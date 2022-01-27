2022 is the year to 'Get YOU Back'

"Throughout the course of the pandemic, people's lives have been on pause and our collective health and fitness have suffered. Now's the time and opportunity for people to focus on themselves – getting back to the joys of life, regaining a sense of community, getting energy back, and feeling like their best selves. GoodLife offers the most variety and expertise, the best combined live and digital experience, and the connection and community you've been missing," said Jason Sheridan, chief operating officer, GoodLife Fitness.

GoodLife's marketing and creative team worked with producer Brett Hill of Toupee Ltd. and director Alexander Sworik from Echelon Creative Studio. The team shot the ad footage at GoodLife's Oakville Trafalgar club and in a nearby house to showcase the On-Demand digital offering. Many of the scenes were done using a Technodolly crane, which adds more movement and enables the camera to capture some unique angles more easily to add to the energy and impact of the piece.

"When we envisioned the concept, the goal was for it to stand out in the fitness world, and also highlight all the unique advantages of being a Goodlife member. The ad was crafted to be energizing and inviting encouraging everyone to get back to their true self, which includes implementing fitness into their daily routine," explained Sworik.

The ads feature 15 GoodLife fitness professionals representing a range of ages, cultures and body types. They are depicted working out at the gym and in home environments, reflecting the flexibility in fitness programming GoodLife offers for members. The voice over encourages viewers to 'Feel like YOU again… energized, healthy, driven, connected, strong and empowered.' It finishes with 'Get YOU Back. Feel your best with GoodLife.'

"This campaign reflects how people are feeling about fitness right now. We're ready to get back to being active and taking care of ourselves. We wanted to capture the energy and connection that happens when we work out, as well as show how GoodLife delivers an amazing combined live and digital experience with in-Club and on-demand classes plus equipment & amenities to suit every interest and ability," Sheridan added. "The campaign features our amazing Associates and celebrates their resilience, personality and strength. The person in the ad could be your next instructor or trainer."

The national campaign will be fully activated January 31, 2022 and will run until the spring. The ad buy includes radio, digital video and display, social, search, digital audio, GoodLife TV, billboards and outdoor signage. The ads encourage people to visit goodlifefitness.com/get-you-back to find out more and sign up for a membership.

About GoodLife Fitness

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest overall in the world. With over 10,200 employees, more than 1.1 million members, and over 320 Clubs, GoodLife Fitness is helping to transform the health and fitness of 1 in 29 Canadians every day. The GoodLife group of clubs includes GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, ÉconoFitness, and Oxygen Yoga & Fitness. www.goodlifefitness.com

SOURCE GoodLife Fitness

For further information: Media Contact: Holly Dunn, [email protected], 782-640-1646