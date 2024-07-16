2025 Mazda CX-5: Pricing and Packaging Mazda's perennial best-seller offers more value for 2025

Additional standard and available technology bring more desirable features to popular models

2025 CX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $32,550 and will arrive at dealerships later this summer

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. announces pricing and packaging for the 2025 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in Canada. Offering an excellent blend of refined styling, astute driving dynamics, and a serene cabin, there are many reasons customers continue to choose CX-5. For 2025, the CX-5 receives several updates with an emphasis on enhancing customer value, and as with all of Mazda's SUVs, 2025 CX-5 models will include standard all-wheel drive when they arrive in dealerships nationwide this summer.

CX-5 GX

CX-5 GX models feature Mazda's efficient Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which delivers 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. All CX-5 models are paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode Supporting that is G-Vectoring Control Plus, with the vehicle continuously monitoring weight distribution and shifting power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers with near instant power delivery. Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) is standard, and features Normal, Off-Road, and Sport Modes. This enables drivers to select the most appropriate drive mode with a simple switch, offering greater control over the driving experience in a wide variety of conditions.

The CX-5 continues to be well-appointed at the standard level to help ensure the driver and its occupants have a driving experience that exceeds their expectations. Every CX-5 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for the first two years, providing the ability for the driver to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app 2. The 10.25" full-colour center display features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with wired Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ that feature touchscreen functionality. A four-speaker sound system is standard. Other standard features include cloth seating, heated front seats, push button start, steering wheel-mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, a seven-inch LCD multi-information meter display, dual front USB-C inputs up front, air conditioning with manual climate controls, and rear privacy glass.

Further call-out standard exterior features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, 17-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

As is the case with all Mazda SUVs, CX-5 features a robust suite of i-Activsense safety and driver assistance features as standard, including eight airbags, Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Smart Brake Support Front.

___________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices. 2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a two-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features.

CX-5 GS

Building on the standard GX model, the CX-5 GS adds a variety of exterior upgrades including auto-leveling headlights, power rear liftgate, front wiper de-icer, and gloss black front grille.

From there, most of the upgrades can be found inside with features like a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 6-way manually adjustable passenger front seat, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic dual zone climate control, black leatherette seating, rear occupant air-conditioning vents, a rear seat center armrest with integrated storage, cupholders, and two additional USB-A charging ports, and remote fold down rear seat release in the rear of the vehicle.

CX-5 GS COMFORT PACKAGE

The CX-5 GS Comfort Package adds a power sliding glass moonroof, as well as 19-inch silver alloy wheels with machined spokes and dark painted pockets. Wireless phone charging (Qi), wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, reversible trunk board, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry are also added to this package.

CX-5 KURO

The 2025 CX-5 Kuro continues to offer exclusive styling with Jet Black Mica, Polymetal Grey Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, or Rhodium White Metallic exterior paint colour and an interior option between black leather with red stitching or Garnet Red leather interior. The driver's seat now features two-position memory settings and power lumbar support, while both driver and passenger seats have power adjustability in 10-way and 6-way, respectively. Kuro models also features black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching gloss black side mirrors, lower bumpers, rocker moldings, wheel arches, and front Signature wing. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter has red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

The Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine adds cylinder deactivation and i-stop technology, capable of returning excellent fuel efficiency of 9.1 L/100km city, 7.7 L/100km highway, and 8.5 L/100km combined. Power is updated to 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque.

CX-5 GT

The CX-5 GT trim adds silver metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, an Adaptive Front-lighting System, power folding and heated side mirrors, and body-coloured lower bumpers, rocker moldings and fender trim.

For 2025, GT models now feature Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) technology. CTS is Mazda's most advanced form of active driving assistance, providing highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control for confident, hands-on driving. Additionally, interior niceties include a full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Navigation System with off-road navigation, black or available Pure White leather seats with grey stitching accents, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, two rear seat USB Type C ports, SiriusXM® satellite radio with 3-month trial subscription, and Bose Premium Audio with 10 speakers and Centerpoint and AudioPilot technology. Owners can also benefit from the complementary three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, and fuel prices, which are all very useful features in the city.

CX-5 SPORT DESIGN

CX-5 Sport Design models provide performance-minded customers with a powerful, sporty crossover option. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivers 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel. On regular, 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, enough to put a smile on any enthusiast's face. Paddle shifters are also included with the turbo engine upgrade for the enthusiast driver.

The CX-5 Sport Design features black contrasting finishes on the lower fascia, rocker moldings, wheel arches, mirror caps, rear wing, and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. Interior amenities include black trim on the instrument cluster and door trims, black headliner, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and leather-wrapped gear selector all with contrasting red stitch, and full LED interior lighting.

CX-5 SUNA EDITION

The CX-5 Suna Edition models share black styling elements with the sporty Kuro model, both offering a sense of sportiness blended with upscale styling. The Suna Edition features gloss black exterior flourishes, such as black metallic aluminum alloy wheels, side mirrors, and front grille. Suna Edition models stand out with a unique colour scheme and are complimented with Zircon Sand Metallic exterior paint colour and an interior that features a blend of materials and colours, such as terracotta upholstery with black suede inserts, combined with terracotta stitching and gunmetal accents to give these models a timeless feel that still appeals to the modern world. Suna Edition models also feature the effortless power of the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine.

CX-5 SIGNATURE

At the top of the trim mix, the CX-5 Signature perfectly blends premium style and sporty performance with gunmetal finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, aluminum silver-finished front and rear bumper trim, along with a gunmetal front grille.

The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Cocoa Nappa leather and genuine Abachi woodgrain, which is highlighted by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. A frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® further accentuates the high-end feeling of the interior.

Finally, this model is fully equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which add Smart City Brake Support Rear, and Driver Attention Alert and other peace-of-mind features such as a 360-view monitor along with front and rear parking sensors for easier parking in tricky situations.

MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP3 CX-5 GX $32,550 CX-5 GS $36,400 CX-5 GS Comfort Package $38,500 CX-5 Kuro $40,100 CX-5 GT $41,450 CX-5 Sport Design $44,200 CX-5 Suna Edition $44,500 CX-5 Signature $45,200

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Black Leather interior with Red

Stitching (Kuro model only) $250 Pure White Leather interior (GT

model only) $250

___________________________________ 3 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

