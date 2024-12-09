2024 Year in review for the Northern Ontario Region: CBSA seizes 253 weapons and firearms and makes 745 drug seizures

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we are proud to report on the Canada Border Services Agency's enforcement and operational activities in the Northern Ontario Region (NOR) from January 1 to October 31, 2024.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is Canada's first line of defence at 1,200 ports of entry across the country. Day in and day out, approximately 8,500 frontline employees play a crucial role protecting our communities by preventing illegal goods and inadmissible people from entering Canada and by securing North America as a whole.

Across the country, hundreds of CBSA criminal investigators, inland immigration investigators, hearings officers and intelligence officers work to support and enforce compliance with Canada's border laws and take action against those in violation. Abroad, approximately 60 CBSA employees in 35 countries help manage the border internationally. And, by the end of 2024, we will have welcomed over 500 new officer trainees and 18 new detector dog teams who join the ranks of our dedicated employees helping keep our border safe.

Partnership and information-sharing are vital to border security because organized crime is an international problem, with networks operating across many countries. CBSA and other law enforcement agencies operate in a global context to successfully curb crime and keep borders safe. Together, we stop dangerous people, firearms, weapons and drugs from entering and hurting our communities, while ensuring the flow of millions of travellers and billions of dollars in international trade.

The NOR includes Eastern and Northern Ontario and Nunavut, stretching between the Manitoba and Quebec borders all the way to the Arctic Circle. Border and enforcement services are delivered in the NOR at seven land ports of entry, two rail crossings, several seasonal and marine ports of entry, over 100 marine reporting sites and more than 25 airports and air reporting sites.

Protecting Canadians

Employees on the front line protect our communities by preventing dangerous goods and people from entering Canada. This year:

Welcoming travellers into Canada

Officers in the NOR welcomed over 6 million travellers to Canada by air, land and marine, up from 4.7 million travellers during the same period in 2023.

The NOR clears travellers at bustling air and highway ports of entry, as well as unique seasonal seaplane and ferry ports, such as Gore Bay , Sand Point Lake and Point Alexandria ( Wolfe Island ).

, Sand Point Lake and Point ( ). Officers at Iqaluit Airport have had a busy year, including: processing passengers from Nuuk, Greenland since the reintroduction of weekly Air Greenland flights to and from Iqaluit in June o collaborating with the RCMP, airport and local stakeholders to assist hundreds of passengers and crew during unscheduled flight diversions, including an Air France flight in June and an Air India flight in October



Supporting a growing economy

The CBSA enforces laws in support of trade and commerce. We also collect duties and taxes. This year:

Border services officers in the NOR actioned over 421,000 commercial goods releases, helping to grow our economy while keeping Canada safe.

safe. NOR officers processed over 338,000 commercial vehicles and 17,000 marine conveyances.

Officers cleared more than 619,000 courier shipments. Take a tour behind the scenes at Ottawa Cargo Services to learn how courier shipments are screened.

In October, the Canada Border Services Agency Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) became the official system of record to assess and collect duties and taxes for commercial goods imported into Canada . The NOR worked diligently to onboard clients and assist in its launch. CARM will help to protect and grow over $40 billion in revenue collected at the border each year by providing Canadian businesses with an online self-service tool and simplified importing processes.

Collaborating with Indigenous communities

The CBSA is committed to listening to and actively supporting Indigenous Peoples and communities.

At the Cornwall port of entry, the domestic lane continues to offer a smoother border crossing experience and shorter wait times for Akwesasne community members. This year, officers cleared more than 617,000 domestic travellers in Cornwall.

Quotes

"Over the past year and beyond, the Canada Border Services Agency has played a pivotal role in combatting criminal activity by interdicting guns and illegal drugs at our borders. I would like to thank all employees, from every corner of the Agency, for their dedication in safeguarding the health and safety of our communities, and in maintaining the integrity of the border we share with our most important ally and trading partner, the United States."

— The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"In 2024, border services officers in the Northern Ontario Region worked diligently to keep our border secured and Canadians safe. Each day, they manage the flow of people and goods to keep inadmissible persons, harmful substances and prohibited weapons out of our communities. I thank them for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out this important work."

— Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, Northern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

