A landmark year for grocery innovation – flavor fusion, sustainability, and health

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is proud to announce the finalists of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. This year, over 100 innovative products have been selected for their exceptional contribution to the Canadian grocery landscape.

Emerging Trends at the Forefront of Grocery Innovation

The 2024 finalists are a testament to the evolving consumer preferences and industry trends. High-protein and vegetarian snacking options, sustainable packaging and local sourcing, multicultural flavor profiles and innovative textures, convenient meal solutions, value and affordable choices, and storytelling through packaging are some of the key trends dominating this year's selections. The focus on health-centric products reflects a deeper consumer interest in wellness and nutrition, setting new standards for future product development.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Chef Marcus A. Von Albrecht, Jury Chair, expressed his excitement about this year's entries: "This year's entries at the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards truly reflect culinary innovation. We've witnessed an extraordinary blend of multicultural influences and health-forward trends, particularly in high-protein and vegetarian snacking options. It's heartening to see such creativity and commitment to sustainability in product development, showcasing that Canadian manufacturers are not just keeping pace with global trends but are leading the way."



Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada, highlighted the significance of these innovations: "Retail Council of Canada is thrilled to showcase the evolution of new products at this year's Awards. The 2024 finalists epitomize the dynamic nature of our industry, with a clear shift towards sustainability, diverse flavor profiles, and consumer-centric innovations. These products not only meet the changing needs and tastes of Canadians but also signify a leap forward in our journey towards more responsible and inclusive retailing."

2023's Standout Winners to be Announced at The Gala on May 29, 2024

The pinnacle of this 31-year-old new products awards program will be the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards Gala and Dinner on May 29, 2024. The Gala will close RCC's biggest retail event of the year, the two-day RCC STORE 24 Conference on May 28-29, 2024 (savings on Advanced Rates tickets to RCC STORE 24 are available until April 12, 2024).

This year's Awards Gala Dinner show will be hosted by Brittnee Blair.

The complete list of finalists is now posted on the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards website.

To purchase tickets for the Gala, please visit www.rccgrandprix.ca/. This is an opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain insights into emerging trends, and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Canada's top innovators in retail.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $91 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2023, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $501 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

