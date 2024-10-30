CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Repairs and upgrades to roads and bridges in Prince Edward Island were made possible after a combined investment of over $7 million from the federal and provincial governments through the Canada Community-Building Fund and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Today's announcement highlights upgrades to roads and bridges that improve safety across the province and support housing development. These projects, including upgrades to intersections, roads and bridges, new traffic lights and storm sewers, will be completed by the end of 2024.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of funding that reaches communities across Canada, supports local infrastructure priorities and helps to build complete, inclusive and sustainable communities with affordable and accessible housing. From roads and bridges, to public transit and water treatment systems, reliable and modern infrastructure provides communities with opportunities to grow and develop today so that communities are resilient and strong.

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program helps communities provide more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve roads and community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity.

Today's announcement builds on the $14.2 million announced in February 2024 for other road improvements aimed at increasing safety across the Island.

Quotes

"These repairs and upgrades to roads and bridges across the Island are essential to keeping them safe for the folks who depend on them. We will continue to work with all orders of government and local partners to strengthen our infrastructure and build stronger and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in transportation infrastructure and a balanced plan for road work has made this a very productive highway construction season across the province. In collaboration with our construction contractors, Islanders and PEI's economy benefits from safer and improved roads."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Prince Edward Island

Quick Facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who, in turn, flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

In 2024-25, the CCBF is delivering over $2.4 billion to more than 3,600 communities across the country.

to more than 3,600 communities across the country. Canada and Prince Edward Island are committed to working together and with communities to address Canada's housing supply challenges. As such, annual reporting will demonstrate how the CCBF is supporting housing outcomes in Prince Edward Island .

and are committed to working together and with communities to address housing supply challenges. As such, annual reporting will demonstrate how the CCBF is supporting housing outcomes in . The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, water and wastewater, highways and roads, and public transit.

The federal government is investing $1,397,696 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $1,397,696 .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program and the Government of is investing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 23 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Prince Edward Island , with a total federal contribution of more than $78.8 million and a total provincial/territorial contribution of more than $49 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial/territorial contribution of more than . The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

