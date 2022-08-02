New packages and accessories for customers to personalize CX-50 for their active lifestyles

On sale this fall, CX-50 Meridian Edition features exclusive 18-inch wheels and Falken all-terrain tires with a starting MSRP 1 of $47,850

of Apex Package enhances Meridian Edition with roof platform and more

Select Meridian accessories available to elevate remaining CX-50 models

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announces availability and pricing information for the 2023 CX-50 Meridian Edition, a package designed for the most adventurous customers. Additionally, the Apex Package and select dealer-installed Meridian accessories will be added to the CX-50's already robust accessories offerings.

1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

CX-50 MERIDIAN EDITION

Produced at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama, the Mazda CX-50 is a rugged and capable crossover SUV designed to complement the active lifestyles of customers in the North American market. Building off the Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo model and all the features equipped with it, the Meridian Edition package expands the vehicle's capabilities by providing outdoor-focused black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 225/60/18 all-terrain Falken Tires designed to take on challenging terrain while still feeling at home on the road. Aesthetically, the Meridian Edition is purposely designed to stand out and provide thoughtful outdoor utility. All-new headlamp garnish, unique Meridian Edition-branded matte black hood graphic, black wheel locks and lug nuts, and side rocker panels help protect the CX-50 from outside elements while maintaining the vehicle's rugged appeal. Meridian Edition is exclusively offered in Polymetal Grey Metallic or Zircon Sand Metallic exterior paint, while the interior is only available in the new Terracotta leather with black interior accents.

All Meridian Edition models are equipped with Mazda's standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) system, Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel, and a responsive Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Meridian Edition also comes equipped with Mazda's Mi-Drive, that includes Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing driving modes. In Towing Mode, when equipped with a Mazda Genuine Accessories tow hitch, it is capable of towing up to 3,500 lbs.

APEX PACKAGE

First seen during the reveal of the CX-50 last fall, Meridian Edition customers looking for the ultimate piece of adventure equipment can opt for the Apex Package upgrade. The package includes roof-mounted black crossbars, a roof platform and both front and rear splash guards. The roof platform allows customers to secure even more outdoor equipment or add the available rooftop tent from Mazda's accessories offerings.

MERIDIAN ACCESSORIES

Available for other CX-50 models in either powertrain offering, Meridian accessories are a dealer-installed option offering outdoor-focused features that will allow customers to choose individual accessories to personalize any CX-50 for their lifestyle. Available Meridian accessories will include roof-mounted black crossbars, roof platform, front and rear splash guards, side rocker garnish, headlamp garnish, and black wheel locks and lug nuts. Also available is a matte black hood graphic with a unique design inspired by the Meridian Edition.

Mazda believes in the benefits of being in nature and that all CX-50 customers, from GS-L, GT, or new Meridian Edition owners, should take time to experience the outdoors and pursue their passions. From snowboarding to mountain biking, or camping to skiing, Mazda has accessories to turn your vehicle into an essential partner for any journey. With the most robust accessories offering of any vehicle in the current Mazda lineup, the CX-50 is ready for all of life's adventures.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is now available in 5 configurations with the addition of the Meridian Edition and Apex Package. Each trim and package provides customers a well-equipped vehicle with an impressive list of standard technology and safety features designed to meet their needs while providing the brand's renowned driving dynamics and enabling drivers to venture further into the outdoors.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-50 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-50 GS-L $37,900 CX-50 GT $42,850 CX-50 GT Turbo $45,350 CX-50 Meridian Edition $47,850 CX-50 Meridian Edition Apex Package $49,250

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS3:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Polymetal Grey Metallic $250 Zircon Sand Metallic $250 Wind Chill Pearl $250 Ash Ochre Leatherette interior $200 Terracotta Leather interior $200

3 Available on select 2023 CX-50 models

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

