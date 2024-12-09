2024 Year in review for the Northern Ontario Region: CBSA seizes 253 weapons and firearms and makes 745 drug seizures
News provided byCanada Border Services Agency
Dec 09, 2024, 14:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we are proud to report on the Canada Border Services Agency's enforcement and operational activities in the Northern Ontario Region (NOR) from January 1 to October 31, 2024.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is Canada's first line of defence at 1,200 ports of entry across the country. Day in and day out, approximately 8,500 frontline employees play a crucial role protecting our communities by preventing illegal goods and inadmissible people from entering Canada and by securing North America as a whole.
Across the country, hundreds of CBSA criminal investigators, inland immigration investigators, hearings officers and intelligence officers work to support and enforce compliance with Canada's border laws and take action against those in violation. Abroad, approximately 60 CBSA employees in 35 countries help manage the border internationally. And, by the end of 2024, we will have welcomed over 500 new officer trainees and 18 new detector dog teams who join the ranks of our dedicated employees helping keep our border safe.
Partnership and information-sharing are vital to border security because organized crime is an international problem, with networks operating across many countries. CBSA and other law enforcement agencies operate in a global context to successfully curb crime and keep borders safe. Together, we stop dangerous people, firearms, weapons and drugs from entering and hurting our communities, while ensuring the flow of millions of travellers and billions of dollars in international trade.
The NOR includes Eastern and Northern Ontario and Nunavut, stretching between the Manitoba and Quebec borders all the way to the Arctic Circle. Border and enforcement services are delivered in the NOR at seven land ports of entry, two rail crossings, several seasonal and marine ports of entry, over 100 marine reporting sites and more than 25 airports and air reporting sites.
Protecting Canadians
Employees on the front line protect our communities by preventing dangerous goods and people from entering Canada. This year:
- Border services officers in the NOR seized 73 firearms, up from 45 during the same period in 2023.
- NOR officers seized over 180 weapons, included prohibited knives, stun guns and Tasers.
- Officers made 745 narcotics seizures, preventing lethal drugs from reaching our communities.
- Officers at Ottawa Cargo Services (OCS) intercepted dangerous substances hidden in shipments, including 134 doses of suspected fentanyl concealed amongst sports cards and 5.28 kg of suspected methamphetamine concealed amongst auto parts.
- The NOR Intelligence and Enforcement Operation Division wrote 98 inadmissibility reports for criminality, issued 91 deportation orders and completed 328 removals, helping to maintain the integrity of Canada's immigration system.
- Over $632,000 in currency and monetary instruments was seized, including US$19,000 of suspected proceeds of crime from a traveller at Lansdowne.
- In collaboration with the Cornwall Regional Task Force, CBSA officers contributed to several significant tobacco seizures in the Cornwall area, stopping contraband tobacco sale proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity.
- CBSA examinations in two separate investigations with Ottawa Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) led to individuals being charged with the importation and possession of child pornography.
- The NOR's Detector Dogs conducted 160 searches that led to seizures, including Camila's find of undeclared pangolin meat—an endangered species—at Ottawa International Airport.
- Officers in the NOR arrested several motorists in violation of impaired driving laws, keeping our roads safe. CBSA officers are trained to identify persons driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Welcoming travellers into Canada
Officers in the NOR welcomed over 6 million travellers to Canada by air, land and marine, up from 4.7 million travellers during the same period in 2023.
- The NOR clears travellers at bustling air and highway ports of entry, as well as unique seasonal seaplane and ferry ports, such as Gore Bay, Sand Point Lake and Point Alexandria (Wolfe Island).
- Officers at Iqaluit Airport have had a busy year, including:
- processing passengers from Nuuk, Greenland since the reintroduction of weekly Air Greenland flights to and from Iqaluit in June
- o collaborating with the RCMP, airport and local stakeholders to assist hundreds of passengers and crew during unscheduled flight diversions, including an Air France flight in June and an Air India flight in October
Supporting a growing economy
The CBSA enforces laws in support of trade and commerce. We also collect duties and taxes. This year:
- Border services officers in the NOR actioned over 421,000 commercial goods releases, helping to grow our economy while keeping Canada safe.
- NOR officers processed over 338,000 commercial vehicles and 17,000 marine conveyances.
- Officers cleared more than 619,000 courier shipments. Take a tour behind the scenes at Ottawa Cargo Services to learn how courier shipments are screened.
- In October, the Canada Border Services Agency Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) became the official system of record to assess and collect duties and taxes for commercial goods imported into Canada. The NOR worked diligently to onboard clients and assist in its launch. CARM will help to protect and grow over $40 billion in revenue collected at the border each year by providing Canadian businesses with an online self-service tool and simplified importing processes.
Collaborating with Indigenous communities
The CBSA is committed to listening to and actively supporting Indigenous Peoples and communities.
At the Cornwall port of entry, the domestic lane continues to offer a smoother border crossing experience and shorter wait times for Akwesasne community members. This year, officers cleared more than 617,000 domestic travellers in Cornwall.
Quotes
"Over the past year and beyond, the Canada Border Services Agency has played a pivotal role in combatting criminal activity by interdicting guns and illegal drugs at our borders. I would like to thank all employees, from every corner of the Agency, for their dedication in safeguarding the health and safety of our communities, and in maintaining the integrity of the border we share with our most important ally and trading partner, the United States."
— The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs
"In 2024, border services officers in the Northern Ontario Region worked diligently to keep our border secured and Canadians safe. Each day, they manage the flow of people and goods to keep inadmissible persons, harmful substances and prohibited weapons out of our communities. I thank them for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out this important work."
— Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, Northern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency
Associated links
- 2024 Year in review: CBSA protecting Canadians and supporting our economy
- 2024 Year in review: Accomplishments by the numbers
- Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics
Follow us on X (@CanBorder and @CBSANOR), Instagram (@canborder), and join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.
SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency
Contacts: For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500
Share this article