up, offering a wide array of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. This includes a 10.25-inch full-colour center display with HD Radio™ and four USB-C ports, 8-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration with touchscreen functionality, Mazda Connect™ infotainment system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry with push-button start, a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear passenger vents, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, leatherette seating, heated steering wheel, LED interior lighting, among many other standard features.

Moving to the exterior of the CX-50, standard features include unique 17-inch Black Metallic alloy wheels, tinted privacy glass, LED headlights, rear roof spoiler, roof rails, black power side-view mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and dual exhaust outlets, High Beam Control, and rain-sensing wipers.

As with any Mazda vehicle, safety is a priority for the CX-50, whether on the road or venturing out into nature. For 2025, Mazda has enhanced the standard driver assistance and vehicle safety technology in CX-50 with the inclusion of vehicle exit warning and an improved version of Smart Brake Support that includes provisions for nighttime pedestrian detection and head-on collision mitigation. Additional standard active and passive safety features carryover to all CX-50 packages and include Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

CX-50 also receives two new features for Mazda to help in emergency situations, called Private eCall and Stolen Vehicle Assistance. Private eCall is a connected vehicle feature that initiates a call to connect vehicle occupants to an emergency call centre when emergency services are required. Calls can also be initiated with a button inside the vehicle. Stolen Vehicle Assistance is also available in the MyMazda app and can help authorities track and retrieve the vehicle in the event of vehicle theft.

The CX-50 GS-L provides customers an additional level of convenience features by offering heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, power rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment, ten-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support, heated front seats, and a power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close feature. For 2025, the CX-50 GS-L also sees the inclusion of wireless phone charging, bringing the technology into CX-50 at a more accessible price point.

CX-50 GT

Building upon the GS-L trim, the CX-50 GT distinguishes itself visually by offering 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with machine-cut black metallic accent and automatic power folding side-view mirrors. Inside the CX-50 cabin, the GT provides the addition of ventilated front seats, a six-way power adjustable front passenger seat, black leather seating with premium camel stitching trim inserts, two-position driver seat memory, and a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror with HomeLink®. Driver and passengers will enjoy a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint® 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot® 2 Noise Compensation Technology, along with SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription.

Additional safety and security features include a head-up Active Driving Display projected on the windshield with Traffic Sign Recognition, Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, a 360° view monitor with a new See-Through View function, front and rear parking sensors and Emergency Lane Keeping – Blind Spot Assist technology. Further enhancements include a new Front Cross Traffic Alert as well as rear Smart Brake Support, and enhancements to Smart Brake Support, which now includes Turn-Across Traffic and Front Crossing detection, as well as Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) technology. CTS is Mazda's most advanced form of active driving assistance, providing highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control for confident, hands-on driving.

CX-50 HYBRID MODELS

CX-50 Hybrid models are distinguished from other CX-50 models with subtle styling cues, inside and out, including unique wheel designs, a different lower front bumper design, and the availability of a new Garnet Red leather interior option.

The CX-50 Hybrid platform has been designed around the Toyota Hybrid System (THS), a powertrain package that is comprised of a 2.5L naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, hybrid EV battery, three electric motors, electronically-controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT), and standard electric AWD (eAWD). This powertrain combination produces 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque on regular 87-octane fuel. CX-50 Hybrid has an estimated combined fuel economy rating of 6.2 litres per 100 kilometres, which is over 40% improved compared to the CX-50 2.5L.

Mazda engineers have calibrated even the finest details of the hybrid powertrain, such as the accelerator pedal response to offer the connected, responsive driving dynamics that CX-50 is known for. Additionally, the availability of tuned drive modes, such as Power or Trail, allow drivers to tailor their experience behind the wheel to match the situation at hand. Enough for hauling a pair of most kinds of jet skis or other smaller weekend toys, towing capacity is rated at 680 kg (1,500 lbs) on all Hybrid trims when equipped with Mazda genuine towing accessories.

With incredible chassis rigidity, deft steering and handling, and a keen emphasis on noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) attenuation, the CX-50 Hybrid offers a refined, smooth drive with great dynamics in the compact SUV hybrid segment.

Like other CX-50 models, CX-50 Hybrid places great emphasis on supporting the active lifestyles of the driver. To that end, the cargo area has been optimized around the placement of the hybrid battery in the rear section of the floor, maximizing available storage volume and the ability to fit large objects, like bicycles, inside. Combined with the generous list of available Mazda genuine accessories, CX-50 Hybrid can be the catalyst to going further and doing more.

