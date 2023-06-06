MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - After a long hiatus, the 8th Quebecor Tribute Evening will be held today at the Chalet du Mont-Royal. The event celebrates the extraordinary careers of two outstanding Québec artists, Monique Miller and Serge Fiori, who will each receive a $50,000 Quebecor Prize. Over 400 members of the arts and business communities will be in attendance to honour and thank Miller and Fiori for their important contributions to Québec culture and society.

"Our culture reflects who we are. It is through our culture that we cherish our language, remember our history, and envision our future. It is by our culture that Québec's uniqueness lives in each of us and is projected around the world. Monique Miller and Serge Fiori, you have helped shape Québec's cultural landscape. Through your work, we see ourselves, we connect with each other, we understand what it means to be a Quebecer. Thank you and congratulations." – Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor.

Monique Miller , recipient of the Quebecor Prize

Montréal native Monique Miller discovered the theatre at a young age. At the time, Québec's cultural scene was on the cusp of an extraordinary period of post-war vitality. Monique's lifelong love of acting sustained a career that would span more than seven decades and leave an indelible mark on Québec theatre. The power of her passion and talent never ceased to surprise and impress audiences and colleagues on radio, the stage, the screen and television. She had a string of successes in carefully chosen roles, each of which she approached with the purpose and precision that typifies a great artist. In the course of her long and prolific career, she has received many distinctions, including Officer of the Order of Canada in 2001 and Grand Officer of the Ordre national du Québec in 2011.

Serge Fiori , recipient of the Quebecor Prize for Song

Serge Fiori is one of Québec's most influential singer-songwriters. He was a founding member of the band Harmonium, which took Québec and the world by storm in the 1970s. Serge has sometimes shunned the public eye, but his love and devotion to music and to Québec have never wavered. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with many artists, including Richard Séguin, Neil Chotem, Yvon Deschamps, Nanette Workman and Normand Corbeil, and has mentored a number of up-and-coming young Québec artists. He has been an inspiration for numerous artistic endeavours, from circus arts to symphonies, and his body of work has been recognized and honoured on countless occasions. In 2019, he was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and named a Compagnon of the Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec.

Quebecor Tribute Evening

"Québec culture is an integral part of Quebecor's raison d'être. Every day, we work to support and promote the talented Québec artists who breathe life into our culture. The Quebecor Tribute Evening is part of this commitment. It celebrates and honours the exceptional careers of some of Québec's greatest artists and allows us to officially thank them for their invaluable contribution to our culture." – Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Over the years, the Quebecor Prize has honoured many eminent Québec cultural figures, including Denise Boucher, Louise Forestier, Andrée Lachapelle, Patsy Gallant, Claude Gauthier, Armand Vaillancourt, Renée Claude, Janine Sutto, Gilles Vigneault, André Brassard, Marcel Dubé, Monique Leyrac and Raymond Lévesque.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor

SOURCE Québecor Média inc.

For further information: Janie Allard, 514-970-8440 | [email protected]