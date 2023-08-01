New Suna Edition blends unique styling, exclusive Zircon Sand Metallic paint, and turbocharged performance

Improved NRCan estimated combined fuel economy for CX-5 2.5L models by 0.5 L/100km

2024 CX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $32,250 and will arrive at dealerships later this summer

1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1st, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) announces pricing and packaging for the 2024 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in Canada. For 2024, the CX-5 is now available with a Zircon Sand Metallic exterior premium paint colour when opting for the newly available Suna Edition, complimenting Mazda's Kodo design. As with all of Mazda's SUVs, all 2024 CX-5 models will retain standard i-ACTIV all-wheel drive in Canada when they arrive in dealerships nationwide later this summer.

2024 Mazda CX-5: Pricing and Packaging (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

The critically acclaimed CX-5 has received numerous top industry and safety awards including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK in 2023. The CX-5 was also the first vehicle to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test. To that end, all the engineering and safety features that contributed to these awards have been carried over to the 2024 model year as standard features. These include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. These features allow CX-5 drivers to feel confident and comfortable, from the city streets to the open highway.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 will be available in eight configurations. Each one provides customers with a well-equipped vehicle and an impressive list of standard technology and safety features designed to meet their needs while delivering the brand's renowned driving dynamics for a rewarding experience behind the wheel.

CX-5 GX

The CX-5 GX models feature Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with cylinder deactivation. This efficient powertrain delivers up to 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. New for 2024 is the inclusion of i-Stop technology, which improves NRCan fuel economy estimates to 9.1L/100km city, 7.7L/100km highway and 8.5L/100km combined, a 0.5 L/100km improvement. All CX-5 models are paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. Supporting that is G-Vectoring Control Plus, with the vehicle continuously monitoring weight distribution and shifting power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers with near instant power delivery.

The CX-5 continues to be well-appointed at the standard level to help ensure the driver and its occupants have a driving experience that exceeds their expectations. Every CX-5 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app. The 10.25" centre display is now touchscreen when connected with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM. The 10.25" centre display features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and now feature touchscreen functionality when using the standard wired Apple CarPlayTM or Android AutoTM system. Other standard features include push button start, steering wheel-mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, and dual front USB Type-A inputs.

With black cloth upholstery, the front seats receive three-level heating, while the driver's seat has six-way manual adjustability, and the passenger has four-way manual adjustability. Additional features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, rear privacy glass, 17-inch silver metallic aluminum-alloy wheels, automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, and an intermittent rear wiper.

CX-5 GS

Moving up to the CX-5 GS adds more conveniences for the owner such as auto-leveling headlights, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, black leatherette seats with Grand Lux Suede® inserts, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, grey interior stitching accent, heated steering wheel, power rear liftgate, and remote fold-down rear seats. GS models also feature dual zone automatic climate control, along with rear air vents. The front seats are upgraded with the driver's seat receiving six-way power adjustability with manual lumbar support, and the passenger seat includes six-way manual adjustability. All occupants will enjoy the six-speaker sound system, and rear passengers benefit from a rear seat center armrest with integrated storage and cupholders, and two easily accessible USB Type-A ports.

CX-5 GS COMFORT PACKAGE

The CX-5 GS Comfort Package adds 19" alloy wheels with machined spokes, one-touch power moonroof with interior sunshade and tilt-up ventilation feature, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and a reversible trunk board.

CX-5 KURO EDITION

The 2024 CX-5 Kuro Edition continues to offer exclusive styling cues with black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Brilliant Black side mirrors and a darkened signature wing grille surround. Exterior paint colour options include Polymetal Grey Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, and the new Rhodium White Metallic. Interior options include a choice between black or Garnet Red leather interior, and front seats are further upgraded with 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support, memory driver's seat with 2 positions, and 6-way power passenger seat. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter features red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

CX-5 GT

The CX-5 GT builds on the equipment included in the GS Comfort Package and adds a high level of premium content to enhance the comfort and convenience factor in the CX-5. On the exterior, the CX-5 GT adds new silver metallic 19-inch wheels, LED front and rear signature lighting, power-folding exterior mirrors, and piano black finish on the window pillars. Inside, occupants are treated to aural upgrades with a 10-speaker Bose® Premium Audio System with Centerpoint® 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot® 2 Noise Compensation Technology, including 7 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage® Signal Processing. SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with a 3-month trial subscription is included along with SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services to help along the journey. On the safety and security front, the CX-5 GT also brings in a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition System, and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

In the interior, the CX-5 GT offers black-leather trimmed upholstery with dark grey stitching and piping, as well as grey interior stitching accent. Rear passengers enjoy the convenience of fast-charging with 2 rear Type-C USB ports. The GT model also includes wireless phone charging (Qi), wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM, HomeLink® wireless control system, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and Mazda Navigation System with Off-road Navigation.

CX-5 SPORT DESIGN

The CX-5 Sport Design features sleek finishes around the exterior to support an athletic look with a piano black front grille, black signature wing, door mirrors, lower bumper, wheel arches, and rocker molding. Completing the theme are black metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels and larger exhaust outlets. The interior features black leather seats that feature red accents and stitching on the instrument panel, door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shifter that supports a sporty atmosphere through the cabin. All CX-5 Sport Design models also include Traffic Jam Assist, black interior roof lining, and LED interior lighting.

CX-5 SUNA EDITION

The CX-5 Suna Edition models share styling elements with the previously released Kuro Edition lineup, both offering a sense of sportiness blended with upscale styling. The new Suna Edition features gloss black exterior flourishes, such as black metallic aluminum alloy wheels, side mirrors, and front grille. The Suna Edition models stand out with its own unique colour scheme and are complimented with Zircon Sand Metallic exterior paint colour and an interior that features a blend of materials and colours, such as terracotta upholstery with black suede inserts, combined with terracotta stitching and gunmetal accents to give these models a timeless feel that still appeals to the modern world.

The Suna Edition offers a Skyactiv-G 2.5T turbocharged engine that provides performance-minded customers with a powerful, sporty crossover vehicle. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivers 256 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with premium octane fuel. On regular, 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, enough to put a smile on any enthusiast's face. Paddle shifters are also included with the turbo engine upgrade for the enthusiast driver.

CX-5 SIGNATURE

Elevating to the CX-5 Signature perfectly blends premium style and sporty performance with gunmetal finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, aluminum silver-finished front and rear bumper trim and side mirrors, along with a gunmetal front grille.

The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Nappa leather upholstery and genuine Abachi wood trimmed dash and door panels, as well as grey interior stitching accent. Drivers will feel illuminated by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. The black headliner, frameless rearview mirror, and premium cross-stitching detail on the steering wheel are among other sophisticated styling found in the cabin of the CX-5 Signature.

Finally, this model is fully equipped with Mazda's latest i-ACTIVSENSE safety features which add the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Smart City Brake Support Rear, Traffic Jam Assist, and Driver Attention Alert. These safety-minded conveniences all help enhance driving around town and add an extra layer of peace of mind for the driver.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP CX-5 GX $32,250 CX-5 GS $36,100 CX-5 GS Comfort Package $38,100 CX-5 Kuro Edition $39,700 CX-5 GT $41,050 CX-5 Sport Design $43,950 CX-5 Suna Edition $44,200 CX-5 Signature $44,950

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Black Leather with red stitching (Kuro Edition) $250 Pure White Leather (GT) $250

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

2 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]