Likewise, interior comfort is a strong focus on CX-50 Hybrid, with high quality materials, invigorating design, supportive seating front and rear, and a robust suite of features that customers will appreciate on both the everyday drive and during road trips and other excursions.

CX-50 Hybrid GS-L

Kicking things off is the CX-50 Hybrid GS-L model, which is similarly equipped to the 2.5L GS-L, and features a robust list of equipment, including unique 17-inch Hybrid wheels finished in black, 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless CarPlay® and Android Auto® connectivity, an 8-speaker audio system, four USB-C ports, wireless phone charging, Alexa Built-in integration, power rear liftgate, and a one-touch power sliding panoramic moonroof, amongst many other niceties.

CX-50 Hybrid Kuro

Building off the CX-50 Hybrid GS-L, the Hybrid Kuro model features unique design upgrades, like black roof rails and black exhaust pipes, as well as other black exterior accents.

Additional design and convenience upgrades occur inside, where CX-50 Hybrid Kuro Edition offers leather seating available in black or a Garnet Red colour that is unique to Hybrid models. From there, features found on other CX-50 GT models can be found inside CX-50 Hybrid, including a 6-way power passenger seat and 2-position memory setting for the 10-way power driver seat.

CX-50 Hybrid GT

The range topping Hybrid model, the CX-50 Hybrid GT, incorporates unique 19-inch Hybrid wheels in a split black and machine polished finish that feature an aerodynamic turbine-inspired design, bright roof rails and exhaust pipes, automatic power-folding side mirrors, an auto-dimming rear view mirror with HomeLink®, black metal painted interior trim inserts with available camel stitching on the black interior, ventilated front seats and a full-color Active Driving Display that is projected onto the windshield.

CX-50 GT Turbo

Standard on all GT Turbo models is Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel. This engine is mated to a responsive Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode through the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for a more engaging drive.

CX-50 GT Turbo also come standard with the i-Activ AWD system with Mi-Drive with Sport and Off-road modes, and adds a Towing mode exclusive to the Turbo. Towing capacity is rated at 1,588 kg (3,500 lbs) for GT Turbo models when equipped with Mazda genuine towing accessories.

CX-50 GT Turbo models can be denoted by their unique Turbo badging, larger exhaust pipes, and silver accents on the front and rear lower bumper.

CX-50 Meridian Edition

Paired with the 2.5L Turbo, the CX-50 Meridian Edition offers a higher level of all-terrain performance and styling, emphasizing CX-50's adventurous spirit by offering exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, side rocker garnish, distinctive hood graphics, and a host of available outdoor-specific accessories to allow customers to take CX-50 confidently and conveniently into the wild.

The Meridian Edition is not without creature comforts. Inside, like the GT trim, drivers will enjoy powered side mirrors with memory adjust, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and Mazda Online Navigation which offers expanded route guidance with select off-road trail mapping, and the ability to do over-the-air (OTA) updates1.

_____________________________ 1 Mazda Online Navigation System requires Mazda Connected Services to perform over-the-air software updates. Mazda Connected Services is provided during a 2-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. Use of MyMazda App and compatible phone are required. Connected services require cellular or Wi-Fi service. Data fees may apply. Never drive while distracted or while using a hand-held device. If factory-equipped or dealer-installed with Mazda Online Navigation, the accessory SD card must be replaced after three years to continue to receive over-the-air software updates. Please see your Connected Service Owner's Manual for important feature details and related privacy information.

CX-50 Meridian Edition Apex Package

For the ultimate in adventure-seeking expression, the CX-50 Meridian Edition Apex Package includes roof-mounted black crossbars, a roof platform ready to transport extra gear, and front and rear splash guards.

CX-50 models will begin arriving in Mazda retailers across Canada next month, with CX-50 Hybrid models arriving in late 2024. For more information on the Mazda CX-50, please visit MazdaCanada.ca.

STARTING MSRP2 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-50 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-50 GS-L $39,950 CX-50 GT $45,350 CX-50 Hybrid GS-L $42,950 CX-50 Hybrid Kuro $44,850 CX-50 Hybrid GT $48,350 CX-50 GT Turbo $47,850 CX-50 Meridian Edition $50,350 CX-50 Meridian Edition Apex Package $51,750

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Zircon Sand Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Wind Chill Pearl $300 Ash Ochre Leatherette interior (available with select exterior colours only) $250 Terracotta Leather interior (available with select exterior colours only) $250

____________________________ 2 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

