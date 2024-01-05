TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP is excited to introduce our 2024 Partner Class. We extend our congratulations to Vincent Ho, Sanam Jalali, Mandy Ng, Amanda Pilieci, Jenelle Westworth, Sarah Wouters, and Althea Yip on this remarkable achievement!

We take immense pride in the talent and diversity that these individuals bring to our team. We are parti­­cularly excited to highlight the strong representation of accomplished women among our partner class. Six out of seven of our 2024 partner class are women lawyers, further emphasizing our commitment to fostering a workplace that values and promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion.

"Congratulations once again to our 2024 Partner Class - their accomplishments are a testament to the talent and experience they bring to the firm, and we look forward to the continued impact of their contributions", said Managing Partner Allan Ritchie.

The 2024 Partner Class includes:

Vincent Neil Ho

Vincent is a partner in the firm's Corporate & Commercial and Cross-Border Transactions practice groups, advising Canadian, American and international business clients on various regulatory compliance and transactional matters. Vincent provides strategic advice and legal counsel on the structuring and negotiation of financial and commercial transactions, corporate development and risk management strategies and regulatory compliance matters. He strives to add real and substantial value during all stages of the deal-making process and the implementation of financial management and corporate strategies in various aspects throughout the business life cycle — by developing a deep understanding of his client's playbook and organizational objectives. He is a CFA charterholder and licensed to practice law in Canada (Ontario) and the United States (New York).

Sanam Jalali

Sanam Jalali is member of the Commercial and Residential Real Estate Group with a focus on secured lending. She acts for a number of banks, credit unions, private lenders and corporate borrowers on a variety of commercial financing transactions. Sanam is a trusted advisor to her clients, working to fully understand their objectives, and to provide clear and creative legal solutions that succeed in achieving her client's goals.

Mandy Ng

Mandy practices municipal, land use planning and development, and expropriation law. She acts for public and private sector clients on development approvals, plans of subdivision, official plan and zoning by-law appeals, minor variances, consents, municipal governance, heritage conservation, development charges, expropriation, freedom of information matters, and conflict of interest law. Mandy has presented at various industry events, including the Ontario Bar Association (Municipal Law Section and Young Lawyers Division), Urban Land Institute Toronto, and the Ontario Expropriation Association.

Amanda Pilieci

Amanda is part of the commercial and construction litigation group. She guides a wide range of clients through various civil and commercial disputes ranging from property and trust claims, protracted contract disputes, including commercial leasing, as well as partnership and shareholder disputes. She works closely with her clients to deliver personalized and practical results. Amanda has extensive litigation experience, having successfully appeared before all levels of Court in Ontario on Motions, Applications, Trials and Appeals. She obtained her J.D. from the University of Ottawa.

Jenelle Westworth

Jenelle is a member of the Municipal & Insurance Litigation group. Her practice primarily involves representing upper and lower tier municipalities, police boards, school boards, and various other public entities throughout the province at every stage of litigation. As a litigator, she handles complex causation and liability issues in the context of roadway maintenance and design, regulatory negligence, occupiers' liability, and sports/recreational facility liability, and has appeared at numerous levels of court in Ontario. Jenelle obtained her B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and her J.D. from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Law.

Sarah Wouters

Sarah Wouters is a member of the firm's Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group. She maintains a broad advocacy and advisory practice, helping clients anticipate legal risk and resolve civil and commercial litigation disputes in matters primarily involving creditors' rights and recovery, shareholder remedies, professional liability, and breach of contract. She is also experienced in civil fraud litigation. Sarah earned an Hons. B.A. degree from McMaster University and J.D. from the University of Ottawa.

Althea Yip

Althea Yip leads the firm's Tax Advisory and Planning Group and is a member of the firm's Business Law Practice Group. She works closely with international and domestic clients to plan and implement business, legal and tax strategies to accomplish various short- and long-term tax, operational, business and/or personal objectives. She has extensive experience advising on mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations and consolidations, debt and equity financing, commercial contracts, corporate development and governance, regulatory compliance, and tax and succession planning. Althea received her J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Osgoode Hall Law School and the Schulich School of Business.

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown to over 100 lawyers who possess unique and diverse skillsets. In 2023, Loopstra Nixon celebrated its 50th anniversary in Etobicoke, where its head office is located. The firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Ottawa and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

