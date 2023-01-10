2023 Mazda MX-30 EV: Pricing and Packaging

MX-30 EV sales will expand to all retailers nationally

Zircon Sand exterior paint and a new black leatherette interior option will be available on the 2023 Mazda MX-30

2023 MX-30 goes on sale in February with a starting MSRP1 of $42,650

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announced the 2023 Mazda MX-30 EV will be arriving in all Canadian retail stores this spring. The MX-30 EV maintains Mazda's core values in engaging driving dynamics and distinct design to help owners create an emotional bond with the electric crossover.

2023 Mazda MX-30 EV (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Equipped with Mazda's e-Skyactiv technology and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the MX-30 helps add driving enjoyment to a typical drive around the neighborhood. Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, the MX-30 is ideal for daily commuting with a Transport Canada-estimated range of 161 kilometres on a full charge. The MX-30's modern styling is distinctly Mazda, while also bringing unique design features such as freestyle doors and a floating center console to express the openness of the vehicle. The use of cork in the interior adds warmth and pays homage to Mazda's heritage as a cork manufacturer.

MAZDA MX-30 GS

The 2023 Mazda MX-30 GS is well-equipped with many standard features that drivers and occupants will further enjoy and have peace of mind with the ownership of this electric vehicle crossover. The 8.8-inch large center display features the latest Mazda Connect™ system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, along with and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM™ satellite radio.. All MX-30 models offer many i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Smart Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control. Every MX-30 model also includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the ability for the owner to monitor and control the state of the vehicle remotely by logging into the MyMazda app, with features such as remote climate control, locking/unlocking the doors remotely, and sending directions to the Mazda Navigation system.

Drivers and occupants will appreciate the standard heated front seats, black leatherette seats with light grey fabric, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, and heated door mirrors with turn signal lamps. Additionally, the seven-inch digital gauge display, eight-way adjustable driver seat, four-way adjustable passenger seat, rearview camera with rear parking sensors, 18-inch silver finish aluminum alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear combination lights, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry are among the many standard features. MX-30 GS is available in Arctic White, Jet Black Mica, Machine Grey Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic as single-tone exterior paint options.

MAZDA MX-30 GT

The 2023 Mazda MX-30 GT enhances the experience inside the vehicle with Bose 12-speaker premium audio, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system, power moonroof, 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support, memory driver's seat, and a conventional power outlet socket for convenient device plug-in or charging. Outside of the vehicle, additional features include front wiper de-icer, Adaptive Front-lighting System, auto levelling headlights, exterior mirrors with reverse tilt-down function, exterior mirrors linked with memory seat function, auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirror, and signature lighting on taillights.

The additional i-Activsense safety features with this package include Smart Brake Support Rear & and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, pedestrian detection (rear sensing), Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping with Road Keep Assist, and Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist, which enhances Blind Spot Monitoring by providing steering assist to help keep the vehicle in its own lane if the driver attempts to change lanes while another vehicle is detected in the blind spot. When travelling at speeds below 10 km/h (6 mph), Front Cross Traffic Alert produces an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel to help warn the driver when the front sensors detect vehicles approaching from the front left or right side of the vehicle at speeds above 5 km/h (3 mph)2.

The 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels are finished with a bright silver color. Black leatherette seats with dark grey cloth are standard, while two other options are available in either Pure White with light grey fabric or Vintage Brown with dark grey fabric, with all options featuring fabric using 20% recycled threads. Standard colours for MX-30 GT are single-tone Arctic White, Jet Black Mica, Machine Grey Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic, while premium multi-tone paint options are available in Ceramic Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, or Zircon Sand Metallic, each featuring the roof painted Brilliant Black.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2023 MX-30 EV IS AS FOLLOWS:

MX-30 GS $42,650 MX-30 GT $47,650

Premium Colour Options:

Single-tone Polymetal Grey Metallic $250 Single-tone Machine Grey Metallic $350 Multi-tone Zircon Sand Metallic $500 Multi-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic $700 Multi-tone Ceramic Metallic $700 Pure White / Light Grey interior $200 Vintage Brown / Dark Grey interior $200

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

___________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices. 2 Front Cross Traffic Alert warns you to the danger of vehicles approaching from your front sides when you begin to pull away from a stop. It is not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. There are limitations to the range and detection of the system. Please see your Owner's Manual for further details. 3 MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

