2025 JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD Now Open

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that the 2025 JUNO Awards Submissions Presented by TD are now open. Submissions will be accepted at junosubmissions.ca until November 7, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

To be considered for nomination for the 2025 JUNO Awards, national music release dates must fall between the eligibility period of September 1, 2023 - November 1, 2024.

KEY SUBMISSION DATES FOR JUNO AWARDS SUBMISSIONS PRESENTED BY TD:

October 15, 2024 – Submissions open

– Submissions open October 22, 2024 - Early-bird submission deadline

- Early-bird submission deadline November 7, 2024 - Final deadline

All dates subject to change.

NEW THIS YEAR

To be eligible to submit all music must be available on at least one Digital Service Provider (DSP) with the exception of Album Artwork of the Year.

with the exception of Album Artwork of the Year. All consumption categories will include data from September 1, 2023 - November 29, 2024 towards the artist's tabulation that determines the Nominees

towards the artist's tabulation that determines the Nominees Two new categories have been added for 2025: Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer) Presented by SOCAN and South Asian Music Recording of the Year

and Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Group of the Year to become Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters celebrating 10 Nominees in the category.

celebrating 10 Nominees in the category. For all category-specific eligibility click here

For specific JUNO Award category criteria, please visit Criteria by Category . For a complete list of JUNO Awards categories, eligibility rules, and voting criteria, visit www.junoawards.ca/submissions .

2025 JUNO JUDGES

2025 JUNO Judge applications for the 54th Annual JUNO Awards are now open.

Apply to become a JUNO Awards Judge here before November 7, 2024.

JUNOFEST PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC

For two jam-packed nights, JUNOfest Presented by CBC Music will showcase artists of all genres, from across the country. Featuring over 50 artists across the city, performing for fans, media and the music industry, JUNOfest will light up Vancouver, British Columbia starting March 29, 2025.

Are you interested in performing at JUNOfest? Applications are open to solo artists and/or full bands, apply today .

For complete details on JUNO Judges and JUNOfest, visit junoawards.ca/mediareleases for the detailed news release.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

