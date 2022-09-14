QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the strength of the contest's success the last five years and the important contributions made to Canadian communities, iA Financial Group is bringing back its Canada-wide philanthropic contest for the sixth year. From September 14 to October 14, iA is inviting charities that have a mission, or a component of their mission, dedicated to supporting people with disabilities* and their communities by answering the question, "What would you do with a donation of $100,000?" The charities with the most inspiring submissions will share a $500,000 donation to develop their projects or continue their missions.

"At iA, we support and celebrate diversity and encourage inclusion. Our differences make us unique, and even stronger. It's these values that have motivated us to support Canadian charities providing assistance to people with disabilities and their families this year. We'd like to invite all organizations that meet these criteria to enter," said Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

The organizations, working in the health, education, environment or social services fields, will be grouped into four geographic regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Northern Canada/Atlantic Canada) in order to guarantee a fairer distribution of donations across the country.

THE VOICE OF THE PUBLIC

At the end of the contest entry period on October 14, a jury will pick three projects from each geographic region which will be presented to the public on November 1. iA Financial Group will then invite the public to vote on the projects they find the most inspiring. The winners will be announced on December 5.

The charity that receives the most votes in each region will receive a grand-prize donation of $100,000. The remaining finalists will each receive a donation of $10,000. iA Financial Group's 8,500 employees will also vote on their favourite charities, which will each receive a special donation of $20,000.

Full contest details and the complete list of eligibility criteria are available at

donations-contest.ia.ca/community.

IMPORTANT DATES:

September 14 to October 14 : Submission period for Canadian charities

Submission period for Canadian charities October 14 to November 1 : Selection by the jury of the 12 projects to be presented to the public

Selection by the jury of the 12 projects to be presented to the public November 1 to 24 : Public vote for the projects that inspire them the most

Public vote for the projects that inspire them the most Week of December 5 : Announcement of the winners

The first edition of the contest was held in celebration of iA Financial Group's 125th anniversary in 2017. Since then, the company has held an annual contest, with a new theme every year, in order to help as many charities as possible. In the 2021 contest, a total of $600,000 was donated to charity organizations across the country supporting the health and wellbeing of children.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

*Motor, physical, sensory, mental or intellectual disability, chronic illness, developmental disorder.

